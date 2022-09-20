Young migrant siblings abandoned near port of entry

LA GRULLA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents working near La Grulla encountered a group of migrants, including two young brothers.

At 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, agents found a group of 18 migrants from Honduras, Guatemala and Cuba.

Of the 18 migrants, eight were unaccompanied minors. The two brothers, age 2 and 6, had their names and contact information with a person to reach from the U.S. written on their shirts.

The migrants were medically screened by the Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician. According to the medical technician, all were in good health.

The group was transported to the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station for further investigation.

