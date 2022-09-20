Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Discuss and Act on ISAC Petition

(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Board Supervisors voted to support an Iowa Association of Counties Petition to Intervene if necessary regarding the Summit Solutions pipeline.

Supervisor Donna Robinson read an email from the Iowa State Association of County Supervisors Executive Board surveying membership to determine interest in petitioning the Iowa Utilities Board to intervene in the dockets for the applications to permit proposed hazardous liquid pipelines by Summit Carbon Solutions; Navigator CO2 Ventures; and Wolf Carbon Solutions. This action would allow the Supervisors Association to participate as a party to the proceedings by the carbon pipeline companies before the Iowa Utilities Board and let the Supervisors Association request information from the pipeline companies, submit evidence, and make requests of the Iowa Utilities Board. All of this would be done through legal counsel retained by the Supervisors Association and in addition to any decision your county may make to intervene in the proceedings.

Robinson says signing the petition does not necessarily oppose the Summit Carbon Solutions Pipeline.

The supervisors voted 4-1 to support; Supervisor Mike Olson voted against funding the Iowa Association of County Supervisors’ petition to intervene if necessary.

Supervisor Charla Schmid feels the County still needs a solid ordinance.

Robinson added that ISAC had not set a specific financial amount; instead, they were just looking for counties willing to offer financial.

The petition is worded, “How likely would it be your board of supervisor expends funds for this purpose? Robinson motioned that the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors would probably support the petition to intervene with ISAC, with a cap of $500.00.