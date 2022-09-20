ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

VIDEO: Mother moose with twin calves caught on trail cams in northern Minn.

By Marielle Mohs
 3 days ago

Cameras capture moose mom walking with twin calves 02:13

VOYAGEURS NATIONAL PARK, Minn. -- A trail camera from the Voyageurs Wolf Project captured a rare sight up north, a mama moose and her twin calves taking a stroll. This trail is about 5 miles south of Voyageurs National Park near Kabetogama, Minnesota.

"Wow!", said Flora from Little Falls, as she looked at the video with her brother Loren, "That is pretty cool," said Loren, "I like how they kind of prance along," said Flora.

Voyageurs Wolf Project shared the video on Twitter.

Siblings Everett and Avery, from Rochester, couldn't believe how big the moose are.

"They're cute!" said Avery.

"The babies are cute, but they're also huge," said Everett.

Moose calves are typically born in May in Minnesota, making them approximately 5 months old. According to the Journal for Wildlife Management, these calves are already beating the odds, because 50% of calves don't survive the first 50 days of life.

"They're rare and hard to find," said Loren.

Moose with twin calves caught on trail cams in northern Minn. 00:37

The Minnesota Zoo says that the last 15 years, the moose population has dropped by 47%, leaving only about 100 moose left in Minnesota, and contributing factors include disease, natural predators, and climate change.

"We don't want an animal as popular as moose to go extinct," said Everett.

The Minnesota DNR is contributing to conservation efforts by studying the moose population in our state through GPS tracking and disease screening, studying their stability every year of the largest mammal in Minnesota .

"I think that's good for the upcoming moose population," said Everett.

If you can't make to Voyageurs National Park to possibly see a moose in the wild, you can find them at the Minnesota Zoo. On extra hot days, like Tuesday, you'll likely find them in the shade.

They've created a website with everything they've learned so far.

