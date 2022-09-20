Read full article on original website
Jackson Co. administration department makes changes
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County administration department is getting quite the shake-up. After former Deputy County Administrator Karlyn Tidwell left the position, County Administrator Wilanne Daniels decided to get rid of the position entirely. A number of other administrators will take on reclassified positions and absorb Tidwell’s previous responsibilities: Current Public Works Director, […]
Enterprise city employee receives prestigious award
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise city employee has been honored for her support of the community. The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce presented Tammy Doerer with the Yancey Parker Community Spirit Award at the membership awards banquet and annual meeting on Thursday. “This year’s recipient has an ‘un-boll-weevible’ commitment...
Corbin sworn in as Washington County’s newest commissioner
Recognition of a former commissioner and the swearing in of a new commissioner were at the top of the agenda for the Washington County Board of County Commissioners when they met in regular session Thursday morning. The board presented a commemorative award of recognition to the wife and daughter of...
Friday night fire incident at DMH turns out to be minor
A minor fire incident had Holmes and Washington County first responders en route to Doctors Memorial Hospital (DMH) late Friday evening. Bonifay Fire Department (BFD) Assistant Fire Chief Travis Cook said dispatch received the call at 8:25 p.m. and advised units that the hospital’s medical/surgical unit was experiencing smoke coming from the air conditioning vents.
Local sheriff’s office sees decline in pistol permit revenue ahead of new law
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — According to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, fewer people are coming to this courthouse to get a pistol permit. Starting Jan. 1, Alabama residents will no longer be required to have a concealed carry permit. Earlier this year, the Alabama senate voted to end...
Local state trooper is “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year”
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A state trooper from Jackson County is being recognized as the Florida Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. David Cox has been a trooper for the last 16 years. Last year, he single-handedly detained two suspects who had abducted a five-month-old in Panama City […]
After the mill closed many are still looking for the right job
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The paper mill blew its final whistle almost four months ago, but some employees are still cleaning up the mill before the end of the year. “That was devastating,” Mill Supervisor Paul Shuman said of the closure. Shuman and 60 other workers are cleaning up the mill before it officially […]
Dothan commission denies church property rezone, pastor speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Dothan City Commission has denied the rezoning request for land owned by a large baptist church in Downtown Dothan. Calvary Baptist Church recently put in a request to the commission to have 14 acres of wooded property, a few blocks from its downtown Dothan campus, rezoned.
A new restaurant is seeking a liquor license in Houston County; the commission has questions
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The owner of a piece of property in the Wicksburg area that’s been the scene of violence and death over the years is asking for a liquor license. Horizon Bar and Grill is located on U.S. Highway-84 West, and it’s in the same...
BCSO Scam Alert
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a specific scam where a caller is claiming to be a deputy from the department. BCSO officials said that they have received several reports of the scam already. According to the sheriff’s office, the scammer is...
Two hospitalized after home catches fire in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two victims are in the hospital after their home caught fire in Dothan on Saturday night, according to Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams. Dothan Fire responded to a house fire on Reeves Street across from the Jack’s in front of Dothan High School. When...
DeFuniak Springs city hall is moving locations
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The DeFuniak Springs City Hall is officially moving locations. The old city hall off Highway 71 will soon be completely empty and is now for sale. In July, the Department of Public Works started moving into the new location on Baldwin Avenue to begin repairs and renovations in the new […]
City scandal: Dothan restaurateur claims fraud, cheating, and intimidation
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Latonya Dorsey, owner and operator of Mama T’s restaurant, has officially filed a claim against the City of Dothan, the Dothan City Commission, and other officials and employees who may have been part of what she calls fraud. In May, Dorsey submitted a sealed bid to become a vendor in an after-school meal […]
ROAD CLOSURE: Enterprise Veterans Home construction
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— Parts of roadways in northwest Enterprise will soon be closed due to construction related to the new Veterans Home. A portion of Hickman Road and Dozier Road, just off State Road 51, will be closed as approved by the Enterprise City Council. The closures will occur...
JAIL Report for September 22,2022
Eddie Rivera, 45, Fort Myers, Florida: Trafficking in methamphetamine: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jose Ortez, 33, Fort Walton Beach, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Shawn Blevins, 22, Altha, Florida: Sexual performance by a child, transmission of material harmful to a minor, solicitation of a minor...
Jackson Hospital gets $750k to increase beds available
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The state legislature granted Jackson Hospital $750,000 to renovate buildings on the hospital’s expanding campus. “That’s huge for a rural hospital especially coming out of the pandemic where funds are tight and of course, the community and everyone has seen over the last couple of years the needs that the hospital […]
Bay County NAACP speaks out against racism at local schools
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Members of the Bay County NAACP are speaking out about what they call racism in local schools and they say they want something done about it. They held a press conference on Zoom Thursday afternoon to call for change. “The district has a responsibility to create...
ARREST MADE AFTER ATTEMPTED TRAFFIC STOP
A Crestview man who faced a half dozen charges after fleeing an attempted traffic stop had two more felonies added after deputies served a search warrant on his residence: trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in methamphetamine. An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to make a traffic stop September 19th...
Dothan hospital claims it is losing millions
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Southeast Health will receive over two million additional taxpayer dollars annually after Houston County commissioners, without choice, approve a property tax increase for that Dothan hospital. “We are right now projecting a $10 million operating loss for this fiscal year that ends at the end of this...
In his third trial, Abel Ortiz found guilty of murder
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In his third trial, prosecutors once again obtained a guilty verdict for accused murderer Abel Ortiz. On Dec. 29, 2019, prosecutors said Ortiz and co-conspirators Andre Bivins and Joshua Campbell tried to rob Ed Ross. Ortiz told investigators he intentionally did not aim at...
