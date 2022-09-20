ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, IA

Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Discuss and Act on ISAC Petition

By Tom Robinson
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Board Supervisors voted to support an Iowa Association of Counties Petition to Intervene if necessary regarding the Summit Solutions pipeline.

Supervisor Donna Robinson read an email from the Iowa State Association of County Supervisors Executive Board surveying membership to determine interest in petitioning the Iowa Utilities Board to intervene in the dockets for the applications to permit proposed hazardous liquid pipelines by Summit Carbon Solutions; Navigator CO2 Ventures; and Wolf Carbon Solutions. This action would allow the Supervisors Association to participate as a party to the proceedings by the carbon pipeline companies before the Iowa Utilities Board and let the Supervisors Association request information from the pipeline companies, submit evidence, and make requests of the Iowa Utilities Board. All of this would be done through legal counsel retained by the Supervisors Association and in addition to any decision your county may make to intervene in the proceedings.

Robinson says signing the petition does not necessarily oppose the Summit Carbon Solutions Pipeline.

The supervisors voted 4-1 to support; Supervisor Mike Olson voted against funding the Iowa Association of County Supervisors’ petition to intervene if necessary.

Supervisor Charla Schmid feels the County still needs a solid ordinance.

Robinson added that ISAC had not set a specific financial amount; instead, they were just looking for counties willing to offer financial.

The petition is worded, “How likely would it be your board of supervisor expends funds for this purpose? Robinson motioned that the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors would probably support the petition to intervene with ISAC, with a cap of $500.00.

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Officer on Paid Administrative Leave during investigation

(Atlantic/Lake City) Two former Lake City police officers and the Lake City City Administrator were arrested Wednesday after an Iowa Attorney General’s Office investigation. The charges against 57-year-old Eric Clifford Wood, 46-year-old Aaron Lee Alspach, and 45-year-old Anthony Robert Snyder are accused of providing fraudulent information to obtain Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) certification. The Lake City City Council fired Alspach in October 2021 after he repeatedly failed to attend the ILEA academy. Snyder left the Lake City Police Department earlier this year after accepting a patrol officer position with the Atlantic Police Department. All three men were charged with misconduct in office and perjury. Wood faces an additional charge of obstruction of prosecution.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Splash Pad Survey continues; Work Session to be held Monday to choose amenities

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Parks and Recreation Board will hold a work session Monday (September 26) to discuss the Splash Pad survey. The survey, which is still being conducted on the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce website and Facebook page, is asking the public which features they would like to see in a Splash Pad. The public is encouraged to attend the work session on Monday. Four companies have already given presentations to the Parks and Recreation Board. Once the list of Splash Pad “wants” is put together, that will be sent to the companies for them to put together a bid.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) Two people were arrested on Burglary charges in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 69-year-old Joseph Alan Thomas, of Omaha, Nebraska, and 47-year-old Tracey Lynn Klahn, of Council Bluffs, were both arrested Thursday morning on Ingrum Avenue for Burglary 3rd, Possession of Burglary Tools, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Trespass 1st. Thomas and Klahn were each held on $8,300 bond.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Jerry Jensen Obituary

Jerry Allan Jensen the son of Harold E. and Thelma (Rasmussen) Jensen was born February 20, 1937 at his grandparent Rasmussen’s home in Audubon, Iowa and died September 15, 2022 at the Kavanagh Hospice House in Des Moines, Iowa at the age of 85 years, 7 months, and 15 days.
EXIRA, IA
