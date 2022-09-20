ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
gwinnettprepsports.com

Beloved local sports official Gordon Dickerson dies after cancer battle

Gordon Dickerson’s own athletic career didn’t play out on Gwinnett County high school fields, but he spent more time on them than most as an official. In his long career as a referee and an umpire, the Vidalia native became known well by coaches and athletes in the Gwinnett area he called home for many years.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

High 5 Sports recap – Week Six

ATLANTA - The weather is cooling down, but the gridiron is heating up as teams head into their regional match-ups. It doesn’t matter what a teams win-loss record is, it really boils down to what happens between region rivals. However, sometimes those match ups can seem out of place,...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: NCG Cinema in Stone Mountain scores 67; Marlow’s Tavern earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Now showing this week at the NCG Cinema on Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain is a failing health inspection. The movie theatre scored 67 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there were dead roaches found in cabinets and several fruit flies and live roaches crawling in the facility. Popcorn butter was stored in chemical bottles labeled concession cleaner.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henry County, GA
Henry County, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Stockbridge, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Narcity USA

The 9 Best Coffee Shops In Atlanta According To A Local Who Knows Good Coffee

Once upon a time, great coffee shops in Atlanta were all about coffee. Now, there are many variables in what goes into the making of a good place — location, aesthetics, friendly and talented baristas who can top a cappuccino with an Insta-worthy heart of froth, in-house roasted coffee beans that are ethically sourced (bonus if there’s a good cause attached to that) and of course, good drinks brewed to perfection.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Dine-and-dashers hit Miller’s Ale House in McDonough, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of alleged dine-and-dashers hit the Miller’s Ale House in McDonough July 20. Seven people ate at the restaurant without paying for food. The group was wearing scrubs that had identifying insignia, likely tied to a local dentistry program. Anyone with information should contact...
MCDONOUGH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Aaron
AccessAtlanta

Your guide to free movie nights around metro Atlanta this fall

If you’re looking for something fun and affordable to do this fall, what better way to enjoy the upcoming beautiful cooler weather than with free outdoor movies for the whole family or even on your next date night? It’s a fascinating way to see some of your favorite films or discover new ones.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Baseball Players#Georgia Premier Academy#Union Grove
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
atlinq.com

Three Robinson Sisters Receive U. S. Presidential Award

Freedom rider Dr. Mary Ann Smith Wilson; Civil Rights Icon and Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) activist Ruby Doris Smith Robinson (1942 – 1967); and minister, author, and executive producer Catherine Smith Robinson, M.Ed. Photo Courtesy of Catherine Smith Robinson and Catherine Smith Robinson’s Collection. Freedom rider Dr....
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

06 Best Airbnb in Atlanta, Georgia

There are plenty of great places to stay on Airbnb in Atlanta, Georgia. Most of them are located within 20 minutes from the city center, so you won’t have to worry about traffic or parking. The best Airbnb in Atlanta have nice touches and unique features, and are close...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nike
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball

Comments / 0

Community Policy