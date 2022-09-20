Read full article on original website
5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State
Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
Flying Out of Sea-Tac Airport? Prepare for Infuriating Wait Times
If you are flying out of Sea-Tac Airport, prepare yourself for the possibility of infuriating wait times to get your luggage screened. Sometimes you can whip right through the TSA line with a 30-minute or less wait, but recently, travelers have reported having to wait forever just to get through the TSA luggage security check.
Wildlife Officials Warn of Aggressive Owl at Popular Washington Park
An aggressive owl's antics have prompted the city of SeaTac to issue a warning. People who frequent North SeaTac park are advised to wear hats or helmets for protection. Some people also arm themselves with an umbrella. It seems like something out of a horror movie. Are Barred Owls friendly?
Washington’s #1 Donut (Ranked the Best in the Nation) Looks Crazy Good
Washington State's #1 Donut Shop Is A Hidden Gem Worth Finding. Who doesn't love a fresh fluffy donut? I know Homer Simpson never turns one down. There are a lot of great donut places in Washington State but a website has ranked all the donut shops in the nation and they've crowned a winner.
Real McCoy In Space Thanks To Love Of Tacoma Fan
Star Trek actor DeForest Kelley, who passed away in 1999, is finally going to space for real - thanks to the love of a very special Star Trek fan. Kristine M. Smith of Tacoma was given a lock of the actor's hair after he passed away. And when she heard that the ashes of fellow Star Trek alum were headed to space, she knew Kelley should take that ride alongside them.
Carrie Underwood Shares First Glimpse of ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour
Carrie Underwood's much-anticipated Denim & Rhinestones Tour begins on Oct. 15, and rehearsals for the 43-city trek are well underway. The superstar gave a small glimpse into rehearsals and the upcoming tour with a photo shared to social media on Thursday (Sept. 22). The black-and-white, panoramic picture shows Underwood and her band in a large rehearsal space.
