If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Brissett vs. Flacco: Who played better in the batter of the backup quarterbacks?Eugene AdamsCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
NEOCH-toberfest set; Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless fundraiser is coming up
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless’s fifth NEOCH-toberfest is Saturday, Oct 15. The event, which is 7 to 10 p.m., is at St. Edward High School, Lakewood. It includes beer from Sibling Revelry Brewery in Westlake, food from Italian Creations, music, auctions, raffles and more.
Cleveland’s 32nd Annual Senior Day was a celebration worthy of its honorees: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – One of my hobbies is trying new things – new experiences, events, restaurants, and even meeting new people. Since I’d never been, I decided to go to Cleveland’s Department of Aging 32nd Annual Senior Day last week at the always-lovely Public Auditorium. I had no idea what to expect – and that’s the thrill of new things that I enjoy.
Sovereign citizen’s car stereo creates international incident at Pinecrest: Orange Police Blotter
Disorderly conduct, obstructing official business: Wall Street. Several Pinecrest visitors flagged down a passing police lieutenant around 1:15 p.m. Sept. 16 regarding a white convertible with gold wheels playing music very loud and causing a disturbance. Police spotted a car matching that description in the Whole Foods parking lot, with...
In caring for lost pooch, company discovered renewal of purpose, sense of community: Robert Granader
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS -- For some it’s back-to-school time, for many it’s also back-to-office season with CEOs trying to convince everyone a company exists at an office, not on Zoom. Pre-COVID our Cleveland office (in Mayfield Heights) had 70-odd workers trekking through the front door each day saying hello...
Survey respondents want Beachwood Schools to renovate Hilltop, Bryden elementary schools
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Beachwood Schools have learned that those who responded to a recent survey on its elementary school properties want to renovate and update Hilltop and Bryden schools, both built in 1956, rather than tear them down, and do not want to consolidate the buildings into one. On Sept....
Akron, Cleveland police departments receive calls of active shooters at high schools; calls determined to be hoaxes, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An unidentified man called Akron police Friday morning and claimed there was someone shooting at Garfield Community Learning Center, a high school. Less than an hour later, a similar call went to Cleveland police about a person with a gun at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland. Both calls were fake, authorities said.
Newly renovated Mayfield Holiday Inn holds ribbon-cutting
MAYFIELD, Ohio --Almost two years after renovation work started at the Mayfield Village Holiday Inn, a ribbon cutting was held to celebrate its new look. Spark Hotels President Amit Patel would not divulge how much money was spent on the work, which took place outside and inside the hotel, 780 Beta Drive. Speaking of the work done at the 49-year-old building, which underwent its first complete renovation, Patel said, “Basically, there’s a new exterior walls, windows and parapet.”
Cleveland school board wanted to extend CEO Eric Gordon’s contract: The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. It was a shock when Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon announced last week that he’s stepping down after 11 years at its helm. And it was clear at his final State of the Schools address Wednesday – where he received bookend standing ovations -- that he remains zealously committed to the district’s scholars, parents and teachers.
Man reports occupied Jeep parked in his driveway; occupant found drunk with loaded gun: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- OVI: Kenmore Road. At 12:05 a.m. Sept. 18, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Kenmore Road, where a Shaker Heights homeowner, 56, reported that a Jeep was parked in his driveway without his permission. Police approached the vehicle and encountered the operator, a Pepper...
Several displaced after Elyria apartment fire, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Several people were displaced in an early Saturday morning apartment fire in Elyria, officials say. No one was injured in the fire that happened about 1:45 a.m. at the Washington Manor Apartments on Washington Avenue just south of Harrison Street, according to a news release from Elyria fire.
Social media helped sustain small businesses during the pandemic: Ashley Rector
Guest columnist Ashley Rector is the founder of Laura Alexandria Marketing and the newly opened Plum Hill Creative Studio in Lakewood. As a small business owner, reaching your ideal customer in a world full of 6-foot social distancing restrictions and mandatory masking was a challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
After squandering $116 million on slush funds and Med Mart, Cuyahoga County has no money for a courthouse: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council generally favors building a new jail -- but that would require generally extending the quarter-percent sales tax by at least 40 years to pay a now estimated $2 billion total debt service. We’re talking about how the county has devoted tens of millions of...
About fans booing players and players lashing back at fans – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Fans booing, players complaining ...
Man throws things at vehicles; man throws Mountain Dew at car: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Criminal damaging, resisting police: Snow Road. A Brook Park man, 38, was arrested at about 8:30 a.m. Sept. 13 after he threw an object at and damaged a pickup truck outside Ashe’s Smoke & Cigar Shop, 14841 Snow. The victim said he jumped out...
Cleveland garbage collector, a suspected Heartless Felon, accused of selling meth in Ashtabula
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland garbage collector who authorities say is a member of the city’s most ruthless and widespread gang is accused of selling methamphetamine and fentanyl in Ashtabula. Darrin Harsley Jr., 33, is charged in federal court in Cleveland with three counts of distributing meth. Harsley,...
Law requires Cuyahoga to house Cleveland inmates, but county divided over cost
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If Cuyahoga County wants Cleveland to pay a larger share of the cost to house city inmates, it will require either generous cooperation or a law change. As it stands, municipalities are only obligated to pay for housing inmates convicted of city ordinance violations. The county is statutorily responsible for the costs of all others, including housing all pretrial detainees and those convicted of state laws.
Blowing down the road past school buses, speed zones, flying orange barrels: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A Chagrin Falls woman was stopped at 3:15 p.m. Sept. 21 in front of Orange High School and cited for driving 51 mph in an active 20-mph school zone, as well as the fact that the license plate tag on her BMW SUV expired in March. She told police she thought she had only been going around 40 mph at the time.
Bridgeworks apartment-hotel project moves forward with Cleveland Landmarks Commission vote
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Landmarks Commission, in a split vote Thursday, signed off on revisions for plans for a high-rise apartment/hotel building overlooking the Flats from the west end of the Veterans Memorial (Detroit-Superior) Bridge. The 16-story, 88,306-square-foot building is to feature a luxury restaurant on the 11th floor,...
Woman assaulted, man threatened with pistol, at Phoenix Hookah Lounge in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A woman told police at about 2 a.m. Aug. 17 that she was assaulted at Phoenix Hookah Lounge, 17021 Brookpark Road, and a man said he was threatened with a firearm there. The woman, 24, and man, 28, were at the lounge together. While the...
Nine Inch Nails marks end of an era with historic performance
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio -- Occasionally, if you’re lucky enough, you get to witness a musical moment. One where a phrase like “One Night Only” rings true and words like “epic” and “monumental” are justified. Nine Inch Nails’ return to Blossom Music Center on...
