ROCHESTER, N.Y. A woman is hospitalized after being struck by a car as she was riding her bike Saturday at the intersection of East Avenue and Winton Road. Around 8:45 a.m., RPD responded to reports of the crash and found the bicyclist in the roadway with serious injuries. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is in guarded condition.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO