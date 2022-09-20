Read full article on original website
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com
Beloved local sports official Gordon Dickerson dies after cancer battle
Gordon Dickerson’s own athletic career didn’t play out on Gwinnett County high school fields, but he spent more time on them than most as an official. In his long career as a referee and an umpire, the Vidalia native became known well by coaches and athletes in the Gwinnett area he called home for many years.
fox5atlanta.com
High 5 Sports recap – Week Six
ATLANTA - The weather is cooling down, but the gridiron is heating up as teams head into their regional match-ups. It doesn’t matter what a teams win-loss record is, it really boils down to what happens between region rivals. However, sometimes those match ups can seem out of place,...
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: NCG Cinema in Stone Mountain scores 67; Marlow’s Tavern earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Now showing this week at the NCG Cinema on Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain is a failing health inspection. The movie theatre scored 67 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there were dead roaches found in cabinets and several fruit flies and live roaches crawling in the facility. Popcorn butter was stored in chemical bottles labeled concession cleaner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 9 Best Coffee Shops In Atlanta According To A Local Who Knows Good Coffee
Once upon a time, great coffee shops in Atlanta were all about coffee. Now, there are many variables in what goes into the making of a good place — location, aesthetics, friendly and talented baristas who can top a cappuccino with an Insta-worthy heart of froth, in-house roasted coffee beans that are ethically sourced (bonus if there’s a good cause attached to that) and of course, good drinks brewed to perfection.
CBS 46
Dine-and-dashers hit Miller’s Ale House in McDonough, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of alleged dine-and-dashers hit the Miller’s Ale House in McDonough July 20. Seven people ate at the restaurant without paying for food. The group was wearing scrubs that had identifying insignia, likely tied to a local dentistry program. Anyone with information should contact...
‘Woman Thou Art Loosed’ conferences end, but messages to continue
Bishop T.D. Jakes is saying goodbye to the hugely popular “Woman Thou Art Loosed” conference, which is holding its final...
Buckhead secession: Leader in ritzy Atlanta suburb says residents not getting what they 'need and deserve'
An elected official representing Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood said those living in the suburb, which is at the center of an ongoing secession effort, are not getting what they "need and deserve" and have been neglected by city government. Leaders pushing for Buckhead to become its own entity have grown...
RELATED PEOPLE
APS superintendent rescinds Midtown elementary principal recommendation
Atlanta Public Schools announced the principal selected to lead the new Midtown elementary school on Wednesday.
AccessAtlanta
Your guide to free movie nights around metro Atlanta this fall
If you’re looking for something fun and affordable to do this fall, what better way to enjoy the upcoming beautiful cooler weather than with free outdoor movies for the whole family or even on your next date night? It’s a fascinating way to see some of your favorite films or discover new ones.
CBS 46
‘It hurts so bad’ Mother of Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan passes away
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 News has learned that Carole Duncan, the mother of Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan has passed away. Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan posted to Twitter that his mother died Friday. “She was my best friend growing up and never left my side. I’m sad, I’m heartbroken, but...
Best Soul Food: Georgia’s Food Depot
Best of Englewood & West Englewood 2022 The post Best Soul Food: Georgia’s Food Depot appeared first on South Side Weekly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
atlinq.com
Three Robinson Sisters Receive U. S. Presidential Award
Freedom rider Dr. Mary Ann Smith Wilson; Civil Rights Icon and Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) activist Ruby Doris Smith Robinson (1942 – 1967); and minister, author, and executive producer Catherine Smith Robinson, M.Ed. Photo Courtesy of Catherine Smith Robinson and Catherine Smith Robinson’s Collection. Freedom rider Dr....
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Airbnb in Atlanta, Georgia
There are plenty of great places to stay on Airbnb in Atlanta, Georgia. Most of them are located within 20 minutes from the city center, so you won’t have to worry about traffic or parking. The best Airbnb in Atlanta have nice touches and unique features, and are close...
Henry County Daily Herald
Tropical Storm Ian forecast to reach Category 4 strength as it tracks toward Florida
Tropical Storm Ian, the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to reach up to Category 4 hurricane strength before hitting Florida next week. If it does, it will be the first major hurricane to impact the state since 2018. Ian was located about 255 miles...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Granddaughters of man killed in Atlanta massacre share story of how he fought back
ATLANTA — Thursday marks the 116th anniversary of Atlanta’s race massacre, when a mob of white residents attacked and killed more than 20 Black people. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston spoke with two descendants who say their grandfather fought back but was still punished. During the attack, Alex...
DeKalb official to host ‘candid’ convo about heavy rail to Stonecrest
DeKalb Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson will host next month “a candid conversation about heavy rail to Stonecrest,” co...
Debbie Collier murder: Georgia woman revealed black eye after 2020 'fall'
Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier posted a series of selfies after she said she "face planted" on a sidewalk in December 2020 — long before she went missing under mysterious circumstances and was found dead in the woods 60 miles from her Athens home. "Look what I did to...
Tennessee Tribune
Judge Slashes $100M Payout to Elderly Black Man Paralyzed by Atlanta Cop for Panhandling
ATLANTA, GA — Amassive nine-figure payout awarded to an elderly Black man left paralyzed from an encounter with a violently overzealous police officer in Georgia’s capital city has been slashed by more than half after a judge agreed that Atlanta shouldn’t have to pay so much despite the brutal nature of the case.
Comments / 0