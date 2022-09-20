Read full article on original website
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
13 WHAM
Man fatally shot on Jefferson Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were called to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Iceland Park for the report of an motor vehicle accident, and then a person shot around 2:00 a.m. Sunday. When police had arrived, they found a man in his 50's suffering from at least one gunshot...
RPD: Woman, man murdered in separate shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating two murders in Rochester that took place late Saturday night and during the early morning hours Sunday. The first one took place Saturday evening on Pearce Street. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman who was deceased at around […]
13 WHAM
RPD investigates overnight homicide on Pearce Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police were called to Pearce Street for the report of a woman found dead in an alley around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. Officers say they arrived, they found a deceased woman in the alley. She has not yet been identified, but appeared to be in...
13 WHAM
Portion of Bay Street closed after car crashes into pole, bringing wires down
Rochester, N.Y. — Bay Street is currently closed between N Goodman Street and Baycliffe Drive, after a man reportedly crashed into a pole, causing wires to come down. Rochester Police say a 59-year-old man was riving eastbound on Bay Street around 8 p.m., when he lost control, driving into a pole on Bay Street.
13 WHAM
Bicyclist in guarded condition after being stuck by vehicle on Winton Road
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to the intersection of East Avenue and Winton Road for the report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the woman bicyclist in the roadway with serious injuries. The victim was transported to Strong...
WHEC TV-10
Car crashes into Premier Pastry bakery on South Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An SUV slammed into the bakery Premier Pastry on South Avenue in Rochester on Friday afternoon. You can see the vehicle hit the front of the bakery, damaging some of the brick wall. Wedding cakes are inside. Premier Pastry is a classic bakeshop specializing in custom special-occasion cakes, plus cookies, cupcakes, and tarts.
WHEC TV-10
Greece police looking for license plate burglars
Greece police are looking for a group of people who took license plates off vehicles at a dealership. The incident happened back on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Police say the group came into the lot in a red Ford F-150. Two license plates were taken off two vehicles, and a window...
13 WHAM
Paving operations to impact traffic on East Avenue starting Monday
Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is warning drivers of delays in downtown Rochester starting Monday, September 26. Paving operations will be taking place on Chestnut Street between Main Street and Euclid Street, and will continue through Tuesday, September 27. As a result, traffic will likely be delayed...
WHEC TV-10
Bicyclist in guarded condition after being struck by car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A woman is hospitalized after being struck by a car as she was riding her bike Saturday at the intersection of East Avenue and Winton Road. Around 8:45 a.m., RPD responded to reports of the crash and found the bicyclist in the roadway with serious injuries. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is in guarded condition.
13 WHAM
Brighton Police try to combat rise of catalytic converter theft
Brighton, N.Y. — Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. Just in Monroe County, more than 1,000 catalytic converters have been stolen so far this year. The Brighton Police Department are now acting by holding an even to try to lower the theft rate in the area. “It goes...
WHEC TV-10
Parolee faces federal charges after gunpoint robbery and chase in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee is facing federal charges after a gunpoint robbery and chase Friday morning in Rochester. The U.S. Marshall’s Task Force spotted the car used in the robbery just after 8 a.m. Authorities say Shymere Washington ran away when they tried to approach the car but he was captured shortly after.
13 WHAM
One dead, another with serious injuries in a pair of late night shootings in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating two shootings that happened late Thursday night; one of the victims has died. The first happened on Mazda Terrace around 9:00 p.m. New York State Troopers and Rochester Police responded there for the report of gunshots heard. When they arrived, they found...
WHEC TV-10
Man pleads guilty to murder and attempted murder of two Rochester police officers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a guilty plea on Friday in a murder and the attempted murder of two Rochester police officers. Nicholas Deleon faces 20 years to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to murder, two attempted aggravated murder and gun charges. Deleon shot and killed 19-year-old Christian...
13 WHAM
Woman recovering after being shot on Third Street Saturday morning
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to Third Street to the report of a woman shot around 9:53 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers learned the victim, a woman in her 20's, had already been transported to Rochester General Hospital by private vehicle. The victim remains at RGH and...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester teen pleads guilty to shooting in Amherst
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An 18-year-old from Rochester pleaded guilty on Friday to a shooting in the town of Amherst involving a local teenager. The 18-year-old admitted to shooting a 17-year-old with a rifle, paralyzing him. It happened back in July 2021. He is not being identified by the Erie...
WHEC TV-10
Two people arrested for burglary in Livingston County
CALEDONIA, N.Y. — Deputies in Livingston County arrested two people and charged them with burglary. The first is Shawn Ganoe. The 40-year-old from Canandaigua is accused of a September 15th burglary at a business in Caledonia. Police say Ganoe cut a fence at the business and entered a secure...
Rochester police and Mayor aim to crack down on businesses and properties linked to shootings
The mayor’s office plans to crack down on places holding what the city deems “illegal gatherings” boiling over into shootings.
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County man found guilty of raping a child
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Livingston County man is headed to prison for raping a child. Christopher Wilmet of Leicester was found guilty of rape and endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old sexually assaulted a child under the age 15 at a trailer park back in 20-19. He’ll be sentenced in November.
cnyhomepage.com
Buffalo police officer in critical condition after light pole lands on vehicle during chase
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo police officer remains in critical condition Friday after a car he was chasing Thursday afternoon stuck a light pole that fell onto the police car, hitting the officer and leaving him unconscious. The officer is 29-year-old Jonathan Negron, who has been on the...
