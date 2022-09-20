Read full article on original website
Driver Flees Crash On Evergreen Way
Everett Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that reportedly ran a red light at 57th and Evergreen Way, clipped a vehicle and then slammed into a power pole, turning over on its side. It happened about 9:20 AM Saturday morning. Bystanders from nearby businesses helped remove the...
1 dead, 2 injured in drive-by shooting in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after one man was killed and two other men were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Auburn. Officers were called before 9 p.m. to the 800 block of 10th Street Northeast. When police arrived, they found a man dead with...
98online.com
Lakewood Police: Mother drives stolen car through freshly poured concrete, with child in backseat
(Q13FOX) LAKEWOOD, Wash. – A mother was arrested early Tuesday morning after she reportedly drove a stolen Mini Cooper through an active construction zone, then ditched the car after it got stuck in freshly poured concrete. According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), at 1:53 a.m., officers were called...
Kent shooting likely a case of domestic violence
A neighborhood is on edge after an argument between two acquaintances ended in gunfire. The shooting happened just after 6:30 Saturday morning near Kent along South 236th Street in an area known as “The Triangle.”. Two people were rushed to the hospital. They are still trying to sort out...
Chronicle
Man Stole Police Cruiser, Drove Onto Interstate 5 Before Arrest, Cops Say
Whether you're a former elected official, a police officer or even a brewer of local beer, no one is wholly safe from car theft in Pierce County. Wednesday evening, Lakewood police had to track down a man who took an unlocked patrol car for a drive onto Interstate 5. The...
Pierce County deputies recover motorcycle, several bicycles stolen in Spanaway residential burglary
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies recovered a motorcycle and several bicycles that were stolen in a residential burglary in Spanaway on Tuesday, the sheriff’s department announced. According to the department, deputies were called to the burglary in the 19900 block of 13th Avenue East. The victim was out of...
Man injured in accidental shooting outside of Shoreline recreation center
SHORELINE, Wash. — A shooting that occurred outside the Spartan Recreation Center in Shoreline prompted a large police presence on Thursday evening. Just before 6 p.m., officers were called to the area of the 200 block of Northeast 185th Street for a report of a man walking down the street with a gun.
Woman killed in fiery wrong-way crash on I-5 in SeaTac
SEATAC, Wash. — A 19-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a wrong-way driver in SeaTac. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 5 near the South 188th Street exit at around midnight. Troopers said a 46-year-old Puyallup man driving a Jeep Liberty was heading southbound in the...
Investigation underway after shooting involving Jefferson County deputy
BRINNON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating a shooting involving a Jefferson County deputy. Chopper 7 flew over the scene, just north of Dosewallips State Park off U.S. Route 101. It is not clear if anyone was hit or what led to the shooting. Authorities said no...
KOMO News
Washington state sees rise in crashes ending in vehicular homicide, assault charges
KING COUNTY, Wash. — New surveillance video obtained by KOMO News shows a deadly crash in Burien last month. It's drawing attention to what Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers said is an "alarmingly" growing trend of crashes ending in vehicular homicide or vehicular assault charges. Officials said a repeat...
Officials: Driver stopped with fake passenger made from duffel bag, blankets in Washington
WASHINGTON — A driver in the HOV lane in Washington was stopped with a fake passenger made from a duffel bag and blankets, officials say. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson on Twitter, the driver was stopped southbound on Interstate 5 near the King County and Snohomish County line.
Chronicle
Sirens: Swimming in the Fountain; Sword Fighting in the Street; Driver Involved in Crash Would Like to Speak to a Manager
• A driver sustained minor injuries following a single-vehicle collision that was reported in the 1200 block of North Tower Avenue at approximately 8:55 p.m. on Sept. 20. • A minor collision between a school bus and a passenger vehicle was reported at the intersection of North Washington Avenue and West Center Street just after 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 22. No injuries were reported.
‘Large scale’ fentanyl, meth dealer arrested in Kirkland
KIRKLAND, Wash. — After months of investigation, Kirkland police arrested a “large scale” methamphetamine and fentanyl dealer on Tuesday. On June 12, a patrol officer found a man in a car at a gas station on Northeast 124th Street who was overdosing on fentanyl. The man was...
Retrial begins for getaway driver convicted of murder in Lakewood police killings
TACOMA, Wash. — Jury selection for the retrial of Darcus Allen began Thursday at the Pierce County Courthouse in Tacoma. Allen was charged and convicted in 2011 on four counts of first-degree murder in the 2009 killings of four Lakewood police officers. Allen, the alleged getaway driver for shooter Maurice Clemmons, was sentenced to 420 years in prison.
2 men sentenced for brutal 2018 murder of woman on federal land near Spanaway
Two men were sentenced in U.S. District Court on Friday for their roles in a brutal 2018 murder of a 34-year-old woman on federal land near Spanaway, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced. 53-year-old Bobbie Anson Pease was sentenced to 26 years in prison for second-degree murder and being a felon...
kpq.com
Passenger was Airlifted to Harborview Medical Center After Crash on I-90
A female passenger was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after a crash on I-90 left her with life threatening injuries Saturday morning. At 1:22 a.m., a white 2008 Pontiac G6 and a gray 1999 Dodge Caravan were both going eastbound on I-90. Around MP 113 near Ellensburg, the...
Chronicle
Undercover Tacoma Cop Investigating Street Racing Outed on Instagram, Charges Say
A 21-year-old man has been accused in Pierce County Superior Court of revealing on Instagram the identity of a Tacoma police detective who was investigating street racing crimes. The man was charged Tuesday with cyber harassment against an officer for a post he made earlier this month. According to charging...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Arrest Suspect In Fatal Hit And Run Of Patricia Oman
We will get more information in the morning but Everett Police have confirmed that a woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run that happened on August 15th in the 5400 block of Broadway. On August 15th 80-year-old Patricia Oman was walking along Broadway when she...
Man killed by SWAT officers after shooting at law enforcement officials during standoff in Sequim
The Kitsap County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting when Sequim police officers and Clallam County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence assault incident Thursday. According to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a domestic violence...
q13fox.com
Hiker, rock hunter killed by driver on I-90 after getting lost, trying to find trailhead
SEATTLE - It was supposed to be a day of rock hunting for Shannon Creel, her partner Britt, and another friend near Denny Creek and the Franklin Falls area. Instead, things took a tragic turn after the group got separated from one another in the woods. Her family and friends say just before 8:00 pm, Shannon was struck and killed by a driver on I-90 near Exit 47 while trying to find her way back to a trailhead.
