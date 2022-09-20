Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Celebrate fall in East Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The East Allen Country Market is getting ready to celebrate the season with a special version of its market next week. Learn more about this fall market and what you can expect at the event in the interview above. East Allen Country Market’s Fall...
WANE-TV
Historic church celebrates 200th anniversary at Old Fort
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A church with a rich history in Fort Wayne celebrated 200 years in the community Sunday with a service at the Old Fort. First Baptist Church of Fort Wayne held a morning service with details on the origin of the institution and its settlement in the area.
WANE-TV
When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
WANE-TV
Meet the faces behind the art bringing life to spaces in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An interactive event Friday gives the community an inside look at the process of creating the artwork that continues to brighten up spaces throughout downtown Fort Wayne. It’s the fifth year for the Art Crawl, a fundraising event by Art This Way featuring 12...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Art This Way draws crowds in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Art This Way hosted an art crawl Friday night at The Landing. It is a fundraising event where attendees visit 12 different locations along the crawl. Along with the live music, food and drinks, there was also a celebration and dedication of the Unity...
WANE-TV
Registration still open for Fort4Fitness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort4Fitness Fall Festival is less than a week away. Registration remains open, but your time is running out to sign up. The annual festival offers 4 different types of races either in-person or virtual. The Fall Festival is set for Saturday, October 1. The last day to register is Wednesday, September 28.
WANE-TV
Questa Education Foundation’s 85th anniversary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A nonprofit working to make post-secondary education more affordable is celebrating an anniversary. Questa Education Foundation is hosting an event for its 85th anniversary. You can learn more about the nonprofit and how its helped students for over 85 years in the interview above.
WANE-TV
YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
The Landing holds boogie van show
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a party for the whole community Sunday on The Landing. Check out Fort Wayne’s first vintage and van show during the “Boogie Down Bazaar”. 20 vendors are on site with vintage items. “Boogie” vans are on display, and attendees...
WANE-TV
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market celebrates 10th anniversary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Every Saturday morning for the past decade, the Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market has given the community the chance to shop local for fresh produce and handmade goods. This Saturday, the market at McCulloch Park is celebrating that 10-year milestone. Leigh Rowan, a developer...
WANE-TV
Church gives away hygiene supplies south of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne church on Saturday is holding a hygiene supply giveaway for the community. The event at Higher Heights Baptist Church starts at 2 p.m. and continues while supplies last.
WANE-TV
Haunted Castle, Black Forest opens for season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A sign that spooky season is underway… the Haunted Castle and Black Forest officially opened Friday. Both attractions are put on by the Saint Vincent Boy Scouts, which have welcomed Fort Wayne residents out for 42 years. The Haunted Castle features ghosts, goblins, a three story slide, drop coffins, and elevator rides and takes about 30 minutes to venture through. If you decide to check out the Black Forest, you’ll see trails along the Beckett’s Run Creek full of clowns, ghosts, and chainsaws. That takes about 30 to 45 minutes to complete.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Pioneer Festival takes families back in time
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Step back in time to the 1800s and experience military drills, a farmers market, antiques, and more at the Huntington County Fairgrounds. This year’s Pioneer Festival includes live music, food, games and activities for the whole family. New to the festival is Timberwork’s...
WANE-TV
Embassy announces schedule for 38th annual Festival of Trees
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Embassy Theatre announced the schedule for the 38th annual Festival of Trees Thursday in preparation for the popular holiday event. The festival will run from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30 and is expected to bring in over 20,000 visitors. In addition to the...
WANE-TV
Hikers walk 22K to support veterans
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of hikers got their steps in Saturday morning, all for a good cause. The 8th annual Fort Wayne 22 Hike supports veterans suffering from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries while also educating on mental illnesses. The event included a 22-kilometer hike, silent...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police detective dies unexpectedly
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A veteran detective with the Fort Wayne Police Department has passed away. Det. Donald Kidd died unexpected late Thursday night, the department said Friday. He was 52. Kidd was a 17-year veteran of the department. “It is with a very heavy heart that we...
WANE-TV
Citilink van service takes riders straight to work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new Citilink program is underway that will provide assistance for residents getting to and from work. Citilink will partner with Businesses to provide a way for employees to get to work using a van, through a carpool-like system through the Joblink Vanpool Program.
WANE-TV
Police: woman slams into semi in DeKalb County after animal distracts her
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was hospitalized Friday afternoon after slamming into the back of a semitruck on state Route 101 about halfway between Woodburn and Butler. Joy Forester, 62, of Fort Wayne was traveling northbound on SR 101 when she rear-ended the back of a semitruck...
WANE-TV
Vera Bradley unveils new footwear collection
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Vera Bradley launched VB Cloud Footwear Thursday, which is the company’s first footwear collection. The VB Cloud Footwear collection features lightweight technology and is designed to be both “feminine and fashionable.”. “At Vera Bradley, we are passionate about designing beautiful solutions —...
WANE-TV
Library holds ribbon cutting for new children’s center
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A grand opening was held at the Allen County Public Library branch in downtown Fort Wayne for its new interactive children’s learning center called StoryScape. This is over 2,600 square feet of space dedicated to children 7 and younger. StoryScape was funded primarily...
Comments / 0