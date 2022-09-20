ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Celebrate fall in East Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The East Allen Country Market is getting ready to celebrate the season with a special version of its market next week. Learn more about this fall market and what you can expect at the event in the interview above. East Allen Country Market’s Fall...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Historic church celebrates 200th anniversary at Old Fort

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A church with a rich history in Fort Wayne celebrated 200 years in the community Sunday with a service at the Old Fort. First Baptist Church of Fort Wayne held a morning service with details on the origin of the institution and its settlement in the area.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WANE-TV

Art This Way draws crowds in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Art This Way hosted an art crawl Friday night at The Landing. It is a fundraising event where attendees visit 12 different locations along the crawl. Along with the live music, food and drinks, there was also a celebration and dedication of the Unity...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Registration still open for Fort4Fitness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort4Fitness Fall Festival is less than a week away. Registration remains open, but your time is running out to sign up. The annual festival offers 4 different types of races either in-person or virtual. The Fall Festival is set for Saturday, October 1. The last day to register is Wednesday, September 28.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Questa Education Foundation’s 85th anniversary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A nonprofit working to make post-secondary education more affordable is celebrating an anniversary. Questa Education Foundation is hosting an event for its 85th anniversary. You can learn more about the nonprofit and how its helped students for over 85 years in the interview above.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Hockey#Team Canada#Team Usa#The Fort Wayne Komets
WANE-TV

The Landing holds boogie van show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a party for the whole community Sunday on The Landing. Check out Fort Wayne’s first vintage and van show during the “Boogie Down Bazaar”. 20 vendors are on site with vintage items. “Boogie” vans are on display, and attendees...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market celebrates 10th anniversary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Every Saturday morning for the past decade, the Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market has given the community the chance to shop local for fresh produce and handmade goods. This Saturday, the market at McCulloch Park is celebrating that 10-year milestone. Leigh Rowan, a developer...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Haunted Castle, Black Forest opens for season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A sign that spooky season is underway… the Haunted Castle and Black Forest officially opened Friday. Both attractions are put on by the Saint Vincent Boy Scouts, which have welcomed Fort Wayne residents out for 42 years. The Haunted Castle features ghosts, goblins, a three story slide, drop coffins, and elevator rides and takes about 30 minutes to venture through. If you decide to check out the Black Forest, you’ll see trails along the Beckett’s Run Creek full of clowns, ghosts, and chainsaws. That takes about 30 to 45 minutes to complete.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE-TV

Pioneer Festival takes families back in time

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Step back in time to the 1800s and experience military drills, a farmers market, antiques, and more at the Huntington County Fairgrounds. This year’s Pioneer Festival includes live music, food, games and activities for the whole family. New to the festival is Timberwork’s...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Embassy announces schedule for 38th annual Festival of Trees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Embassy Theatre announced the schedule for the 38th annual Festival of Trees Thursday in preparation for the popular holiday event. The festival will run from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30 and is expected to bring in over 20,000 visitors. In addition to the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Hikers walk 22K to support veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of hikers got their steps in Saturday morning, all for a good cause. The 8th annual Fort Wayne 22 Hike supports veterans suffering from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries while also educating on mental illnesses. The event included a 22-kilometer hike, silent...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Police detective dies unexpectedly

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A veteran detective with the Fort Wayne Police Department has passed away. Det. Donald Kidd died unexpected late Thursday night, the department said Friday. He was 52. Kidd was a 17-year veteran of the department. “It is with a very heavy heart that we...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Citilink van service takes riders straight to work

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new Citilink program is underway that will provide assistance for residents getting to and from work. Citilink will partner with Businesses to provide a way for employees to get to work using a van, through a carpool-like system through the Joblink Vanpool Program.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Vera Bradley unveils new footwear collection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Vera Bradley launched VB Cloud Footwear Thursday, which is the company’s first footwear collection. The VB Cloud Footwear collection features lightweight technology and is designed to be both “feminine and fashionable.”. “At Vera Bradley, we are passionate about designing beautiful solutions —...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Library holds ribbon cutting for new children’s center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A grand opening was held at the Allen County Public Library branch in downtown Fort Wayne for its new interactive children’s learning center called StoryScape. This is over 2,600 square feet of space dedicated to children 7 and younger. StoryScape was funded primarily...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy