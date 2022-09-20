ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Russia proposes ‘alternative meat’ made out of fly larvae as country deals with sanctions

By Olivia Land
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFWue_0i3I9jK400

A senior Russian official has suggested that residents of his country may need to chow down on meat alternatives such as fly larvae and vegetable protein, as the country feels the pinch of sanctions over the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who is also minister of industry and trade, told onlookers at the Innofood exhibition in Sochi that he would “continue to experiment” with alternative meats.

Referencing a vegetable protein by the brand Efko, he said the final product was “very difficult to distinguish from natural meat.”

“To be honest, I couldn’t tell the difference,” he insisted.

While Russia is not currently experiencing food shortages, a report from the Council of the European Union on Aug. 19 estimated that the country’s GDP will drop by more than 11% in 2022, while inflation soars to 22%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fLIdB_0i3I9jK400
Manturov said he would “continue to experiment” with alternative meats.
Sputnik via AP

Aside from more typical alternative sources like vegetables and aquafaba, Manturov was also impressed by those derived from black soldier fly larvae.

“It was a real surprise when a protein sourced from black soldier fly larvae is used, but here we are on the cutting edge of modern [practices],” he said.

“We need to overcome that mental block and then even a black soldier fly larva will be to your taste. You need to make an effort.”

While the Russian government continues to blame the West for the global food crisis, the US has been quick to point out that the sanctions do not target food or agricultural products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGV76_0i3I9jK400
The deputy prime minister said he couldn’t taste a difference between the larvae and real meat.
Getty Images/Science Photo Library

In May, Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized Russia for “using food as a weapon” and blocking Ukrainian ports.

Speaking to the United Nations Security Council, Blinken warned that “the food supply for millions of Ukrainians and millions more around the world has quite literally been held hostage by the Russian military.”

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Manturov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meats#Food Shortages#Larvae#Ukraine War Politics#Russian#Innofood
AFP

Iranians protest for tenth night, defying judiciary warning

Iranians took to the streets for a tenth consecutive night Sunday, in defiance of a warning from the judiciary, to protest the death of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody. Images circulated by IHR showed protesters on the streets of Tehran, shouting "death to the dictator", purportedly after nightfall on Sunday. 
PROTESTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy