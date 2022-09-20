Read full article on original website
AN INVESTIAGTOR SAYS.. THEY'RE SAVING LIVES AFTER CONFISCATING ...THE HIGHLY ADDICTIVE, AND DEADLY DRUG ... FENTANYL ON INTERSATE 70.. A MESA COUNTY COMMISSIONER CALLED A HALF MILLION DOLLAR LAND PURCHASE...NECESSARY TO KEEP IMPROVING CLIFTON. KJCT AFFORDABLE HOUSING. Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:34 PM MDT. GRAND JUNCTION IS EXPECTED TO...
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A bird originally native to Mexico has been spotted in Colorado for the fourth time in recorded history. Cropping up in a nondescript horse pasture in the arid farmland north of Mack, Colorado, the bright plumage of the Thick-billed Kingbird seems out of place next to many of the native species.
Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills
MACK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested with 90,000 fentanyl pills on I-70 in Colorado Wednesday morning, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities took 22-year-old Adan Carrillo-Murillo into custody at 7:45 a.m. after a traffic stop near Mile Post 10 in Mack. A voluntary vehicle search...
Police surround Grand Junction home
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Witnesses tell us Grand Junction Police surrounded an apartment complex at 1950 Barcelona Way. We’re told officers went to the Linden Pointe apartments to serve a felony warrant on a suspect. But officers say the man slammed the door in their faces and refused...
Motorcycle Crash Victim Identified
The investigation into the death of Shawn Meyer, a 49-year-old man citizen of Clifton, Colorado, by the Mesa County Coroner's Office has now become complete.
Colorado sheriff under investigation over support of Boebert
A sheriff is under investigation by the Colorado secretary of state’s office after being accused of violating campaign finance rules in his effort to support Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). In a letter obtained by The Hill, the Colorado secretary of state’s office confirmed that it launched its probe into...
Overnight House Fire Victims Identified
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office today confirmed 71-year-old Vivian Harris and 57-year-old Kevin Wilson died in the fire.
The sudden suspension of a Colorado prison-work program has thrown employers into disarray
The escape of a minimum-security inmate earlier this summer effectively shut down a touted prison-work program called Take Two, a gut punch to businesses struggling to find employees who had gambled on the 3-year-old program amid a historically tight labor market. Employers who participated in the program, which let 59...
Old Sutherlands Becoming a New Restaurant Area? Residents Have Mixed Opinions
For the last three years, the vacant Sutherlands lot near the Mesa Mall has been host to carnivals and in fall, Spirit Halloween, but for the majority of the year, the Sutherlands remains empty. However, there is hope for the future of this eyesore. Mesa County has released plans to transform this lot into a new area that will include additional restaurant locations.
Human remains found near Redstone
Human remains were discovered by a bow hunter in steep backcountry terrain outside of Redstone last week and later recovered by a team headed by the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The hunter notified authorities about the discovery on Sept. 11, according to Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta. “The hunter...
90,000 Fentanyl Pills Found During Traffic Stop
A traffic stop was made on a vehicle near Mile Post 10 on Interstate 70 early on September 21, 2022, by a deputy of the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.
Woman attacked by bear in Colorado while fixing lid on her backyard hot tub
A bear seriously lacerated a woman’s arm in Colorado on Wednesday while she tried to put her backyard hot tub lid back on, authorities said. The attack occurred in New Castle shortly after 2 a.m., according to a statement from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “The woman saw the lid...
