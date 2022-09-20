ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, PA

WBRE

Veteran real estate tax exemptions approved

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Commissioners have approved two county real estate tax exemptions for disabled, non-wartime, veterans. Previously only fully-disabled wartime veterans were eligible for these exemptions because of the verbiage in Title 51 of Pennsylvania’s Military Affairs. This resulted in a lot of non-wartime veterans or their spouses having their properties […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Volunteers ‘pick up’ the Poconos in clean-up event

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 350 volunteers spent the day volunteering at a region-wide litter cleanup event in Monroe County. Safety vests, trash pickers, and neon shirts were distributed to volunteers on Saturday morning for the “Pick Up the Poconos event. Volunteers tackled 30 different locations to clean up litter in Wayne, Pike, Carbon, […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Tensions flare as community opposes warehouse plans

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high at a school board meeting in the Poconos, as the topic of selling a property to a construction company was up for discussion. The Pocono Mountain School District received an offer of more than $8MIL from Core5 LLC to purchase the former Pocono Elementary School in […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

SCI Waymart helps inmates transition from prison

WAYMART, Pa. — A simple message for inmates at SCI Waymart in Wayne County as they prepare for the next chapter of their lives. "Our responsibility is not to take a look at what you did, but what you want to do and how we can help you do that," said case manager Nathan Gadsden.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Celebrating Girls in Aviation Day

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The sky is the limit for girls in aviation. "Whether it be a career, a hobby, a passion, you can learn about piloting, air traffic control, marshaling all different aspects of aviation," said Molly Van Scoy, President of NEPA Women in Aviation. 50 girls of...
FORTY FORT, PA
WBRE

Fate of former elementary school uncertain after board meeting

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Heated arguments broke out during Wednesday night’s Pocono Mountain School District’s Board Meeting. It was over an industrial company’s more than $8,000,000 offer to purchase a former elementary school in Tannersville. That company, Core5 LLC, is behind two controversial plans to build warehouses in Pocono Township. At the meeting, the public got […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton RiverFest 2022

SCRANTON, Pa. — Saturday was the perfect day for Scranton's RiverFest. RiverFest at Sweeney's Beach on Poplar Street included craft and food vendors, displays and exhibits, live music, and of course, the Lackawanna River Conservation Association's 25th Annual Duck-a-Thon. In the Duck-a-Thon, wooden ducks were released into the river,...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fall Fest in Carbon County

LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton hosts Allied Services 5K and All-Abilities Walk

SCRANTON, Pa. — Runners of all ages crowd the starting line in the Scranton Veterans Memorial Park for the Team Allied Services 5k & All-Abilities Walk. While running isn't her favorite thing to do, Jen Ducharme from Kingston participates in events like this and runs the TCS New York City Marathon to raise money for Allied Services.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Pump problems contribute to drought emergency

HAZLETON, Pa. — After weeks without substantial rainfall, the Hazleton City Authority Water Department declared a drought emergency this week. Homes and businesses in 14 communities in Luzerne, Carbon, and Schuylkill counties are being told to cut water usage. The 2.5 square mile Dreck Creek Reservoir is now less...
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Two robberies, two counties, one suspect

SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Township Police Department report that the suspect from Friday’s robbery of the Keystone Community Bank in Monroe County is the same suspect from Friday’s robbery of the FNCB Bank in Plains Township.   According to police, the suspect entered the Keystone Community Bank at 11:43 a.m. Friday.   The […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Historic schoolhouse recognized

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A schoolhouse in Monroe County recently received national recognition. The 1855 Frantz One-Room Schoolhouse was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places in Washington, D.C. It's the last standing one-room schoolhouse in Eldred Township near Kunkletown. And you can visit the restored school...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton invests in revitalization

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti joined leaders of community organizations at Vincenzo's Pizzeria on Tuesday. The city just opened grant applications for two programs designed to help small business owners. One program offers small businesses up to $10,000 to pay for improvements to the facade. The businesses...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

These people are still missing in PA, some for decades

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 66 people missing in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News has compiled a list of a few of those cases. Edward Maps, the oldest missing person case in northeast Pennsylvania Of all the people on this list, Edward Maps has […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
