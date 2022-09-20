No. 5 Clemson hangs on, tops No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45 in 2OT. Nate Wiggins broke up Sam Hartman’s fourth-down pass in the end zone to help No. 5 Clemson hold off No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45 in double overtime. Wiggins had been targeted frequently by Hartman and the Wake Forest receivers but came through to knock away Hartman’s final ball for A.T. Perry. D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 375 yards and five touchdowns to lead Clemson. That included the go-ahead score over the middle to Davis Allen to start the second overtime. Hartman threw for 337 yards and a program-record six touchdowns for Wake Forest. That included two each to Jahmal Banks and Donavon Greene.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO