Read full article on original website
Related
Keke Palmer Kicks Off New UGG Campaign — and Reveals She's Owned Over 50 Pairs
For Keke Palmer, fall fashion is all about a good pair of UGG boots. The Southern California shoewear brand welcomed the change of seasons with its #UGGSEASON campaign and tapped the Nope actress to kick off its latest social media initiative, which launched on Thursday, Sept. 22 (the first day of fall).
Khloé Kardashian Talks Baby Boy's Name: 'That's Really the Only Names I've Been Looking At'
Khloé Kardashian is continuing a trend in her family. On the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, the Good American founder hinted at the names she was looking at for her baby boy. "It's going to start with a T," Khloé says in the episode. "I mean, that's really...
Amal Clooney Shines in Black Ruffle and Sequin Dress During Date Night with Husband George
Amal Clooney dazzled in sequins and ruffles during a date night with husband George Clooney on Thursday. In the pictures, the couple — who have been married since 2014 — hold hands as they walk into the Italian eatery Locanda Verde in New York City, Daily Mail reported.
Olivia Wilde Makes a Sexy Appearance at Harry Styles' Concert in Dress with a Daring Neckline
Olivia Wilde is celebrating boyfriend Harry Styles — in style!. The Don't Worry Darling star, 38, toasted the "As It Was" singer's final concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, wearing a plunging Stella McCartney cut-out dress. The floor-sweeping gown matched the boho vibe of Harry's House,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Paris Hilton is offering $10,000 to anyone who can find or has information about her missing Chihuahua, Diamond Baby
Paris Hilton said that family and friends have searched "high and low" for Diamond Baby to no avail.
PETS・
Pierce Brosnan's Sons Share Greatest Lessons from Their Dad as They Talk Growing Up in Hawaii
Dylan and Paris Brosnan open up about what it was like growing up with the James Bond actor as a dad Pierce Brosnan's sons have learned a lot from their dad. The three men appear in a feature for GQ, where the young Brosnans talk about growing up with the 007 star as their dad. Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, grew up at the height of their father's fame and recall that through it all, he taught them a lot about "preparation, passion, confidence, showing up on time."...
Jennifer Garner Keeps Wearing the Supportive Sneakers Shoppers Compare to 'Walking on Air'
We're crowning Jennifer Garner Hollywood's resident sneaker queen. When The Adam Project actress, 50, is spotted out and about, nine times out of ten, she's wearing a pair of comfy kicks. From supportive styles for workouts to retro picks for everyday wear, Garner has, well, garnered quite the impressive sneaker collection over the years. And lately, her go-to choice is an eye-catching pair from an under-the-radar brand.
There's a Secret Sale on the Trendy Denim Brand That's Been Hollywood's Go-To for Years
Emma Roberts and Paulina Porizkova are fans of Rag & Bone Now that fall is in full swing, there's never been a better time to spruce up your wardrobe with a few fresh splurges. One luxe line that we regularly keep tabs on is Rag & Bone — since celebrities like Paulina Porizkova, Emma Roberts, and Kate Bosworth are loyal fans — and we just stumbled upon a secret sale on the brand. Rue La La quietly kicked off a flash sale that's brimming with deals on Rag...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kim Kardashian Tells Sister Khloé 'Nobody Deserves Happiness Like You Do' During Baby Shower Speech
Kim Kardashian is all about helping sister Khloé Kardashian through a difficult time. During Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, viewers saw a glimpse of Khloé's intimate baby shower for her second child, which was organized by Kim, 41, and mom Kris Jenner. At the event, the...
Charlize Theron Recalls Having 'No Control' Over Her Costumes in Early Acting Days
Charlize Theron is opening up about a "belittling" experience from the beginning of her acting career, when she said she felt a male director wanted her to look more "f---able" on set. Theron, 47, explained in an interview with Harper's Bazaar that directors giving her no control over what she'd...
Jessica Simpson Joined by Husband Eric Johnson and Their 3 Kids at Fall Collection Launch
The family pulled up in style for Simpson's launch and autograph signing at The Grove in Los Angeles It was a family affair at the launch of Jessica Simpson's Fall Collection on Saturday. Simpson, 42, attended the Nordstrom event at The Grove in Los Angeles with her husband Eric Johnson and their three children Maxwell, 10, Birdie, 3, and Ace, 9. And they all came in style. At the launch, Simpson signed autographs for fans as she wore tall black fringe boots with black leather bottoms and a shiny overcoat, while...
Charlize Theron Says Rewards and Challenges of Motherhood Drive Her More Than Those of Acting
Charlize Theron's career isn't the driving force in her life these days. Speaking with Harper's Bazaar for the October 2022 Process Issue — for which she appears on the cover — the actress shared that she is neither fulfilled nor challenged by acting the same way she is by being a mom to daughters August, 7, and Jackson, 10.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Busy Philipps Celebrates Child Birdie Calling Mom Their 'Best Friend' at Harry Styles Concert
Busy Philipps got to hear something that few moms of teens ever do. The Dawson's Creek alum, 43, attended the last night of the Harry's House concert series at Madison Square Garden in New York City with her older child, Birdie, 14, on Wednesday. She shared a photo of them together at the show on Instagram and told a sweet story of what she heard her daughter say during the night out.
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Spotted Kissing Ahead of 'Don't Worry Darling' Theater Debut
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are feeling loved up!. A day prior to the theater premiere for Don't Worry Darling on Thursday, the director and singer were seen sharing a kiss during an evening outing in New York City. In the sighting the two were kissing, and at one point...
Sherri Shepherd Reveals Oprah Sent Her Huge Flower Arrangement, Reenacts Iconic Red Wagon Moment
"Oh my God, let me tell you all something, I may not have meat in that wagon, but I got flowers from Oprah," Shepherd said referring to Winfrey's 1988 memorable TV moment Sherri Shepherd is bringing back one of the most memorable TV moments from Oprah Winfrey. On Friday, Shepherd, 55, revealed on her new daytime talk show Sherri that Winfrey, 68, had sent her a huge flower arrangement. During the announcement, Shepherd reenacted the iconic TV moment from Winfrey by using a red wagon to bring out the flowers for her...
Cameron Diaz Reveals How Husband Benji Madden Helped Plan Her Star-Studded 50th Birthday Celebration
Last month, the Charlie's Angels alum celebrated her 50th birthday at Nobu in Malibu, joined by family members and close friends including Madden, Adele, Nicole Richie, Leslie Mann, and Judd Apatow It appears Cameron Diaz's husband Benji Madden does not like to play around when it comes to organizing birthday parties. In a preview clip from her upcoming appearance on the Rachael Ray Show on Sept. 26, the Bad Teacher actress revealed how her husband helped or at least attempted to plan her star-studded 50th birthday celebration which took place last month,...
Rosie O'Donnell's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Rosie O'Donnell is both a mother and grandmother. The actress and comedian has welcomed five children since 1995: Parker, 27, Chelsea, 25, Blake, 22, Vivienne, 19, and Dakota, 9. But between teenage drama, public spats and custody battles, it hasn't always been an easy ride for the star. "My teenagers...
Olivia Wilde Shares Photo with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles from 'Don't Worry Darling' Set
Director Olivia Wilde celebrated Don't Worry Darling hitting theaters, saying, "I'm so deeply grateful for this experience" Olivia Wilde is celebrating the release of Don't Worry Darling with a fun cast photo. The film debuted in theaters Friday and Wilde, who stars in the movie and served as its director, marked the special day with a throwback snapshot of her costars on set. In the photo shared on Instagram, Wilde, 38, smiles and enjoys a coffee break alongside Harry Styles, 28, Florence Pugh, 26, and screenwriter Katie Silberman....
Caitlin Covington's Fall Must-Haves from Her New Fashion Collaboration Includes… Coatigans?
Make room next to your shackets Caitlin Covington is the queen of fall. Though not an official title, she's known by her 1.3 million Instagram followers for her stylish and cozy autumn outfits and for her fashion and lifestyle blog Southern Curls and Pearls. Now, she's turned her love for the season into a collaboration with a popular brand known for its incredibly comfortable, well-fitting jeans. Covington teamed up with Liverpool Los Angeles to curate an exclusive collection of fall-ready styles. It includes crisp button-down shirts, versatile blazers, cozy...
People
328K+
Followers
52K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0