NCDA&CS offers organic certification cost-share assistance

By Press Release
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
Photo from Pixabay

RALEIGH – Organic growers in North Carolina can apply for partial reimbursement of the cost of becoming certified or for re-certification through a program offered by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Growers who are certified or recertified between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022, can apply for assistance through the program.

“Applicants can be reimbursed up to 50 percent of the cost of organic certification per category,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and I would encourage growers and handlers to submit their applications early.”

Under the grant, operations can be certified and reimbursed in four separate categories: crops, livestock, wild crop and handler/processor. The maximum reimbursement per category is $500.

The program is for the 2021-22 season and is funded through a $105,800 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Applications must be postmarked by Nov. 18.

To apply, growers must provide a completed application, along with detailed invoices/statements from the certifying agency listing all National Organic Program certified costs, proof of payment, a substitute W-9 form and a copy of your certificate or letter from your certifier if this is a new certification. All charges must be for USDA organic certification. The application can be downloaded at www.ncdaorganic.org. or growers can also apply through their local Farm Service Agency office.

Application and required documents can be mailed, faxed or emailed to the NCDA&CS Organic Certification Cost Share Program, Attn. Heather Barnes. For questions, contact Barnes at 919-749-3337.

