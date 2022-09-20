ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myeverettnews.com

Driver Flees Crash On Evergreen Way

Everett Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that reportedly ran a red light at 57th and Evergreen Way, clipped a vehicle and then slammed into a power pole, turning over on its side. It happened about 9:20 AM Saturday morning. Bystanders from nearby businesses helped remove the...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 dead, 2 injured in drive-by shooting in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after one man was killed and two other men were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Auburn. Officers were called before 9 p.m. to the 800 block of 10th Street Northeast. When police arrived, they found a man dead with...
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kent shooting likely a case of domestic violence

A neighborhood is on edge after an argument between two acquaintances ended in gunfire. The shooting happened just after 6:30 Saturday morning near Kent along South 236th Street in an area known as “The Triangle.”. Two people were rushed to the hospital. They are still trying to sort out...
KENT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Lakewood, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman killed in fiery wrong-way crash on I-5 in SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. — A 19-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a wrong-way driver in SeaTac. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 5 near the South 188th Street exit at around midnight. Troopers said a 46-year-old Puyallup man driving a Jeep Liberty was heading southbound in the...
SEATAC, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stolen Car
Chronicle

Sirens: Swimming in the Fountain; Sword Fighting in the Street; Driver Involved in Crash Would Like to Speak to a Manager

• A driver sustained minor injuries following a single-vehicle collision that was reported in the 1200 block of North Tower Avenue at approximately 8:55 p.m. on Sept. 20. • A minor collision between a school bus and a passenger vehicle was reported at the intersection of North Washington Avenue and West Center Street just after 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 22. No injuries were reported.
CENTRALIA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
myeverettnews.com

Everett Police Arrest Suspect In Fatal Hit And Run Of Patricia Oman

We will get more information in the morning but Everett Police have confirmed that a woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run that happened on August 15th in the 5400 block of Broadway. On August 15th 80-year-old Patricia Oman was walking along Broadway when she...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Hiker, rock hunter killed by driver on I-90 after getting lost, trying to find trailhead

SEATTLE - It was supposed to be a day of rock hunting for Shannon Creel, her partner Britt, and another friend near Denny Creek and the Franklin Falls area. Instead, things took a tragic turn after the group got separated from one another in the woods. Her family and friends say just before 8:00 pm, Shannon was struck and killed by a driver on I-90 near Exit 47 while trying to find her way back to a trailhead.
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy