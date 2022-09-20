Read full article on original website
Breathing unhealthy air | Smoke contains contaminants | COVID masking changes
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Sept. 23. Report: North State communities at risk of breathing unhealthy air. Orange skies choked with soot from wildfires have become more common in the Western U.S. In a new paper, a team based at Stanford University estimates that millions of people now live where this smoke has made breathing unhealthy, including parts of far Northern California.
A new study says that low-income households bear the brunt of electricity costs
The cost of electricity has skyrocketed for Californians in recent years. A report published last year by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) predicted, if unmitigated, this trend will only continue. The agency found that wildfires will likely continue driving up these costs. And according to a new study, low-income...
