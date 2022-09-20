ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets Partnering With Charles Tyrwhitt to Promote U.S. Football in the U.K.

By Jean E. Palmieri
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOJ3c_0i3IDHYV00
Charles Tyrwhitt and the New York Jets will work together in both the U.S. and the U.K. provided

The New York Jets are teaming up with Charles Tyrwhitt, the first international agreement for the U.K. men’s apparel brand.

The multiyear partnership comes as a result of an International Home Marketing Area initiative signed at the end of last year by the National Football League giving clubs the ability to market their teams overseas.

“These two iconic sister cities share a passion for Jets football and a reputation for influencing global trends in apparel, business and lifestyle,” said Jeff Fernandez, the Jets vice president of business development and ventures. “So naturally we are very excited to lean into that with such a well-respected brand in Charles Tyrwhitt. We see great opportunity to unite our audiences and engage authentically on both sides of the Atlantic.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkk1s_0i3IDHYV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ftlX7_0i3IDHYV00

The deal will include special offers on Charles Tyrwhitt’s menswear assortment as well as Jets ticket giveaways, sweepstakes for fan trips, player appearances and other creative content. There are also future plans to collaborate on a small collection of Jets themed, Charles Tyrwhitt branded merchandise.

One example is the Jets’ new digital content franchise — “The Art of Style” — on which Charles Tyrwhitt will be a presenting sponsor and collaborator. In this series of short videos, Jets players, including Pro Bowler Braxton Berrios, will be featured sharing style tips and opinions on what dressing well means to them. Berrios is one of the Jets’ United Kingdom player ambassadors. The Art of Style will run on all of the Jets digital and social platforms in the U.S. and the U.K.

Sam Stanley, vice president in charge of North America at Charles Tyrwhitt, said: “It is tremendously exciting to enter into this international partnership with the New York Jets, as the Jets are one of the most fan-engaging brands in sports. We’re delighted to officially become a part of the Jets community, and we look forward to adding the club alongside our existing sports partnerships with England Rugby and Fulham Football Club. At Charles Tyrwhitt we love to ‘make it easy for men to dress well, no matter the occasion,’ and we look forward to bringing this mission to legions of Jets fans.“

At the Jets recent home opener, a Charles Tyrwhitt ad ran during the game’s radio broadcast and branded digital signage appeared in and around MetLife Stadium. Other fan and customer activation initiatives will begin this week, including drawings for premium tickets to Jets home games. Charles Tyrwhitt is also planning a sweepstakes that will offer U.K. Jets fans the opportunity to win a trip to New York City to see a game, while a U.S. fan will be chosen for a trip to London for a British experience.

The IHMA initiative provides all 32 NFL clubs the right to pursue and bid on international markets with the goal of globally expanding the game of American football.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Esprit to Launch ‘Futura’ Hubs in London and New York

After nearly a decade away, Esprit will return to the U.K. and U.S. markets with the launch of two new flagships in London and New York as part of a massive multiyear makeover. Positioned as “hubs,” the new locations combine both retail and research under the brand’s Esprit Futura concept, spearheaded by new chief executive officer William Pak, who took the reins of the company March 1.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts The London store will be a dedicated “customer experience innovation...
BUSINESS
WWD

John Richmond RTW Spring 2023

The now Web3-focused John Richmond was expected to host a “phygital” runway experience this September with NFT galore, fashion crafted in the metaverse and IRL counterparts paraded on the runway. But digital fashion can have its supply snafus, too, and so the brand mounted a party extravaganza inviting...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Dsquared2 RTW Spring 2023

Dean and Dan Caten brought their surfboards along for the ride this season with this collection that was all about wave running and a never-ending summer. The designer brothers, who wake board and wake surf in Mykonos, layered lots of beachy pieces into this fresh, fun collection that came in a kaleidoscope of color.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Pandora Gets Creative With Keith Haring Collection

PARIS — After the Avengers, Minnie Mouse and Harry Potter, Pandora is launching a line featuring some of the most famous works by the late street art legend Keith Haring. The 12-piece capsule will include charms, rings and earrings featuring Haring’s signature heart shapes, barking dog and graphic scrawls. More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. PremierePhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration “There’s an openness and approachability to Haring’s philosophy,” said chief product officer Stephen Fairchild, on why the brand chose Haring as its first artist collaboration. “Haring’s unique...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WWD

Sunnei RTW Spring 2023

Stars must have aligned on Gemini last Friday. A few hours after Gucci made a poignant statement by sending 68 pairs of identical twins down its runway, Sunnei unveiled its spring collection with the same casting choice. Yet the shared gimmick came with different executions and messages. Gucci revealed the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

L’Oréal Is Acquiring Skinbetter Science

PARIS – L’Oréal said it has signed an agreement to acquire Skinbetter Science, a physician-dispensed, U.S.-based skin care brand.  Financial terms were not disclosed. More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsAll the Looks from L'Oréal Show at Paris Fashion WeekInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney Flagship Skinbetter Science is among the fastest-growing medical-dispensed skin care brands in the country, according to the French beauty giant. Headquartered in Arizona, the company was cofounded in 2016 by Jonah Shacknai, Justin Smith and Seth Rodner, pharmaceutical industry professionals.  Skin care is the hottest beauty category today, thanks partly to the coronavirus pandemic, which has intensified consumers’ quest for...
BUSINESS
WWD

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at First In-store Industry Talk

Mara Hoffman convened fashion’s fiber and climate enthusiasts for a lighthearted yet fired-up conversation in her Lafayette Street store. It was the first time the contemporary designer hosted an industry conversation in her incense-scented and plant-filled retail storefront, which opened last year, as previous gatherings took on a more intimate feel for artist fireside chats. The certified-Climate Neutral brand has been a dedicated and vocal advocate in the sustainability community since several years ago when Hoffman decided to pivot her company’s mission.More from WWDLaura Harrier on 'Entergalactic,' 'Mike' and What Comes NextLenny Kravitz's Style EvolutionHow Nine 2022 Emmy Awards Dresses Looked...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

Blackpink Dazzles in Looks by Chinese Designer Windowsen

SHANGHAI — Blackpink, the K-pop sensation all-girl group, never fails to surprise with their fashion choices. In a series of recently released visual clips from the group’s sophomore album “Born Pink,” all four members — Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo — appear in Chinese designer Windowsen‘s crystal chain garments, which belong to the brand’s “semi-couture” looks from its spring 2022 collection.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion Brands Chinese designer Didu‘s pieces also made a cameo in Jennie’s look. This is the first time a single Chinese...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Promote U S Football#The New York Jets
WWD

Palm Angels to Open Flagship in Paris

BLOOMING FRENCH: Palm Angels has landed in Paris. The Italian brand, part of the New Guards Group stable, said it would open its first flagship in the French capital in early 2023, and marked the announcement by installing a lush vertical garden at the location of the future store.More from WWDPharrell Williams Celebrates the New Billionaire Boys Club x Yankees CollaborationFront Row at Saint Laurent Men's Spring 2023Palm Angels RTW Fall 2022 Designed in collaboration with Atelier Athem, a Paris-based collective specialized in scenography and urban design, the facade made up of plants, vines, moss and palm fronds, with a neon sign...
BUSINESS
WWD

Dick’s Sporting Goods Expands Partnership With Resale Company Out&Back Outdoor

Out&Back Outdoor, an online platform that buys and sells sports gear and clothing, is barely two years old, but it is already expanding its partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods and Dick’s new outdoor specialty store Public Lands. The online resale platform recently revealed it added four new Dick’s Sporting Goods locations where customers can come in and sell unwanted gear and clothing, making it easier than mailing that merchandise in. The new locations are in Torrance and Santa Rosa, California; Portland, Oregon, and Midvale, Utah.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Out&Back...
MIDVALE, UT
WWD

Sophia Chabbott’s Big Ambitions for Testament Beauty

When she launched Testament Beauty last year, Sophia Chabbott started small with two masks. Now, she’s thinking bigger. The former editor, who counts experience at Saks Fifth Avenue, WWD and Glamour under her belt, is bringing her beauty brand’s Mediterranean-diet-for-the-face mentality to new product categories. Testament is introducing its first daily-use products, the Ancient Vine Vitality Serum and the Damascena Rose De-Stress Moisturizer, which will debut respectively for $120 and $88 online with Neiman Marcus, Macy’s, Anthropologie and the brand’s own site. The serum will bow in October, with the moisturizer to follow in the winter.More from WWDHow Ana de Armas...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Elevate Couples Style in Valentino and Gucci at ‘The Redeem Team’ Premiere

It seems no one does couple style like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. On Thursday, the duo attended the premiere of Netflix’s “The Redeem Team” at the Tudum Theater in Hollywood, California. Union wore a sparkling gold sequin minidress by Valentino with a matching coat and strappy heels and jewelry by Tiffany & Co. She styled her hair in a high bun and kept her makeup simple.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Cai Xukun Is Tag Heuer’s Latest Ambassador for China

TIMELY RELEASE: Cai Xukun, also known under the mononym “Kun,” is Tag Heuer’s newest brand ambassador for China. The Swiss watchmaker has tapped the musical artist and actor to represent the brand, revealing a first campaign breaking online on Thursday.  More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion Brands Chief executive officer Frédéric Arnault stated Cai “demonstrated remarkable talent in songwriting and performing” in addition to being “incredibly athletic, truly daring and never stops challenging the limits,” matching the brand’s mind-set. Regularly topping charts with his solo music...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Shopbop and Vivrelle Team in New Resale Scheme

Luxury accessory rental platform Vivrelle is seizing new ground, partnering with Amazon and Shopbop in its first resale endeavor. Effectively launching as storefronts on Amazon-owned e-tailer Shopbop.com and Amazon.com on Friday, the launches coincide with Vivrelle’s mission to further its online footprint — and access to the circular economy.More from WWDLaura Harrier on 'Entergalactic,' 'Mike' and What Comes NextLenny Kravitz's Style EvolutionHow Nine 2022 Emmy Awards Dresses Looked on the Runway “Shopbop has an unparalleled reach and likeminded aesthetic,” said Vivrelle cofounder Blake Geffen, “And with our curated inventory at Vivrelle, [Shopbop] felt like the ideal partner to help make our luxury...
LIFESTYLE
WWD

A New Store for Raquel Diniz in Milan, and Stella McCartney’s Campaign With Sadie Sink

Brazilian Flavor: Raquel Diniz was celebrating an important next step for her brand of femininity and romance during Milan Fashion Week, with a little help from friends including Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Coinciding with her spring 2023 presentation, she officially opened the door of her first 750-square-foot boutique on central Via Santo Spirito replacing a former unit of furrier Simonetta Ravizza.More from WWDA Look Back at Madame GresA Look Back at Marc BohanA Look Back at Patrick Kelly “Milan is where it all started, in my living room, and for the past five seasons it has been my brand’s home,” she...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Taking on Fourth-quarter Challenges

As small to medium-sized businesses gear up for the all-important fourth quarter and holiday shopping season, they’re facing some prominent challenges this year. In this post-pandemic period, labor shortages, supply chain glitches and inflation are some of the headwinds merchants and brands face.  In this report, WWD hears from solution providers who share strategies for small to medium-sized businesses, SMBs, to deploy to engage shoppers and drive conversions (online and in-store). More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreThe Top Searched Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021 Shipping Trends  Ritu Khanna, Shopify’s managing director of North America,...
SMALL BUSINESS
WWD

MAGIC Trade Show Returns to New York

New York City got a little touch of MAGIC this week.  The trade show circuit — which includes both the MAGIC and Coterie shows — returned to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan this past Sunday through Tuesday, providing a space for brands and buyers alike to scope out the latest trends. More from WWDFashion Ave 50th AnniversaryBrands at the Who's Next, Impact and Bijorhca Trade ShowsSummer in the City: The Dimes Square Scene “On Sunday, by noon, the buzz on the floor felt like pre-pandemic days,” Kelly Helfman, president of parent company Informa Markets Fashion, told WWD. “And I think...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Parfums Christian Dior Hosting Dance Performance in Versailles

DIOR’S GREEN THUMB: For the newest installment of its Dior Cultural Gardens project, the brand is hosting a dance performance at the Château de Versailles on Wednesday. “Sunlight Under Water,” which was choreographed by Carolyn Carlson, will be performed by Hugo Marchand near Jean-Michel Othoniel’s fountain sculptures, called “Les Belles Danses,” in the chateau’s Water Theater Grove.More from WWDA Look Back at Marc BohanDior Couture Fall 2022Inside Dior's Post-Show Dinner on Avenue Montaigne Dior Cultural Gardens — which have formerly collaborated with Othoniel — in the past were held at the gardens of the Petit Palais museum in Paris in fall 2021...
THEATER & DANCE
WWD

Eye Candy: Inside The Fragrance Foundation’s Media Connections Brunch

On Sept. 7, members of the media and fragrance industry gathered at Melba’s Harlem to discuss The Fragrance Foundation‘s #FragranceForwardTFF initiative, which was launched in 2021 and seeks to increase diversity, equity and inclusion in the industry. Among those present included Teri Johnson, founder of the Harlem Candle Company, Francisco Costa, founder of Costa Brazil, Chris Collins, founder, World of Chris Collins, artist Rebecca Moses, and former model Musa Jackson, who is now the chief executive officer and editor in chief at Ambassador Digital Magazine. More from WWDHow Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

39K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy