ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palisade, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KJCT8

KJCT MONTROSE COP SHOP

AN INVESTIAGTOR SAYS.. THEY'RE SAVING LIVES AFTER CONFISCATING ...THE HIGHLY ADDICTIVE, AND DEADLY DRUG ... FENTANYL ON INTERSATE 70.. A MESA COUNTY COMMISSIONER CALLED A HALF MILLION DOLLAR LAND PURCHASE...NECESSARY TO KEEP IMPROVING CLIFTON. KJCT AFFORDABLE HOUSING. Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:34 PM MDT. GRAND JUNCTION IS EXPECTED TO...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A bird originally native to Mexico has been spotted in Colorado for the fourth time in recorded history. Cropping up in a nondescript horse pasture in the arid farmland north of Mack, Colorado, the bright plumage of the Thick-billed Kingbird seems out of place next to many of the native species.
MACK, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
City
Mesa, CO
City
Palisade, CO
State
Colorado State
State
Utah State
Palisade, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KKTV

Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills

MACK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested with 90,000 fentanyl pills on I-70 in Colorado Wednesday morning, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities took 22-year-old Adan Carrillo-Murillo into custody at 7:45 a.m. after a traffic stop near Mile Post 10 in Mack. A voluntary vehicle search...
MACK, CO
KJCT8

Police surround Grand Junction home

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Witnesses tell us Grand Junction Police surrounded an apartment complex at 1950 Barcelona Way. We’re told officers went to the Linden Pointe apartments to serve a felony warrant on a suspect. But officers say the man slammed the door in their faces and refused...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#What To Do#Fresh Fruit#Colorado Wine#Mountain Biking#Travel Destinations#Doc Holiday
fruitanews.org

Old Sutherlands Becoming a New Restaurant Area? Residents Have Mixed Opinions

For the last three years, the vacant Sutherlands lot near the Mesa Mall has been host to carnivals and in fall, Spirit Halloween, but for the majority of the year, the Sutherlands remains empty. However, there is hope for the future of this eyesore. Mesa County has released plans to transform this lot into a new area that will include additional restaurant locations.
MESA COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Human remains found near Redstone

Human remains were discovered by a bow hunter in steep backcountry terrain outside of Redstone last week and later recovered by a team headed by the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The hunter notified authorities about the discovery on Sept. 11, according to Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta. “The hunter...
REDSTONE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India

Comments / 0

Community Policy