This is a boom time for construction in Vermont

As long as a tight workforce, inflation and supply chain problems don’t get in the way. by Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine Just try and find a contractor to install a new kitchen, or to even just fix a crack in your chimney, or a tradesman to do just about anything around the house, and you’ll begin to understand what it’s like to run a general contracting business in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

USDA funding to support local food access

Despite the soggy weather across Vermont this week -- what experts say will be a more frequent occurrence of climate change -- Vermont’s weather trends appear to be faring far better than much of the country. Vt. officials float plan to privatize state retirees’ health care. Updated: 4...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. COVID paid-leave program kicks off next month

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the worst of the pandemic appears to have passed, many workers continue to get sick, and those missed paychecks can add up. Now, a new paid leave grant program starting next month aims to support Vermont businesses and their workers. “You can’t reasonably ask employees...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Creating inclusive spaces to promote better health for all

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - “So I think that sort of the biggest issue is like getting into a gender affirming space,” said Inner Space Kae Ravichandran. Creating inclusive spaces for everyone is the goal for this group. Inner space is a new organization. Their mission is to provide care for people who have experienced what they term systemic oppression and in-justice. They represent people of LGBTQ, transgender, and the bi-poc community. Who they say are under-represented. As a way to show their support to get the word out they put on a community event with Outright VT to show Vermonters that they are here to help.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Champlain College apiary program celebrates a decade

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its apiary program. The program started in the Spring of 2013 to provide experiential learning for students and to support the college’s sustainability goals. The honey and other products produced by the bees has been incorporated into various programs at the college including business and marketing.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

$400M to be allocated for Vt. water infrastructure projects

Just up the stairs at her home beauty salon in Orwell, everyone is a friend. City waits on test results after cleanup of chemical spill near Burlington beach. Burlington’s Leddy Beach remained closed Thursday-- and could be closed through the weekend-- after a chemical spill. Thousands of Vermont homes...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Local documentary chronicles journey of Strongwoman competitor

Despite the soggy weather across Vermont this week -- what experts say will be a more frequent occurrence of climate change -- Vermont’s weather trends appear to be faring far better than much of the country. Vt. officials float plan to privatize state retirees’ health care. Updated: 5...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Peace Corps looking for bikes, sewing machines to send overseas

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Peace Corps volunteers are looking for Vermonters’ used bikes and sewing machines to send overseas. Since 1999 the group has collected 4,,500 bikes and nearly 1,000 sewing machines to ship to community organizations in places like Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central and South America. The...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Thousands of Vermont homes could be vulnerable to flooding

Just up the stairs at her home beauty salon in Orwell, everyone is a friend. City waits on test results after cleanup of chemical spill near Burlington beach. Burlington’s Leddy Beach remained closed Thursday-- and could be closed through the weekend-- after a chemical spill. 2020 election doubters scour...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. officials highlight West Rutland housing rehab efforts

WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are highlighting a home rehab program they say will be a key part of solving the state’s housing crisis. State and local leaders were in West Rutland Wednesday highlighting millions in new housing investments aimed at bringing old housing back online. The...
WEST RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Social-experiment theatrical experience comes to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Flynn is hosting a new show this week unlike anything they’ve put on before. “The Money” has been described as “a cross between a high-stakes game, a social experiment, and an intelligent theatrical experience.” And for $15 -- and a little collaboration -- audience members can be a part of the fun.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

6th annual fall festival took over the state house lawn in Montpelier

Inner space is a new organization. Their mission is to provide care for people who have experienced what they term systemic oppression and in-justice. Dispensaries across the Green Mountain State are gearing up for a change in the retail market. Updated: 10 hours ago. Starting October first, recreational cannabis will...
MONTPELIER, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

North Country prepares for retail cannabis

Plattsburgh, NY — Cannabis is coming to the North Country and people in Plattsburgh are preparing to get their retail licenses to sell it. The state’s Office of Cannabis Management set up a “Get Ready, Get Set” workshop in Plattsburgh for eligible New Yorkers to learn how to get their cannabis adult-use retail dispensary licenses. The licenses are part of the Seeding Opportunity Initiative announced by Governor Kathy Hochul in March that allows those with prior cannabis-related offenses to make the first cannabis sales in the state, with cannabis grown by New York farmers.
PLATTSBURGH, NY

