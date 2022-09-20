UTICA, N.Y. – Local elected leaders came together Thursday morning to once again call on the state legislature to change New York’s bail law. In 2019, New York lawmakers passed legislation eliminating cash bail for most misdemeanors and some non-violent felony charges, which went into effect in 2020. The law also prevented judges from using their discretion to decide whether or not to hold the suspects based on the potential threat to public safety.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO