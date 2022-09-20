Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
Community shows up in support of foreign pilot training center in Fort Smith
Hundreds of Fort Smith area citizens gathered Wednesday evening (Sept. 21) at a scheduled public meeting concerning the environmental impact of the new Foreign Military Sales Pilot Training Center (FMS) possibly coming to Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith. During the two-hour hearing held at the Fort Smith...
Meeting set to discuss I-49 development in Alma
The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced it will hold a public input meeting next week to discuss proposed revised design plans for the development of Interstate 49 between Highway 22 in Sebastian County and Interstate 40 in Crawford County.
Little Rock FBI offering reward in search for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of 42-year-old Jason Lierl who was last seen in Madison County on January 25, 2022. After Lierl's disappearance, some of his belongings were recovered by law enforcement in Fayetteville, Benton County, and Madison County in...
FBI offers up to $30,000 reward for information on man last seen in Madison, Benton County
The FBI is offering up to $30,000 for information regarding the disappearance of a man who was last seen in Madison County.
5newsonline.com
Dusty vortex spins up in a construction area in Fort Smith
This dusty vortex spun up in a construction area off Chad Colley Blvd in Fort Smith on Sept. 19. Credit: Brandon Michael Foss.
Off-duty Oklahoma deputy arrested after shooting a man in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An Oklahoma deputy was arrested on Friday, Sept. 23 after shooting a man while off-duty in Washington County on Sept. 3. According to Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Travis Adams, 33, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23 after deputies say he shot a man in Washington County on Sept. 3.
Springdale man is the second Arkansan to become White House fellow
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Former Springdale City Council member Kevin Flores has been accepted into the White House fellow program. He’s the second Arkansan ever to participate in the program, the first being General Wesley Clark. Flores explains the program as one of the most prestigious leadership programs in...
City of Fayetteville to host 24th Annual Tree Giveaway
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is set to host its 24th Annual Celebration of Trees giveaway next month. The event will be held at the Spring Street Parking Garage at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. City staff and the Urban Forestry Advisory Board will be giving...
Fayetteville working on master plan to develop new Underwood Community Park
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is holding an open house meeting to gather ideas for the master plan for the new park developments. The city is beginning work on its master plan to develop the new Underwood Community Park with an open house meeting on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Tesoro Beach in Springdale brings Mexican and Salvadoran flavors together
SPRINGDALE, Ark — Established in 2006, Ever Galdamez says his father Entimo with the help of his mother Ana opened Tesoro Beach. It combines Mexican and Salvadoran flavors with years of experience in every dish. "He was just always determined to be his own boss. That was his dream....
KHBS
Fayetteville to rename road that had honored advocate for slavery
The Fayetteville City Council voted to rename Archibald Yell Boulevard. The road between College Avenue and School Avenue was named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced a resolution to change the name of the road to Nelson Hackett Blvd. Hackett escaped slavery in Arkansas in 1841, fleeing...
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
What to know as the Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair kicks off this weekend
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair is back at Kay Rogers Park in Fort Smith, beginning Friday, Sept. 23 and lasting until Saturday, Oct. 1. The fair will have free entertainment (with a paid admission ticket) that includes monster truck battles, freestyle motocross insanity, Los Humildes Ayala and more.
Motorcyclist dies in Fort Smith accident involving SUV
A motorcyclist died on September 21 in an accident involving an SUV in Fort Smith.
Fort Smith non-emergency line experiencing issues
FORT SMITH, Ark — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) says it is experiencing technical difficulties with its non-emergency line. FSPD asks that the public call its desk directly if you have general inquiries at (479) 709-5000 or (479) 709-5001. The department is also asking for non-emergency report filings...
Fayetteville UAMS Health opens Long COVID-19 Clinic
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After some people reported that they continued to experience COVID-19 symptoms weeks or months after their diagnosis, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in Fayetteville is offering a new clinic. Commonly called long COVID, these symptoms — such as shortness of breath, muscle aches, cough,...
KHBS
Possible road name change discussed in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The city of Fayetteville could take steps Tuesday toward what they're calling racial inclusion by potentially renaming a street. Connecting S. College Ave. and S. School Ave. is a stretch of road called Archibald Yell Blvd., named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced...
Fort Smith Police respond to motorcycle vs SUV fatality crash
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to a two-vehicle fatality accident on Waldron Road in front of Duncan Road. Fort Smith Police Information Officer Aric Mitchell says the motorcycle driver was deceased upon their arrival. North and southbound lanes on Waldron Road have been closed from Ellsworth...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Plans for south Fayetteville hotel receive committee approval
FAYETTEVILLE — A plan to include a new hotel on the former Farmers Cooperative site took another step forward last week. The city’s Subdivision Committee on Thursday voted to recommend approval of large-scale development plans for the project. It’s now up to the Planning Commission to make the final decision.
Deputy arrested for connection in Lincoln shooting
An Adair County deputy was arrested Friday night in connection to a shooting in Lincoln, Arkansas that left one injured, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office.
