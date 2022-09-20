Read full article on original website
Police investigate shooting after man went to girlfriend's house with three gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating the details of a shooting after a man showed up at his girlfriend’s house with three gunshot wounds. The incident happened at the 300 block of Segura Street at around 11:50 p.m. According to officials, a man showed up at his girlfriend’s...
SAISD teacher arrested for sending 'inappropriate' texts to high school student in another district, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A 35-year-old SAISD teacher accused of sending "inappropriate text messages" to a high school student was arrested Friday, authorities say. According to officials with the Cibolo Police Department, the victim on Thursday reported the messages allegedly sent by Thomas Rivera to an administrator at Steele High School in Cibolo, where Rivera used to teach. A police investigation ensued, culminating in Rivera being taken into custody at Lanier High School "without incident."
Teens making ‘rap video’ arrested for unlawful carry, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A group of teenagers and one man were arrested after they were found with multiple firearms while attempting to make a “rap video,” according to San Antonio police. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to the 100 block of Dresden after they received...
Suspect on the run after woman assaulted near Brackenridge Park while exercising
SAN ANTONIO – A morning walk along East Mulberry Street north of downtown resulted in trauma for a woman after being allegedly punched in the face. San Antonio police responded to the 900 block of East Mulberry near Brackenridge Park just before 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning for reports of an assault. The woman told police she was exercising outdoors with her partner when a man allegedly punched her in the face and ran off.
Dust up at Jefferson High after shooting threat leads to questioning of police response
SAN ANTONIO - After unsubstantiated claims of an active shooter at Jefferson high school yesterday led a tense situation between parents and police, questions are being raised about how law enforcement handled the situation. "Yeah, I feel safe," Jefferson senior Adrian Huerta said. Huerta said during the lockdown, it was...
Driver to be charged with intoxicated manslaughter in North Side crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a crash on the city’s North Side. Police say the driver of the vehicle was found to be intoxicated. At 2 a.m. Sunday, a Chevrolet Silverado traveled at a high rate of speed northbound on US Highway 281, swerving between vehicles before losing control, said SAPD.
SAPD: Witnesses follow robbery suspects after man is left beaten
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested Friday after a 56-year-old man was beaten and robbed over a cell phone, said San Antonio police. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday, two 23-year-old men got into an argument with a man over a cell phone on the 2100 block of Culebra Road.
Man arrested for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in car, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated with three children in the car, said San Antonio police. At approximately 7 p.m. Friday, a man attempting to turn right onto the West Loop 1604 North Access Road crashed into a concrete barrier, said SAPD.
Traffic affected due to fatal crash on Highway 90, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has announced that multiple lanes are being diverted and closed following a fatal crash on Highway 90. According to BCSO, all Eastbound lanes from Medina County are being diverted to Gross Lane. Additionally, there is a partial closure to the...
Two hospitalized in wrong-way crash on Northwest side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two men have been taken to the hospital after a head-on crash early Saturday, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Northwest Loop 410, said SAPD. A man, 31, was traveling West on Northwest Loop 410...
Man charged with murder after fatally shooting another man during robbery, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of fatally shooting another man during an attempted robbery at his apartment is now behind bars, according to San Antonio police. Michael Lavelle Randle, 19, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Daniel Maleik Murphy, 21, police records show.
SAPD to meet with area school districts to discuss protocol after Jefferson HS incident
SAN ANTONIO — Within two minutes of getting the call, San Antonio police responded to a lockdown at Jefferson High School. After clearing the school by searching every room Tuesday afternoon, SAPD and San Antonio Independent School District police dealt with parents who rushed to the school to get their children.
Man arrested at his workplace after sending explicit message to officer posing as underage girl, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 55-year-old man was arrested at his workplace after San Antonio police said they caught him sending a sexually explicit message to a detective who he believed was an underage girl. Ernest Johnson was arrested Thursday for online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, and...
SAPD: Altercation on West Side sends man to hospital with knife wounds
SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital and another is on the run following an altercation that turned into a stabbing on the city’s West Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. in 200 block of Aldama Street, not...
In controversial migrant flight to Martha's Vineyard, SAPD says there's no crime to investigate
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is not stepping on the toes of his former public information officer-turned-Bexar County sheriff. "I'm not going to comment on anything that the sheriff is doing or has done," McManus said. "If there's a comment to be made on that, I would respectfully refer you to the sheriff."
Police search for teen missing for more than a month, Help Us Find: Beau Taylor
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 17-year-old Beau Taylor. Beau was last seen July 17 west of Downtown along W. Poplar St. not far from S. Zarzamora. Police are also concerned because they say Beau suffers from a medical condition. "What...
Two years waiting for answers ends with news of a murder
SAN ANTONIO — A woman buried in a pauper's grave two years ago as a Jane Doe now has a name. The family of Bonnie Marie Flores said it was a long wait for answers about what happened to the missing mother of three. "Two detectives came and let...
Live Oak PD looking for person of interest after body found
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Live Oak Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found in a ditch. The body of 50-year-old Laura Briseno of Schertz was found earlier this week near an intersection close to Northeast Methodist Pavillion.
Man, 67, being held in Bexar County Jail on $2,500 bond dies of apparent ‘medical episode’
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Jail inmate held on a $2,500 bond for a misdemeanor theft charge died while in custody on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office. A detention officer found 67-year-old Rogelio Hernandez unresponsive in his cell around 2:32 a.m. and called for backup before attempting lifesaving measures, BCSO said.
Officials say misinformation caused parents to rush to Jefferson High School during lockdown
SAN ANTONIO — After Tuesday's false alarm of a shooting inside Jefferson High School – a report that drew dozens of district and SAPD officers to the campus – school officials say they will review parent notification and reunification procedures. KENS 5 obtained video taken inside the...
