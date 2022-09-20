ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAISD teacher arrested for sending 'inappropriate' texts to high school student in another district, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — A 35-year-old SAISD teacher accused of sending "inappropriate text messages" to a high school student was arrested Friday, authorities say. According to officials with the Cibolo Police Department, the victim on Thursday reported the messages allegedly sent by Thomas Rivera to an administrator at Steele High School in Cibolo, where Rivera used to teach. A police investigation ensued, culminating in Rivera being taken into custody at Lanier High School "without incident."
CIBOLO, TX
KSAT 12

Suspect on the run after woman assaulted near Brackenridge Park while exercising

SAN ANTONIO – A morning walk along East Mulberry Street north of downtown resulted in trauma for a woman after being allegedly punched in the face. San Antonio police responded to the 900 block of East Mulberry near Brackenridge Park just before 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning for reports of an assault. The woman told police she was exercising outdoors with her partner when a man allegedly punched her in the face and ran off.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
Uvalde, TX
San Antonio, TX
KSAT 12

Traffic affected due to fatal crash on Highway 90, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has announced that multiple lanes are being diverted and closed following a fatal crash on Highway 90. According to BCSO, all Eastbound lanes from Medina County are being diverted to Gross Lane. Additionally, there is a partial closure to the...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Live Oak PD looking for person of interest after body found

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Live Oak Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found in a ditch. The body of 50-year-old Laura Briseno of Schertz was found earlier this week near an intersection close to Northeast Methodist Pavillion.
LIVE OAK, TX

