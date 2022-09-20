ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.7 The Hawk

Assault on 2400 Block of 11th Ave North in Billings

Around 2:24 am today, Billings Police received a call to the 2400 block of 11th Ave North. Allegedly, multiple individuals were looking into a persons truck, and the victim took notice. One of the juveniles pulled a gun on the victim. At some point, BPD located all the juveniles nearby...
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Billings, MT
State
Wyoming State
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
103.7 The Hawk

Same Name, Huge Differences. Another Billings is 1200 Miles Away

A press release we received today from the City of Billings shared details of a recent visit to the Magic City by representatives from another town that shares our name, Billings, Missouri. The group met with Mayor Bill Cole while they were in town, to discuss the possibility of a sister-city relationship. The goodwill gesture is largely symbolic, but it's fun to think about an alternate Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Billings Drives Over These Every Day Not Knowing What They Mean

I've been driving into work over the last couple of days and have seen something on the streets that have really confused me. Not only have I seen them, but I've also driven over them, along with other commuters down 1st Avenue North. As it turns out, other people have also wondered what they are, and have taken photos asking about it. So, with some research, I found exactly what the deal is with them.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episcopal Church#Volunteers#N 33rd St
103.7 The Hawk

Billings Man Charged in Connection With Rims Shooting

Billings Police have arrested a man they believe was involved in a shooting on the Rims early Saturday (9/17) that sent two people to the hospital with serious gunshot injuries. According to a social media post from the BPD, there were "multiple persons of interest" and a suspect located and...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
103.7 The Hawk

Montana Should Stand Up to Radical Judge on Birth Certificates

I'm with Jeremy Carl on this one. Montana should NOT be intimidated by the liberal mob media and a radical activist judge in Billings. Instead, Montana should be actively encouraging these Left-wing news outlets to run stories about how Montana is pushing back against this radical Left-wing nonsense. It will send a message to the radical activists on the East and Left coasts to stay the heck out of our state.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?

Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

5 Great Chicken Joints in Billings to Settle Chick-fil-A Cravings

If you haven't heard the news about Billings getting its first Chick-fil-A, you're probably living under a rock. Don't get me wrong, I love Chick-fil-A. My college campus had one in the student union building, and I absolutely love their signature Chick-fil-A sauce. However, we're still waiting for the restaurant to open next month (hopefully). So, while we wait for it to open, if you're craving chicken, you should check out these awesome local restaurants.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Five Things to Know Before You Go to Billings’ Harvest Fest

Winter isn't my favorite season. I know, I know... "it's Montana. We get winter!" So. Much. Winter. But Fall? Everybody loves this time of year. Cooler nights, earlier bedtimes, comfort food, and pumpkin spice on everything. It's great. One of the signature Downtown Events in Billings is always a fun way to celebrate the season. Harvest Fest 2022 is October 8th and if you're going, remember these five tips.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Charges Filed in Death of 15-Year-Old Killed at Billings Park

Arrests have been made in connection to the death of 15-year-old Khoen R. Parker who was shot and killed at Castle Rock Park in Billings Heights earlier this year. According to the press release from the Billings Police Department, four individuals were arrested earlier today (Wednesday 9/14), including two juveniles, that were allegedly involved in the shooting incident in the early morning hours of January 16, 2022.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

There’s Nothing Great About Killing Girls Sports in Montana

When I prep for my radio show each morning, you know what I find very interesting- the best content I am coming across at the local level is on radio station websites. It's not generally coming from the newspaper, and it's not coming from the TV stations (although I will find great content from both of those platforms also). It sure as heck isn't coming from the #MTPol hashtag on Twitter anymore.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy