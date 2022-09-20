ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, MT

REAL Montana Class V takes part in Inaugural Seminar September 15-17

Montana Department of Ag Marketing Officer, Weston Merrill just returned from Bozeman as part of REAL Montana (Resource Education and Agriculture Leadership). For Weston and other members of REAL Montana Class V, this was the first of ten seminars in their two-year educational program. While in Bozeman, the class completed...
This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana

If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for somewhere to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn B&B...
Looking To Make Some Quick Fun Cash? Apply For This Montana Gig.

With many upcoming concerts in Montana, and many of those in Bozeman, there are going to be numerous opportunities for you to be a part of shows. Working backstage and helping stars set up their show is not only fun, but rewarding. You can tell your friends, "Yeah, I set up all those lights" or "I brought all of Thomas Rhett's equipment on stage."
New Movie Coming Out Features Local Actor

If Montanans love doing one thing, it's supporting other Montanans. Deadline reports that Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to the film The Year of the Dog. The film is by Rob Grabow, who is from Montana. He directed, wrote, and starred in this film. The story is...
Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!

We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
Bicyclist killed in accident in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A bicyclist was killed in an accident near the corner of Huffine Ln and Gooch Hill Rd. Richard Evers, 75, was trying to cross Huffine Ln. on his bicycle when a vehicle struck him, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reported. The cause of death was determined...
Bear Tranquilized in Bozeman: Here’s What Happened

A black bear was tranquilized and removed from a Bozeman neighborhood on Monday, September 19th. In an interesting turn of events, a curious black bear made its way into the neighborhood and climbed a tree. The stubborn bear refused to come down and had to be removed by Bozeman Fire.
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
10 Bozeman Businesses On Our Best-Kept Secrets List

Bozeman may be known for its outdoor adventure, but for those who prefer a quieter pastime, you’ll find plenty to do within town. Dining, shopping, and art in this little mountain reprieve rival those in urban areas. And the hype isn’t all on Main Street. Instead, you’ll find special little shops tucked in the nooks and crannies of town, with personalities as unique as their wares.
Obituary: Kathlyne Margaret Hake￼

Our beloved Crazy Granny Kathlyne Margaret Hake joined Our lord and Savior in heaven suddenly on Sunday evening Sept 18, 2022. As always by her side was her love and partner in life of 41 years, Ed Hake. Kathy was born to Harry Russell and Elenor Margaret Miller in Powell,...
Special Report: Body Found in Camper South of Livingston

UPDATE: Just after 3:00 p.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Office took a suspect into custody. The identity of the victim and suspect have not been released. The investigation is still ongoing. Early Monday morning, the Park County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a deceased body in a camper on East River Road south of Livingston.
Body found in camper on East River Road in Park County

The following is a press release from the Park County Sheriff's Office:. LIVINGSTON, Mont. - "At approximately 0830 this morning the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body that was found in a camper in the 1300 block of East River Road. The circumstances surrounding the reason have yet to be determined, but the Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a homicide. As you can imagine these cases take time and the information involved is sensitive. With that being said, I will do my best to update you as I can. If you have any information in regards to this incident please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 406-222-2050."
