Cornelius, NC

WFAE

Rejected CATS bus driver contract has nearly 11% raise

The contract that Charlotte bus drivers rejected Wednesday included a nearly 11% raise, but would also reduce the number of days drivers can take off without a reason. The current contract pays first-year bus drivers about $18.80 an hour. The new proposed contract calls for new drivers to make $20.80 an hour. That’s a nearly 11% bump.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Local News Roundup: Bomb threats and lockdowns at schools throughout the region; Actors Theatre to close; Gaston County Schools payroll problem continues; CATS drivers vote on agreement

CATS drivers vote on a new contract this week that would get them “significant pay raises”. The tentative agreement could make a positive change for the drivers and the problems CATS has been experiencing with a bus driver shortage for the last several months. We’ll dig into the details of the first vote.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WFAE

The Growing Impact and Influence of Latinos on the Charlotte Area

According to the Carolina Demography, the Hispanic population in North Carolina is now greater than one million people, with 1,118,596 residents according to the 2020 Census. Over that last decade, North Carolina's Hispanic population grew to nearly 320,000 new residents, and the Latino population grew by 40%, being the most significant increase of any racial and ethnic group in the state.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

NCAA football game summaries: Carolina schools face Week 4 action

No. 5 Clemson hangs on, tops No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45 in 2OT. Nate Wiggins broke up Sam Hartman’s fourth-down pass in the end zone to help No. 5 Clemson hold off No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45 in double overtime. Wiggins had been targeted frequently by Hartman and the Wake Forest receivers but came through to knock away Hartman’s final ball for A.T. Perry. D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 375 yards and five touchdowns to lead Clemson. That included the go-ahead score over the middle to Davis Allen to start the second overtime. Hartman threw for 337 yards and a program-record six touchdowns for Wake Forest. That included two each to Jahmal Banks and Donavon Greene.
CLEMSON, SC
WFAE

WFAE

