Night Road Work and Road Closures Coming to Del Rio Road

Road work begins overnight on Wednesday, Sept. 21, into Thursday morning, Sept. 22

ATASCADERO — In order to minimize impacts to public vehicular traffic, the contractor constructing public improvements at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road will be installing a segment of new storm drain culvert overnight on Wednesday, Sept. 21 into Thursday morning, Sept. 22. Work will commence at 8 p.m. and is expected to take approximately eight hours to complete.

During construction, the westbound lane on Del Rio will be closed, with westbound traffic directed into the eastbound left turn lane on the south side of the raised median. See photo for anticipated traffic routing during this construction operation. The contractor will be responsible to supply traffic control, and residents are asked to please be respectful of construction workers and drive carefully through this area during the work.