Cleveland’s 32nd Annual Senior Day was a celebration worthy of its honorees: Leslie Kouba

CLEVELAND, Ohio – One of my hobbies is trying new things – new experiences, events, restaurants, and even meeting new people. Since I’d never been, I decided to go to Cleveland’s Department of Aging 32nd Annual Senior Day last week at the always-lovely Public Auditorium. I had no idea what to expect – and that’s the thrill of new things that I enjoy.
Akron, Cleveland police departments receive calls of active shooters at high schools; calls determined to be hoaxes, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An unidentified man called Akron police Friday morning and claimed there was someone shooting at Garfield Community Learning Center, a high school. Less than an hour later, a similar call went to Cleveland police about a person with a gun at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland. Both calls were fake, authorities said.
Newly renovated Mayfield Holiday Inn holds ribbon-cutting

MAYFIELD, Ohio --Almost two years after renovation work started at the Mayfield Village Holiday Inn, a ribbon cutting was held to celebrate its new look. Spark Hotels President Amit Patel would not divulge how much money was spent on the work, which took place outside and inside the hotel, 780 Beta Drive. Speaking of the work done at the 49-year-old building, which underwent its first complete renovation, Patel said, “Basically, there’s a new exterior walls, windows and parapet.”
Cleveland school board wanted to extend CEO Eric Gordon’s contract: The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. It was a shock when Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon announced last week that he’s stepping down after 11 years at its helm. And it was clear at his final State of the Schools address Wednesday – where he received bookend standing ovations -- that he remains zealously committed to the district’s scholars, parents and teachers.
Several displaced after Elyria apartment fire, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Several people were displaced in an early Saturday morning apartment fire in Elyria, officials say. No one was injured in the fire that happened about 1:45 a.m. at the Washington Manor Apartments on Washington Avenue just south of Harrison Street, according to a news release from Elyria fire.
Law requires Cuyahoga to house Cleveland inmates, but county divided over cost

CLEVELAND, Ohio – If Cuyahoga County wants Cleveland to pay a larger share of the cost to house city inmates, it will require either generous cooperation or a law change. As it stands, municipalities are only obligated to pay for housing inmates convicted of city ordinance violations. The county is statutorily responsible for the costs of all others, including housing all pretrial detainees and those convicted of state laws.
