Read full article on original website
Related
Are These Actually 5 of the Worst Cars Tested by Consumer Reports?
Can you think of the worst cars ever made? Here are five terrible models tested by Consumer Reports. The post Are These Actually 5 of the Worst Cars Tested by Consumer Reports? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
I earn up to $720 a day with my side hustle and I don’t have to talk to anyone but start small so you get a good rating
TRANSCRIPTION services can score you over $700 daily, but it may take a while to make big money. Janine is a TikToker, content creator, and hustler when it comes to earning extra money. As a self-prescribed digital nomad, side hustles are the perfect gig for her to grab cash when...
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
The Replacement Battery Costs for These Six Normal EVs Is Staggeringly High
Chris Rosales, BMW, VW, GM, HyundaiThe battery pack is almost the entire cost of the car in some cases. Some are more costly than the car itself.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Employee knocks over entire display of wine bottles because she's eating an apple at work
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working at my liquor store job as a cashier and stocker when I noticed a display of wine bottles that needed to be restocked. Being the diligent employee that I was, I decided to take care of it right away. I went to the back room to grab a box of wine bottles, and that's when I made my mistake. I was hungry, so I decided to eat an apple while I worked. The store owner didn't allow us to take breaks. So if you wanted to snack, you had to multitask.
Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)
Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker
Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
New EV Crate Motor Will Give An Easy 590 HP To Any Classic Car
Custom applications for EV motors are no new idea. The instant a Tesla Model S leaves the assembly line, someone is going to gut it, drop the motor in a BMW, and send it 'round the Nurburgring. Ford will even sell you an electric crate motor, just like it would a V8.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illegal Things You’re Doing While Driving Without Realizing It
man driving car from rear view on the highway(shutterstock/fanjianhua) Most driving offenses in the US are clearly defined. Every licensed driver knows you can be ticketed for exceeding the speed limit, for example. But there are other things you may be regularly doing on the road without even realizing that could get you into trouble. Here are some possible offenses.
The New Cars With The Biggest Dealer Price Gouging
Buying a new car is an expensive prospect in 2022, with stock shortages and dealer markups making a perfect storm of pricing. These models are hit the hardest.
Man Says Tesla 'Locked Him Out' of Car Until He Pays for $26K Battery
"Now Tesla is trying desperately to hide the fact that they have these issues with the batteries that need to be recalled," Mario Zelaya said.
I’m a cleaning pro – my $8.99 secret item will get your home sparkling better than ever before
WHAT if even the tiniest nooks and crannies of your house could be perfectly clean, every time, for less than $10?. It's totally possible with one home expert's favorite tool, which will take the place of flimsier scrub brushes and repurposed toothbrushes in your cleaning supplies. The recommendation comes from...
The 2023 Ford Maverick Has Some Changes You Should Know About
As a small truck, the Ford Maverick has been super popular. What's new for the 2023 model? The post The 2023 Ford Maverick Has Some Changes You Should Know About appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Illegal “Deleted” Ram Diesel Owner Wants It Crushed Rather Than Comply
The owner of this diesel defeat Ram 2500 pickup had a choice between compliance or crushing. He chose crushing. The post Illegal “Deleted” Ram Diesel Owner Wants It Crushed Rather Than Comply appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
1 Toyota SUV Is Actually Better Cheaper
Find out which Toyota SUV is the best when it costs the least. The post 1 Toyota SUV Is Actually Better Cheaper appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
I’m a hotel manager and my shower cap hack makes staying in hotel so much easier
EVERYONE looks forward to the luxury of staying in a hotel on holiday, but away from our home comforts it can be hard to feel completely rested and at ease. In order to help you maximise your rest and really get your money's worth, a hotel manager shared his savvy insider tips.
3 Things Consumer Reports Likes About the 2023 Subaru Legacy
Here's a look at the top three categories and features that Consumer Reports enjoyed in its overview of the 2023 Subaru Legacy. The post 3 Things Consumer Reports Likes About the 2023 Subaru Legacy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Boss refuses to let teen worker leave as long as customers keep showing up: 'You're never closed if you have customers'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was my first night working alone at the ice cream stand, and I was just about to close up for the night. I turned off the outside lights and started cleaning up when I suddenly heard voices outside. I went to the window and saw that there were people lined up, even though the store was clearly closed. They must have found their way through the dark parking lot and come to the window in search of ice cream.
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
MotorBiscuit
140K+
Followers
34K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 1