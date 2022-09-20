Read full article on original website
WKTV
Falcon 9 launch visible over Mohawk Valley
Utica, N.Y.-- If you were looking at the sky around 7:30 Saturday evening, you may have noticed something strange. No, it wasn't a meteor or a U.F.O., it was the Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral, FL carrying 52 SpaceX Starlink satellites. Multiple viewers sent us pictures and video of the rocket as it flew up the eastern seaboard.
WKTV
Frost expected tonight for parts of Central New York
Tonight: Clear with patchy frost. Lows in the 30s. Saturday: Partly sunny. Mid 60s. Sunday: Cloudy with rain developing. Low 60s. A frost advisory is in effect for areas outside the Mohawk Valley tonight. Patchy frost is expected outside of the Mohawk Valley tonight, with overnight lows expected to drop into the low to mid 30s. If you want to extend the life of your garden, you'll want to cover frost sensitive plants or bring them indoors tonight.
WKTV
Hochul announces second phase of program to address truck and bus driver shortage
NEW YORK, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the second phase of her plan to allow third-party companies to offer Commercial Driver License (CDL) road testing, which will expand eligibility to public and private establishments. This is one of many steps the governor has taken to ease the shortage of school bus and commercial truck drivers.
WKTV
New York soliciting large-scale renewable energy projects
NEW YORK, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday the release of New York's sixth competitive solicitation, calling for at least 2,000 megawatts of renewable energy projects. These projects are projected to bring in almost $3 billion in clean energy investments and should create more than 2,000 jobs in the green economy. Some of these projects include solar farms, onshore wind farms and hydroelectric facilities. These projects will have the capacity to power at least 600,000 homes.
WKTV
Local leaders continue to call for urgent changes to New York's bail reform law
UTICA, N.Y. – Local elected leaders came together Thursday morning to once again call on the state legislature to change New York’s bail law. In 2019, New York lawmakers passed legislation eliminating cash bail for most misdemeanors and some non-violent felony charges, which went into effect in 2020. The law also prevented judges from using their discretion to decide whether or not to hold the suspects based on the potential threat to public safety.
WKTV
Chilly weather ahead
Tonight: Showers ending. Cloudy and chilly. Low 39. Friday Morning: Cloudy. Low 40s. Friday afternoon: Turning mostly sunny and windy. Low 50s. Friday Evening: Mostly clear and chilly. Upper 40s. A push of colder weather arrives in Central New York in the wake of a strong cold front. The weather...
WKTV
Wiggling and waggling for a good cause
KIRKLAND, NY – There was plenty of wiggling and waggling at the Kirkland Town Park on Saturday as Staffworks presented the 30th Annual Wiggle Waggle Walk-A-Thon. The event brought more than 500 families and their dogs together for a fun filled afternoon. For a $25 donation you could walk...
