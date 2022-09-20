Georgia’s annual burn ban will be lifted Oct. 1, and unincorporated Cherokee County residents will be allowed to burn yard debris until April 30, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services announced.

Residents must follow the Open Burning Rules at the Georgia Forestry Commission Website at www.gatrees.org.

Yard debris or yard waste is best described as limited natural vegetation yard debris.

Natural vegetation includes leaves, pine straw, and dry brush/limbs no more than six inches in diameter that have fallen or been cut from growth on one’s own property.

Burning in a barrel is prohibited in unincorporated Cherokee County.

Residents that live in the city limits of Canton, Holly Springs, and Nelson should contact their city for information on local ordinances related to outdoor burning of yard debris.

Outdoor burning of yard debris is prohibited in the city limits of Ball Ground.

As of July 1, 2021, the Georgia Outdoor Burning Requirements have changed. No permit is required from Georgia Forestry for hand-piled natural vegetation/yard debris, meaning leaves and limbs only. Residents must follow the new outdoor burning regulations. The attached sheet has important information for those that wish to burn yard debris and for their neighbors wanting to understand the outdoor burning regulations:

https://gatrees.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/GA-OUTDOOR-BURN-

NOTIFICATON-SYSTEM-CHANGES-FACT-SHEET-2.pdf

For more information on outdoor burning, visit https://cherokeecountyfire.org.