The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Sept. 23. Report: North State communities at risk of breathing unhealthy air. Orange skies choked with soot from wildfires have become more common in the Western U.S. In a new paper, a team based at Stanford University estimates that millions of people now live where this smoke has made breathing unhealthy, including parts of far Northern California.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO