vermontbiz.com
This is a boom time for construction in Vermont
As long as a tight workforce, inflation and supply chain problems don’t get in the way. by Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine Just try and find a contractor to install a new kitchen, or to even just fix a crack in your chimney, or a tradesman to do just about anything around the house, and you’ll begin to understand what it’s like to run a general contracting business in Vermont.
WCAX
USDA funding to support local food access
WCAX
NVRH breaks ground on new expansion to better provide mental health care
WCAX
Vt. COVID paid-leave program kicks off next month
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the worst of the pandemic appears to have passed, many workers continue to get sick, and those missed paychecks can add up. Now, a new paid leave grant program starting next month aims to support Vermont businesses and their workers. “You can’t reasonably ask employees...
Vermont State University to cut tuition by 15% for in-state students
The board of trustees unanimously approved the price decrease earlier this week. Students at Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College will benefit from the price change. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont State University to cut tuition by 15% for in-state students.
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Slate roofer Robert Volk Jr. continues working with a prosthetic leg
WCAX
Creating inclusive spaces to promote better health for all
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - “So I think that sort of the biggest issue is like getting into a gender affirming space,” said Inner Space Kae Ravichandran. Creating inclusive spaces for everyone is the goal for this group. Inner space is a new organization. Their mission is to provide care for people who have experienced what they term systemic oppression and in-justice. They represent people of LGBTQ, transgender, and the bi-poc community. Who they say are under-represented. As a way to show their support to get the word out they put on a community event with Outright VT to show Vermonters that they are here to help.
WCAX
Champlain College apiary program celebrates a decade
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its apiary program. The program started in the Spring of 2013 to provide experiential learning for students and to support the college’s sustainability goals. The honey and other products produced by the bees has been incorporated into various programs at the college including business and marketing.
WCAX
Vermont wants evidence that pandemic unemployment recipients were eligible
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In 2020, as COVID-19 shuttered businesses and forced millions out of work, the federal government flooded states with funds to set up new unemployment programs. Now, a year after one of those programs expired in Vermont, the state is asking recipients to prove that they qualified.
WCAX
South Burlington residents raising questions over new housing development
WCAX
$400M to be allocated for Vt. water infrastructure projects
WCAX
Local documentary chronicles journey of Strongwoman competitor
WCAX
Peace Corps looking for bikes, sewing machines to send overseas
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Peace Corps volunteers are looking for Vermonters’ used bikes and sewing machines to send overseas. Since 1999 the group has collected 4,,500 bikes and nearly 1,000 sewing machines to ship to community organizations in places like Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central and South America. The...
Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery
Massachusetts’ East Baking Company has purchased equipment to make doughnuts and English muffins but is struggling to find manufacturing space in the greater Brattleboro and Burlington areas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery.
WCAX
Thousands of Vermont homes could be vulnerable to flooding
NECN
Amid Vt. Housing Crisis, Leaders Invest $20 Million to Fix Rundown Homes
With people in many communities across New England grappling with a lack of available housing and sky-high prices — both for rental and ownership options — Vermont has a new tool in its multi-pronged approach to alleviate the pain of what many have labeled a housing crisis. The...
WCAX
Vt. officials highlight West Rutland housing rehab efforts
WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are highlighting a home rehab program they say will be a key part of solving the state’s housing crisis. State and local leaders were in West Rutland Wednesday highlighting millions in new housing investments aimed at bringing old housing back online. The...
WCAX
Social-experiment theatrical experience comes to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Flynn is hosting a new show this week unlike anything they’ve put on before. “The Money” has been described as “a cross between a high-stakes game, a social experiment, and an intelligent theatrical experience.” And for $15 -- and a little collaboration -- audience members can be a part of the fun.
WCAX
6th annual fall festival took over the state house lawn in Montpelier
mychamplainvalley.com
North Country prepares for retail cannabis
Plattsburgh, NY — Cannabis is coming to the North Country and people in Plattsburgh are preparing to get their retail licenses to sell it. The state’s Office of Cannabis Management set up a “Get Ready, Get Set” workshop in Plattsburgh for eligible New Yorkers to learn how to get their cannabis adult-use retail dispensary licenses. The licenses are part of the Seeding Opportunity Initiative announced by Governor Kathy Hochul in March that allows those with prior cannabis-related offenses to make the first cannabis sales in the state, with cannabis grown by New York farmers.
