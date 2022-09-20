Read full article on original website
Cross Country Trails - Sept 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football ReportUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
KSLA
Caddo Parish deputy injured in wreck; 2 others taken to hospital
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has been injured in a wreck; two other people were also taken to the hospital. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Grimmett Drive and Freestate Boulevard. A spokesperson with CPSO says a GMC pickup truck was headed west on Freestate when the driver reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign. The pickup truck t-boned a CPSO patrol unit that was headed northbound on Grimmett.
KSLA
SFD battles house fire in Werner Park neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battles flames when a house catches fire on Fairy Avenue, near Midway Avenue. On Sept. 25, at 6 a.m., SFD received a dispatch sending them to a house fire on the 4300 block of Fairy Avenue in the Werner Park neighborhood. Upon arrival, fire crews discovered smoke and flames coming from the structure. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within 10 minutes.
KSLA
House fire on Fairy Avenue
East Texas woman arrested after police chase injures officer
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested after a police chase that injured an officer. Ashley Nicole Winston, 30, of Texarkana was taken into custody on Wednesday after the Atlanta Police Department got a call about a reckless driver in the city on East Main Street. The caller said the car […]
KSLA
Caddo offers free rabies shots, microchips for pets
KSLA
BCPD: Seeking man allegedly involved in armed robbery, home invasion
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) is looking for a man who is allegedly involved in a home invasion on Benton Road. On Sept. 24, the BCPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is supposedly involved in an armed robbery and home invasion that happened on Sept. 22. The incident occurred on the 2600 block of Benton Road in Bossier City.
magnoliareporter.com
Wreck at 82-North Washington intersection kills one, injures four
A Stamps driver died and four people were hurt when two vehicles collided at the U.S. 82-County Road 13 intersection about 8:48 p.m. Saturday. The wreck happened just north of Wilkins Stadium as the Southern Arkansas-Henderson State football came was ending. Emergency vehicles worked their way around people and vehicles streaming out of the stadium.
Officials: Longview man killed by SUV, driver says he never noticed until arriving at work
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV while walking at the intersection of Neiman Marcus Parkway and Eastman Road, authorities say. Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, Robby Cox says that driver of the SUV did not notice that he had hit someone and only […]
KSLA
Texas Street building damaged in massive fire was in process of making comeback
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bricks, rubble, and only a portion of the old Humpfrees building still stand after a massive fire Wednesday, Sept. 22. Tim Huck owns the Sandbar, a business that’s just steps from the Humpfrees building. He said his building didn’t suffer severe damage. “Some of...
westcentralsbest.com
New Barksdale gate nears completion
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Once the new I-220 gate is open, this Industrial Gate will close. The new entrance will give Barksdale Air Force Base a total of four gates. The $36 million Air Force base entrance will pick up where the state leaves off with the $83 million 1-20/I-220 Interchange.
bossierpress.com
Armed Robbery-Home Invasion Suspect Sought
The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying. a suspect wanted in connection to a crime that happened on September 22. Bossier City Police detectives are looking for a black male they believe may be involved. or may have information related to an armed...
KSLA
Estess' attorney asks to have him reinstated as Bossier chief
KSLA
SPD names 2 officers involved in shooting of man with machete
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The two officers involved in the shooting of Bradley Schneider have been named. On Sept. 23, SPD announced that Officers Samantha Gwin and Amanda Gill were placed on administrative leave until the completion of the investigation into the incident. On Aug. 25th, Gwin and Gill were...
KTBS
Fire ravages downtown Shreveport building
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a downtown building. Shreveport DDA said in a social media post the building is known as the old Sportspage/Humphrey building at 114 Texas Street. It's located behind the Blind Tiger. There were 22 fire units on the...
txktoday.com
Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends on Lake Drive in Texarkana
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street with the caller reporting that the vehicle was making multiple U-turns in the roadway and then sitting in the roadway with the hazard lights flashing. The caller reported that this had been happening for several minutes prior to reporting it to the police.
KTBS
1 wounded in Wednesday night shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A late night shooting in Shreveport sent one man to the hospital. According to Shreveport police, it happened at Walker and Meriwether roads around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they believe it was the result of a failed drug deal. One man was shot multiple times and...
Shreveport Police Investigating 39th Homicide of 2022
On September 19th, 2022, at 7:35 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting on Salem Drive. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by the Shreveport Fire Department to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
KSLA
Mother concerned about quality of Caddo school lunches
1 dead after oil well accident in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced that someone died during an industrial accident at an oil well near Liberty and Baker roads. During their investigation, deputies determined that the accident had happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. The deceased was then taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. […]
KTBS
Shreveport apartment complex suffers heavy damage in overnight fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - An apartment complex suffered significant damage in a fire early Wednesday in Shreveport. It happened just after midnight at The Aspen in the 9000 block of Baird Road in the Southern Hills neighborhood. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames and smoke coming from one of the units.
