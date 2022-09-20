ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

13 WHAM

Man fatally shot on Jefferson Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were called to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Iceland Park for the report of an motor vehicle accident, and then a person shot around 2:00 a.m. Sunday. When police had arrived, they found a man in his 50's suffering from at least one gunshot...
News 8 WROC

RPD: Woman, man murdered in separate shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating two murders in Rochester that took place late Saturday night and during the early morning hours Sunday. The first one took place Saturday evening on Pearce Street. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman who was deceased at around […]
13 WHAM

RPD investigates overnight homicide on Pearce Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police were called to Pearce Street for the report of a woman found dead in an alley around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. Officers say they arrived, they found a deceased woman in the alley. She has not yet been identified, but appeared to be in...
WHEC TV-10

Car crashes into Premier Pastry bakery on South Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An SUV slammed into the bakery Premier Pastry on South Avenue in Rochester on Friday afternoon. You can see the vehicle hit the front of the bakery, damaging some of the brick wall. Wedding cakes are inside. Premier Pastry is a classic bakeshop specializing in custom special-occasion cakes, plus cookies, cupcakes, and tarts.
WHEC TV-10

Greece police looking for license plate burglars

Greece police are looking for a group of people who took license plates off vehicles at a dealership. The incident happened back on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Police say the group came into the lot in a red Ford F-150. Two license plates were taken off two vehicles, and a window...
13 WHAM

Paving operations to impact traffic on East Avenue starting Monday

Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is warning drivers of delays in downtown Rochester starting Monday, September 26. Paving operations will be taking place on Chestnut Street between Main Street and Euclid Street, and will continue through Tuesday, September 27. As a result, traffic will likely be delayed...
WHEC TV-10

Bicyclist in guarded condition after being struck by car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A woman is hospitalized after being struck by a car as she was riding her bike Saturday at the intersection of East Avenue and Winton Road. Around 8:45 a.m., RPD responded to reports of the crash and found the bicyclist in the roadway with serious injuries. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is in guarded condition.
13 WHAM

Brighton Police try to combat rise of catalytic converter theft

Brighton, N.Y. — Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. Just in Monroe County, more than 1,000 catalytic converters have been stolen so far this year. The Brighton Police Department are now acting by holding an even to try to lower the theft rate in the area. “It goes...
13 WHAM

Woman recovering after being shot on Third Street Saturday morning

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to Third Street to the report of a woman shot around 9:53 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers learned the victim, a woman in her 20's, had already been transported to Rochester General Hospital by private vehicle. The victim remains at RGH and...
WHEC TV-10

Rochester teen pleads guilty to shooting in Amherst

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An 18-year-old from Rochester pleaded guilty on Friday to a shooting in the town of Amherst involving a local teenager. The 18-year-old admitted to shooting a 17-year-old with a rifle, paralyzing him. It happened back in July 2021. He is not being identified by the Erie...
WHEC TV-10

Two people arrested for burglary in Livingston County

CALEDONIA, N.Y. — Deputies in Livingston County arrested two people and charged them with burglary. The first is Shawn Ganoe. The 40-year-old from Canandaigua is accused of a September 15th burglary at a business in Caledonia. Police say Ganoe cut a fence at the business and entered a secure...
WHEC TV-10

Livingston County man found guilty of raping a child

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Livingston County man is headed to prison for raping a child. Christopher Wilmet of Leicester was found guilty of rape and endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old sexually assaulted a child under the age 15 at a trailer park back in 20-19. He’ll be sentenced in November.
