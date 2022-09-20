ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DWI suspect hits NC trooper with car, knocks him onto highway in Durham, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina state trooper was hit by a car and “hurled” onto a highway in a DWI crash late Friday night in Durham, officials said. The incident was reported just after 11:45 p.m. along U.S. 15-501 near Weymouth Street in Durham, according to a news release from Sgt. Marcus Bethea of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
cbs17

One officer’s hunch solves 2 cold case mysteries

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) – Two 1994 unsolved cases in Missouri and Illinois have baffled investigators for decades. Three investigative agencies in two states came together to solve a 28-year-old mystery. In January 1994, Steven Asplund was reported missing in Illinois. He was last seen driving a Ford...
MOLINE, IL

