Adieu, Dr. Avery: Taylour Paige Teases Tiffany Ring Engagement To THIS Designer, Says He Appeared ‘Out Of Nowhere’

By erikashavonne
 4 days ago
Time waits for no man and neither does a stunning star who’s rocking a ring on her left hand after “staying low and building” with her new boo.

Taylour Paige took to Instagram this week with what appears to be an engagement announcement.

In the photo, the star, 31, is pictured with her arm around an unidentifiable man while rocking a sparkling Tiffany & Co diamond ring. In a trio of photos she also posted, Taylour’s ring finger is the main focal point.

Taylour’s comments are filled with congratulations but the Internet is abuzz with confusion as fans wondered what happened to her relationship with Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams.

As previously reported Jesse and Taylour went public with their relationship in 2019 when they attended the Ozwald Boateng Harlem Runway Show at the Apollo Theater. The two even did an interview with GQ Magazine about their relationship in February of 2021 before breaking up quietly just before the New Year.

Taylour’s Out With The Old And In With The New Boo, Fans React

Fans are of course offering tons of reactions to the Hit The Floor actress’ new romance considering just 9 months ago they were made privy of her split.

Who Is Taylour’s Fiance Rivington Starchild, The Designer Of Rivington roi Rebis?

Taylour has obviously moved on from Jesse and appears happily taken and ready to walk down the aisle with her new man.

The man that the Internet is calling Taylour’s “mystery man” isn’t actually a mystery at all. The man in the actress’s photos is actually a musician turned fashion designer named Rivington Star Child.

Rivington is the founder and creator of Rivington rois Rebis.

Rivington hails from Queens, New York, and he and Taylour both share Dominican ancestry. Yes, Rivington is his real name as it’s the name given to him by his father.

In a 2019 interview with UNION Los Angeles Rivington opened up about the interesting way he got the unique name.

“My father was a dope dealer on Rivington Street in the Lower East Side of NYC. This was in the early 80’s. He made so much money on the block that he thought he’d name his son Rivington.”

No word on how Rivington and Taylour met or just how long they’ve been romantically involved but Taylour was featured in his latest fashion campaign that was uploaded to his Instagram two weeks ago.

Although it seems as if this couple is a bit of an odd pairing as the eclectic Rivington seems to be quite different than Taylour’s “clean cut” former beau, it’s clear that she’s deeply in love.

“My mundo” which translates to “my world” she commented under one of the pictures.

Rivington has since reposted Taylour’s engagement photo to his Instagram story with the words “Fast. Pray. Wait” while tagging both Taylour and Tiffany & Co.

Congrats to Taylour and Rivington on their engagement!

Linus Celebrities Linus Entertainment Celebrities Gossip
