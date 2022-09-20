ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

talkbusiness.net

Community shows up in support of foreign pilot training center in Fort Smith

Hundreds of Fort Smith area citizens gathered Wednesday evening (Sept. 21) at a scheduled public meeting concerning the environmental impact of the new Foreign Military Sales Pilot Training Center (FMS) possibly coming to Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith. During the two-hour hearing held at the Fort Smith...
FORT SMITH, AR
THV11

Little Rock FBI offering reward in search for missing man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of 42-year-old Jason Lierl who was last seen in Madison County on January 25, 2022. After Lierl's disappearance, some of his belongings were recovered by law enforcement in Fayetteville, Benton County, and Madison County in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville to rename road that had honored advocate for slavery

The Fayetteville City Council voted to rename Archibald Yell Boulevard. The road between College Avenue and School Avenue was named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced a resolution to change the name of the road to Nelson Hackett Blvd. Hackett escaped slavery in Arkansas in 1841, fleeing...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith non-emergency line experiencing issues

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) says it is experiencing technical difficulties with its non-emergency line. FSPD asks that the public call its desk directly if you have general inquiries at (479) 709-5000 or (479) 709-5001. The department is also asking for non-emergency report filings...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville UAMS Health opens Long COVID-19 Clinic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After some people reported that they continued to experience COVID-19 symptoms weeks or months after their diagnosis, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in Fayetteville is offering a new clinic. Commonly called long COVID, these symptoms — such as shortness of breath, muscle aches, cough,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Possible road name change discussed in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The city of Fayetteville could take steps Tuesday toward what they're calling racial inclusion by potentially renaming a street. Connecting S. College Ave. and S. School Ave. is a stretch of road called Archibald Yell Blvd., named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith Police respond to motorcycle vs SUV fatality crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to a two-vehicle fatality accident on Waldron Road in front of Duncan Road. Fort Smith Police Information Officer Aric Mitchell says the motorcycle driver was deceased upon their arrival. North and southbound lanes on Waldron Road have been closed from Ellsworth...
FORT SMITH, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Plans for south Fayetteville hotel receive committee approval

FAYETTEVILLE — A plan to include a new hotel on the former Farmers Cooperative site took another step forward last week. The city’s Subdivision Committee on Thursday voted to recommend approval of large-scale development plans for the project. It’s now up to the Planning Commission to make the final decision.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
