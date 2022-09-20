Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
‘Everything just came together’: One business closes, another expands
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Sheryl and John Yavorski are the owners of 906 Flowers and Gifts. Their store is along Ludington Street across from the UPS store. But in one week, the flower and gift shop is closing. “Everything just came together very, very nicely. I was very concerned about...
WLUC
Partridge Creek Farms breaks ground on Intergenerational Farm
Ishpeming, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, Partridge Creek Farms held a groundbreaking in Ishpeming for what will become the Intergenerational Farm. Founder Dan Perkins said this new farm will play a significant role in the community by creating a sustainable food source. “We are gonna grow 50,000 lbs. of food...
WLUC
Captain of Shipwreck Tours in process of retiring
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - At the helm, Theresa Karr guided people about the history of Lake Superior shipwrecks. She is now in the process of retiring after 28 years with Glass Bottom Shipwreck Tours in Munising. Karr says it is a bittersweet feeling to retire from being a captain. “A...
WLUC
Campfire CoWorks cuts ribbon on new Campfire-Ish location
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Campfire CoWorks has a new location in Ishpeming. Thursday afternoon, the owners and others in the community met inside the Gossard Building for the official ribbon cutting of the new location which is called Campfire-Ish. The space offers work areas, and high-speed internet and is also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
NMU Board approves 2022-23 general fund operating budget
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees approved a 2022-23 general fund operating budget of $118.7 million Friday. It is a 0.4% increase over last year. “We’ve been able to control costs to adapt to a decrease in enrollment. And also utilize the annual savings we...
WLUC
Houghton County Fair hosts Community Rummage Sale and Vendor fundraiser
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Fair hosted a Community Rummage Sale and Vendor Fundraiser this weekend. More than a dozen vendors rented spaces in the exhibit building at the fairgrounds. They sold everything from baby clothes and knick-knacks to comic books and baseball cards. All proceeds from the event will go back to the Houghton County Fair for its exhibit building.
WLUC
Marquette’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority temporarily suspends Cliffs-Dow funding for former factory site
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the Marquette Brownfield Redevelopment Authority (BRA) voted to table the approval of the Cliffs-Dow property funding to the city of Marquette Thursday morning. It was going to be used on a former factory site. BRA Chair David Allen said the suspension comes after not...
WLUC
Marquette Township to hold work session on potential northwest road network
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township Board has scheduled a work session to discuss what’s being called the “Northwest Marquette Road Network Connectivity Feasibility Study”. The public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, September 29 at 6:00 p.m. in the Marquette Township Hall Board Room at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Bear Trap Inn expands to second location
SHINGLETON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bear Trap Inn of Van Meer is expanding to a new location in Alger County. The restaurant and inn now own a second location in Shingleton, the former Tanglewood. They will rename the new location the “Bear’s Den.”. The manager of the future...
WLUC
Marquette residents gather at Lower Harbor for Alzheimer’s walk
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s annual walk to end Alzheimer’s took place at Lower Harbor Saturday morning. The walk is the primary fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association advocates for Alzheimer’s research, and support for people affected. The Executive Director for Brookridge Heights,...
WLUC
Northern Michigan University and Michigan Tech University review fall enrollment
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech Universities announced their fall enrollment numbers. At NMU, its traditional headcount stands at 6,970 which is 3% lower than a year ago. University Spokesperson Derek Hall said high school enrollment can have an impact. “We have fewer students graduating...
WLUC
‘Stick it to Cancer’ fights cancer with hockey in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A nonprofit is fighting cancer with hockey. The sixth annual “Stick It to Cancer” hockey tournament is this weekend. 20 teams face off in games all weekend to raise money for cancer patients. Proceeds go to Cancer Care of Marquette County, as well as two Marquette children: a one-year-old and a six-year-old.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLUC
UP physical therapy patients celebrate NewGait
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside Campfire Coworks in Marquette, physical therapy patients celebrated their accomplishments using a specialized walking device. Julie Vallier is one among many to benefit from using the NewGait device. In 2015, Vallier was diagnosed with Friedrich’s Ataxia, a neuro-muscular disorder. “I used to be a...
WLUC
Great Lakes Scuba Divers to host fundraiser at Ore Dock Brewing Company Sunday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Scuba Divers are hosting a fundraising event this weekend in Marquette. Sunday at the Ore Dock Brewing Company you’ll find live music from The Reveal, a silent auction, a paddle board raffle and of course – Ore Dock beer. The money raised...
WLUC
Northern Michigan University brings the spirit for homecoming week
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Homecoming celebrations continue for Northern Michigan University wildcats. The campus has been chock-full of activities this week; a welcomed change from scaled-back and canceled events during the COVID-19 pandemic. Homecoming week will wrap up at the Superior Dome on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. with the football...
WLUC
Huskies Volleyball earns the sweep in Indiana
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech volleyball team swept Purdue Northwest Friday (Sept. 23) at the Fitness and Recreation Center. The Huskies won 25-15, 25-16, and 25-19 to improve to 8-5 overall and 2-4 in the GLIAC. “We came in energetic and poised and played a good match tonight,...
WLUC
Kiwanis Club to host playground fundraiser breakfast Sunday
ISHPEMING/NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend the Kiwanis Club in Ishpeming is cooking breakfast to help meet a playground fundraising goal. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday at the Katie Hall at Saint John’s Church in Negaunee. You can expect Italian eggs, hashbrowns and Velodrome coffee as part of the spread.
WLUC
Finlandia Volleyball falls to Wisconsin-Lutheran
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University volleyball team (0-12) lost 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-16) to Wisconsin Lutheran (4-5), Friday night at the Recreation Complex. In the first set, Finlandia and Wisconsin Lutheran traded points until 8-5. The Warriors went on a 10-6 run that put the set away. In the second set, WLC got off to a 9-2 lead and never looked back. In the third set, Wisconsin Lutheran jumped out 11-2 to effectively end the match.
WLUC
American Association of University Women, Peter White Public Library hosts Front Street Book Fair
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A book fair has taken over downtown Marquette this weekend. The Marquette Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and the Friends of Peter White Public Library teamed up to host the Front Street Book Fair. This three-day event includes two used book sales at the library and First Presbyterian Church. Proceeds from the book sale will help fund activities at the Peter White Public Library and AAUW academic scholarships.
WLUC
NMU celebrates homecoming weekend with parade, alumni reception
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wildcats returned to downtown Marquette on Friday. This weekend is Northern Michigan University’s homecoming celebration. Festivities began Friday with a Wildcat Welcome, campus walking tours, and an All Alumni Reception. The homecoming parade kicked off at 5:30 p.m. with a homecoming awards show in the Forest Roberts Theater afterward.
Comments / 0