Orange County, NC

Sharon Jenkins
4d ago

Release his name...he doesn't deserve protection because he's 17. he needs to be charged as an adult. face adult court and live the rest of his retched life in prison.

cbs17

Durham felon arrested for having guns, mushrooms: Sheriff

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday for stealing guns and possessing numerous drugs. Deputies executed a search warrant on Friday in the 6000 block of Cheek Road, east of Interstate 85 in Durham. According to deputies, Phillip Keith Spence, 58, stole two firearms from Orange County and had several items including ammunition, cash, marijuana, meth and mushrooms.
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

BREAKING FRI.: Third suspect arrested in Graham double homicide case

A Durham man has been arrested in connection with an August double homicide in Graham that resulted in the deaths of two 16-year-olds. Earlier this week, the Graham police announced the arrests of two teenagers – ages 14 and 17 – who were charged with first degree murder in those cases.
GRAHAM, NC
City
Efland, NC
County
Orange County, NC
Orange County, NC
Crime & Safety
elonnewsnetwork.com

Suspect named in Orange County homicide case

A suspect has been identified in the homicide investigation of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, the Orange County’s Sheriff’s Office announced Sept. 20. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, authorities sought a juvenile petition against a 17 year old for two counts of first-degree murder. The petition was filed Tuesday by the juvenile court with the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

DWI suspect hits NC trooper with car, knocks him onto highway in Durham, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina state trooper was hit by a car and “hurled” onto a highway in a DWI crash late Friday night in Durham, officials said. The incident was reported just after 11:45 p.m. along U.S. 15-501 near Weymouth Street in Durham, according to a news release from Sgt. Marcus Bethea of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

Third arrest after two teens killed in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — Police have arrested a third person in connection with the deadly shooting of two teenage boys. The Graham Police Department said they arrested Taijon Martre Laury, 20, who’s charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Two teens were recently arrested also in connection...
GRAHAM, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Men involved in East Haggard Avenue shooting identified as Burlington residents

Town of Elon Police responded to a shooting at 957 E. Haggard Ave around 8 p.m. Sept. 17. Town of Elon police have released more information about the Sept. 17 shooting at 957 E. Haggard Ave., identifying the two men involved as Burlington residents, ages 52 and 55. No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation remains active, according to the police department.
ELON, NC
chapelboro.com

Graham Man Charged in Carrboro Parking Deck Shooting

The Carrboro Police Department announced Friday morning it identified, arrested and charged a Graham resident for gunfire during an altercation last week. A release shared on the department’s social media said 20-year-old Lar Wah faces six counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon With an Intent to Kill from the incident on Friday, September 16. According to police, two groups of people “engaged in an argument” at the public and hotel parking deck on 370 East Main Street, with the disagreement escalating until people started physically fighting.
CARRBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Robbins woman facing several drug charges

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrest of one individual following a search in Robbins. On Sept. 22, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 3200 block of Cedar Hill Road in Robbins. During the investigation, deputies located psilocybin (mushrooms), methamphetamine, marijuana,...
ROBBINS, NC
cbs17

Moore County man arrested for stealing vehicle parts: sheriff

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested in Moore County Wednesday for stealing motor vehicle parts, Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced. The Sheriff’s Office received a report of larceny of motor vehicle parts from a residence in Robbins Aug. 29. After the investigation concluded, deputies arrested 26-year-old Cotey...
MOORE COUNTY, NC

