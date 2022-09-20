Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Take a first look at Netflix's Shadow And Bone season two
Are you ready to step back into the Grishaverse? Netflix still hasn’t released a premiere date for Shadow And Bone’s second season, but the streamer released a brief teaser trailer during its global fan event today. The exciting footage only makes the wait more challenging, huh?. Eric Heisserer’s...
A.V. Club
What's on TV this week—Blonde hits Netflix, Ghosts returns for season 2
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, September 25 to Thursday, September 29. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. Blonde (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.) Ana de...
A.V. Club
Millie Bobby Brown is back on the case in first trailer for Netflix's Enola Holmes 2
Move over, hot girl summer: who-dunit fall is in full swing this autumnal season. From peeling back the layers of a crime most foul in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, to Saoirse Ronan uncovering a theater-based murder in See How They Run, mysteries have taken over as the chosen film genre for the cooler weather. There can never be enough secrets to uncover, as we get another addition to the who-dunit/fall pairing with Netflix’s first trailer for Enola Holmes 2.
A.V. Club
Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan take us behind the scenes of Heart Of Stone
It sure looks like Netflix is continuing to carve out its space in the star-studded action thriller genre. After films like Extraction, Red Notice, and The Gray Man, the streamer is throwing some money (read: $130 million, apparently) toward its next drama: Heart Of Stone. The film’s leading cast includes Gal Gadot (who also led Red Notice), Jamie Dornan, and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who makes her Hollywood debut.
A.V. Club
Darth Vader's voice in Obi-Wan Kenobi was entirely AI-generated
James Earl Jones has apparently given his permission for the voice of his iconic villain Darth Vader to become an AI-generated effect. Has already done so, in fact, for his recent “appearance” in Star Wars Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi: Although Lucasfilm was quick to note that Jones “guided” the generation of Vader’s lines in the show, the actual voice for the character was generated by an AI firm called Respeecher in Ukraine.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Debuts at #1 as Drama Train Pulls Into Station
“Don’t Worry Darling” (Warner Bros. Discovery) performed slightly better than studio and tracking projections to take #1 this weekend with about the same gross as “The Woman King” (Sony) last weekend. The performance of Gina Prince-Bythewood’s African female warrior film, which cost $15 million more than Olivia Wilde’s much-discussed 1950s “Stepford Wives”-adjacent drama with Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, and Chris Pine, was regarded as strong, in part because of lower expectations. After the barrage of publicity surrounding its Venice showing, “Darling” became a box-office cause celebre with consensus of an opening weekend of $20 million or higher. However, it faced an above-average...
A.V. Club
Wait, Paramount Pictures just plain old announced a new Cloverfield movie?
Both metaphorically and literally, couldn’t they have just stayed away from that damned space station? A new Cloverfield film is reportedly in the works, Deadline reports, meaning more aliens (and hopefully fewer production troubles) are in store. After a Top Gun: Maverick’s soaring studio success, Paramount Pictures clearly has its eyes trained on another fruitful franchise.
A.V. Club
The new Final Destination 6 directors faked their own decapitation to get the job
It’s been 11 years since Final Destination 5, currently the final installment in the long-running horror franchise, came Rube Goldberg-ing its way into theaters. Now it sounds like Death might finally be gearing up to get back to work on its list, as THR reports that two directors have been tapped for a long-anticipated Final Destination 6.
A.V. Club
Leslie Grace shared some behind-the-scenes Batgirl footage on social media
It’s been nearly two months since Warner Bros. Discovery revolutionized the film industry by realizing that you can make more money off of a movie by throwing it in the garbage than by releasing it, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s Batgirl movie losing its release on HBO Max so the studio can put it on a shelf as a tax write-off. As far as we know, very few people have actually seen anything from the movie since then, save for anyone who attended one of the secret “funeral screenings” that the studio held over the summer, but Batgirl star Leslie Grace has decided to just go ahead and start releasing some footage herself on TikTok… though she’s strictly sticking to behind-the-scenes clips that were recorded during production.
A.V. Club
Everything we know about The White Lotus season 2 so far
Fresh off of an impressive 20 Emmy nominations and 10 wins—including writing and directing trophies for show creator Mike White—The White Lotus is readying to return with more misadventures of the rich and privileged. White has said that he originally conceived of the satirical series as an anthology, with each season taking place at a different hotel in the White Lotus resort chain. Season two will have a new location and new characters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of everyone from season one. Read on for more details on what to expect in the critically acclaimed show’s sophomore outing.
A.V. Club
In a new clip from Wednesday, catching a dorm-room spy comes in very handy
Parents and invasion of privacy are age-old allies, whether it’s tracking a cell phone location, reading a diary, or recruiting a sibling for the dirty work. When it comes to the Addams family (as chronicled in Tim Burton’s new Netflix series Wednesday), the perceived key to getting the skinny is having a right-hand... well, hand to take care of things.
A.V. Club
Allow us to introduce Benoit Blanc’s latest suspects in new Glass Onion clip
Anticipation is building for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, premiering on Netflix on December 23, 2022. The latest trailer has teased a puzzle box of a mystery and a colorful set of new characters, all of whom, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) warns, is in danger–or might be the danger themselves. Now, an exclusive new clip offers a little more insight into the intriguing group.
A.V. Club
20 Best Picture contenders for the 2023 Oscars
The 95th Academy Awards are upon us! Just kidding. But now that film festivals at Venice, Telluride and Toronto have wrapped up, we do find ourselves in the opening leg of the Oscar race. That means Hollywood’s annual back-patting and glad-handing season has arrived in earnest, so unlike the last time The A.V. Club made Oscar predictions, we’re now able to make some properly educated guesses. Since there can be up to 10 nominees for the best picture Oscar, we’ve rounded up 20 contenders, from artsy indie fare (The Whale) to buzzy titles from overseas (Decision To Leave) to star-studded mainstream titles (Avatar: The Way Of Water and Wakanda Forever will be back soon, so buckle up).
A.V. Club
Love, Victor's Michael Cimino transfers to a new school, joins the cast of Never Have I Ever
Following the conclusion of Love, Victor earlier this year, star Michael Cimino is transferring to a new school. In a new preview video, Netflix has announced that the actor is joining the cast of Never Have I Ever for the teen comedy’s fourth and final season. He’ll be playing a new love interest for Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).
A.V. Club
Emily in Paris gets another season worth of chances to make Paris like Emily
Rebonjour! Netflix’s endlessly light-hearted Emily In Paris is officially getting a third season this winter, meaning the lovable Parisian transplant played by Lily Collins gets another chance at swaying French hearts in her quirky-lite favor. Although there’s only a brief new teaser to accompany the news, audiences can expect...
A.V. Club
The 10 best new films on the Criterion Channel right now
While it’s still September, we’ve gathered up all the best films added to the Criterion Channel this month. One thing’s for certain: We’ve got a plethora of recommended films from the ’6os and ’70s, taking us from the David Bowie sci-fi vehicle The Man Who Fell To Earth to the romantic voyage of The Most Important Thing: Love starring famed German-French actor Romy Schneider.
A.V. Club
Man! I feel like a teapot: Martin Short and Shania Twain in talks for ABC's Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration
Martin Short and Shania Twain are entering final talks to sign on to ABC’s upcoming rendition of Beauty And The Beast, as reported by Variety. 30 years ago, the 1991 Disney classic became the first animated movie to get nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. Then, it went on to have a successful life as a Broadway musical before it became a live-action remake starring Emma Watson in 2017. Now, this new version will be a blend of live-action and animation, so these are potentially voice roles.
