Munn shoots career-low, McRae makes debut

By Kyle Pillar
The Richmond Observer
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Sophomore Ella Munn, seen during last week's match, shot a career-low at Sanford Golf Club. (Photo courtesy of Richmond County Schools)

SANFORD — High school golfers from around the Sandhills Athletic Conference competed at Sanford Golf Course on Monday.

In what was the conference’s third match of the season, it was the final nine-hole contest before shifting to full rounds.

Representing Richmond Senior High School was sophomore Ella Munn, along with fellow sophomore Jacey McRae, who made her season debut with the team.

Munn had a career-best score during the match, shooting a 61. That was one stroke better than her season-opening score two weeks ago at Deercroft.

“Great to see Ella post another career best, the second time in three matches she has done that,” head coach Keith Parsons said. “Her practice and preparation continue to pay off for her.”

McRae, who has spent the last few weeks working with the team to get ready for her first match, posted a 68 in her first career round.

“So impressed with Jacey’s debut, too,” Parsons noted. “She decided to join us and has put in the time to improve significantly from where she started. I’m anxious to see how much better she gets by the end of the season.”

With just two golfers, Richmond didn’t qualify for the team scoring.

Pinecrest High School took its third straight win, posting a team score of 108. Julia Herzberg led the field with a low score of 35.

Rounding out the team play were Union Pines (133), Lee County (144) and Scotland (178).

The Lady Raiders will return to action next Monday and play an 18-hole round at Bayonet at Puppy Creek in Raeford. Golfers will begin teeing off at 2 p.m.

Comments / 0

The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
