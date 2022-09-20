ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Falcon 9 launch visible over Mohawk Valley

Utica, N.Y.-- If you were looking at the sky around 7:30 Saturday evening, you may have noticed something strange. No, it wasn't a meteor or a U.F.O., it was the Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral, FL carrying 52 SpaceX Starlink satellites. Multiple viewers sent us pictures and video of the rocket as it flew up the eastern seaboard.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WKTV

Frost expected tonight for parts of Central New York

Tonight: Clear with patchy frost. Lows in the 30s. Saturday: Partly sunny. Mid 60s. Sunday: Cloudy with rain developing. Low 60s. A frost advisory is in effect for areas outside the Mohawk Valley tonight. Patchy frost is expected outside of the Mohawk Valley tonight, with overnight lows expected to drop into the low to mid 30s. If you want to extend the life of your garden, you'll want to cover frost sensitive plants or bring them indoors tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

New York soliciting large-scale renewable energy projects

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday the release of New York's sixth competitive solicitation, calling for at least 2,000 megawatts of renewable energy projects. These projects are projected to bring in almost $3 billion in clean energy investments and should create more than 2,000 jobs in the green economy. Some of these projects include solar farms, onshore wind farms and hydroelectric facilities. These projects will have the capacity to power at least 600,000 homes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Unemployment#Linus Business#Business Economics#Unemployment Rates#Mohawk Valley#Oneida
WKTV

Local leaders continue to call for urgent changes to New York's bail reform law

UTICA, N.Y. – Local elected leaders came together Thursday morning to once again call on the state legislature to change New York’s bail law. In 2019, New York lawmakers passed legislation eliminating cash bail for most misdemeanors and some non-violent felony charges, which went into effect in 2020. The law also prevented judges from using their discretion to decide whether or not to hold the suspects based on the potential threat to public safety.
POLITICS
WKTV

Chilly weather ahead

Tonight: Showers ending. Cloudy and chilly. Low 39. Friday Morning: Cloudy. Low 40s. Friday afternoon: Turning mostly sunny and windy. Low 50s. Friday Evening: Mostly clear and chilly. Upper 40s. A push of colder weather arrives in Central New York in the wake of a strong cold front. The weather...
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Wiggling and waggling for a good cause

KIRKLAND, NY – There was plenty of wiggling and waggling at the Kirkland Town Park on Saturday as Staffworks presented the 30th Annual Wiggle Waggle Walk-A-Thon. The event brought more than 500 families and their dogs together for a fun filled afternoon. For a $25 donation you could walk...
KIRKLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy