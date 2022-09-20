Dylan and Paris Brosnan open up about what it was like growing up with the James Bond actor as a dad Pierce Brosnan's sons have learned a lot from their dad. The three men appear in a feature for GQ, where the young Brosnans talk about growing up with the 007 star as their dad. Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, grew up at the height of their father's fame and recall that through it all, he taught them a lot about "preparation, passion, confidence, showing up on time."...

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO