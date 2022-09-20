ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

'Modern Latina' art exhibit opens Oct. 11 at Scottsdale library

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AhW6v_0i3IErr600

Scottsdale Public Art will showcase artworks that celebrate the resilience and creativity of Arizona Latina artists in “Modern Latina: Cultura, Familia y Arte” from Oct. 11 through Dec. 31, at Scottsdale Civic Center Library.

Reflected through contemporary eyes, the artists of “Modern Latina” show the importance of these cultural and familial treasures through their creative works, according to a press release. This exhibition also demonstrates how making art is therapeutic and celebratory. The artworks featured reveal the Latina life experience, showing how the personal is also universal.

“Modern Latina” asserts that the power and voice of women is long-lasting and far-reaching throughout time.

Wendy Raisanen, curator of collections and exhibitions for Scottsdale Public Art, is proud to show this group of Latina women artists.

“They are all at different stages of their artistic careers and all passionate artists who know the power of art to celebrate their lives and traditions,” Raisanen said. “Their artworks express how their relationships with their family, friends and culture have been affected and reinforced because of the unusual times we are experiencing during these last couple years.”

The identities of these artists are illuminated through their cultural and familial ties — all embodied in the celebration of traditions and ancestral legacies. Here, the term “family” may refer to those who have nurtured them, those they have loved or those who have already passed on.

Self-taught painter, printmaker and mixed media artist Emily Costello’s art is strongly influenced by her grandmother.

“My grandmother always encouraged me to create, and of the stories she passed on to me, the stories that give meaning to the experiences that we all share — issues of humor, life, love, death, spirituality, dreams and memories — were the ones I gravitated towards the most,” Costello said. “My pieces in the ‘Modern Latina’ exhibition represent memories of the past, present and future of my family’s cultural heritage and identity.”

In addition to the exhibition itself, there will be an opening reception from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 14 at the Civic Center Public Gallery inside Scottsdale Civic Center Library, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale, Arizona 85251.

For information visit ScottsdalePublicArt.org/exhibitions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Scottsdale, AZ
Entertainment
City
Scottsdale, AZ
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Art#Art Gallery#Art Exhibitions#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Scottsdale Public Art#Arizona Latina
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy