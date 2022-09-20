Read full article on original website
The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone at Milan Fashion Week
The internet is trying to manifest a new relationship for Khloé Kardashian. On Saturday, Sept. 24, "365 Days" star Michele Morrone shared a photo of himself with his arm wrapped around Kardashian backstage at Milan Fashion Week on his Instagram Story. In the cozy pic, Morrone looks as if he may be whispering something in the Good American founder's ear.
Margot Robbie Ditches Barbie Pink For a Black Cutout Cape Dress at the "Amsterdam" Premiere
Setting aside her neon "Barbie" wardrobe for the "Amsterdam" premiere, Margot Robbie made a stylish red carpet appearance in London on Sept. 21. Joined by director David O. Russell and her fellow castmates — including Christian Bale, Rami Malek, and Andrea Riseborough — the actress arrived in a black cutout dress with a sheer floor-length cape by Celine. Her sheer cape wrapped around her neck like a statement scarf and trailed behind as she floated through Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.
Chase Stokes Trades His Long Curls For a Buzz Cut
Fans of John B's — we mean Chase Stokes's — long, flowing hair, you may want to sit down. On Sept. 23, the "Outer Banks" actor shared his first Instagram post since turning 30 last week, and his signature curls have been shaven to a buzz cut. In...
How Kim Kimble Became Hollywood's Go-To Hairstylist
Welcome to Big Break, where some of the most influential figures in the beauty industry reflect on the moments that made them — from the good to the bad and everything in between. Here, Kim Kimble shares her journey from hair competitions to celebrity hairstylist, working with Beyoncé, Zendaya, the cast of "Euphoria," and more.
Florence Pugh Thanks the Cast and Crew of "Don't Worry Darling": "Your Dedication and Love Was Seen Daily"
"Don't Worry Darling" may never outshine the rumors of behind-the-scenes drama that have plagued the film for months on social media, but star Florence Pugh is still celebrating the movie's release. On Friday, Sept. 23, the actor shared two posts full of photos from the set on Instagram. Her tributes to the film's cast and crew come after much speculation that the "Little Women" actor has avoided doing press for "Don't Worry Darling" due to an alleged dispute with the movie's director, Olivia Wilde.
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Shauna Returns With Devastating News About Quinn
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Shauna Fulton is returning; however, her comeback may not be a happy one.
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
Katie Holmes and Myha'la Herrold Nailed Fall Dressing at a Chanel Luncheon
Katie Holmes presented a seamless transitional outfit when she attended Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program Luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in New York City, which kicked off an annual three-day workshop. Dressed in Chanel, she arrived at Tribeca hotspot Locanda Verde in a brown loose-fitting cardigan from the brand's fall 2022 collection that boasts floral motifs and decorative buttons. Keeping comfort in mind, she layered it over a white tank top, which she tucked into wide-leg denim culottes. Her black square-toe ballet flats further exemplified her practical style, while her gold quilted Chanel chain bag added a touch of glam.
Brad Pitt Joins the Growing List of Celebrities With Skin-Care Lines
Brad Pitt is entering the skin-care game with the rest of Hollywood. Much like Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Jessica Alba — the list goes on — before him, Pitt created his own brand: Le Domaine, touted as an ultra-scientific and natural approach to anti-aging. The line of products were unveiled in an interview with Vogue on Sept. 21.
Lizzo Sparkles in a Thigh-High Slit Skirt For Tour Promo Teaser
Lizzo is currently gearing up for her fall North American tour, Lizzo: The "Special" Tour. The "2 Be Loved" singer took to Instagram yesterday, Sept. 22, to post a reel promoting the highly anticipated tour. In the video, she pops up from underneath a stage, lip-syncing to her single "The Sign," with an onscreen caption that reads, "POV YOU GOT TICKETS TO MY TOUR." She wore a pink embellished iridescent bodysuit with a coordinating wraparound thigh-high slit skirt. The Yitty founder paired the cowlneck bodysuit/skirt combo with matching pink combat boots, which appeared to be embellished in crystals. Lizzo captioned the post, "I CANT BELIEVE WE IN SUNRISE FLORIDA TOMORROW 😫😫😫."
29 Ding-Dongs Who Told Bald-Faced Lies On The Internet For Clout
These people are either really dumb, or think we're really dumb.
Harry Styles Wipes Away Tears at Final Madison Square Garden Show
Harry Styles got teary-eyed on stage for the final show of his month-long slate of performances at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Sept. 21. The "As It Was" singer wrapped up his 15-show run at the venue and was surprised with a permanent banner that will hang from the rafters to acknowledge his accomplishment.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Debuts at #1 as Drama Train Pulls Into Station
“Don’t Worry Darling” (Warner Bros. Discovery) performed slightly better than studio and tracking projections to take #1 this weekend with about the same gross as “The Woman King” (Sony) last weekend. The performance of Gina Prince-Bythewood’s African female warrior film, which cost $15 million more than Olivia Wilde’s much-discussed 1950s “Stepford Wives”-adjacent drama with Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, and Chris Pine, was regarded as strong, in part because of lower expectations. After the barrage of publicity surrounding its Venice showing, “Darling” became a box-office cause celebre with consensus of an opening weekend of $20 million or higher. However, it faced an above-average...
Heidi and Leni Klum Match in Edgy Outfits at Milan Fashion Week
Supermodel mother-daughter duo Heidi and Leni Klum were spotted at Milan Fashion Week, where they attended the About You runway show at Zona Farini on Sept. 20. Coordinating their looks flawlessly for the red carpet arrival, Heidi opted for the more ornate design of the two: a sparkling, embellished oversize blazer from Falguni Shane Peacock India with a plunging neckline, which she wore as a dress, teamed with black spandex over-the-knee boots from Casadei.
Fendi Returned to Milan Fashion Week With a Catwalk Inspired by Karl Lagerfeld
Building on the success of its New York Fashion Week show, where Linda Evangelista modeled the celebrated Baguette bag and Kim Kardashian sat front row in a neutral sequin gown, Fendi returned home in time for Milan Fashion Week. The Italian luxury label unveiled its spring/summer 2023 collection on Sept. 21, welcoming a star-studded crowd to the show.
Millie Bobby Brown Lounges in Ultra-Low-Rise Jeans and a White Bralette
Millie Bobby Brown reminded fans why the jeans and white T-shirt combo is a decades-old classic. In her most recent Instagram selfie, the "Stranger Things" star left behind the doom and gloom of the Upside Down in favor of lounging in a meadow while wearing a pair of ultra-low-rise ripped jeans and a white bralette. "Blue jean white t," she captioned the photo of herself hanging on a wooden fence. Taking the low-rise trend to new levels of cool, Brown wore her jeans unbuttoned and folded over at the waist. She kept her accessories simple, posing barefoot and wearing only a pair of tiny round black sunglasses and no jewelry.
30+ Photos of the "Abbott Elementary" Cast Hanging Outside of School
If you're not watching "Abbott Elementary" yet, the ABC sitcom deserves a spot at the tippy top of your watchlist. Created by comedian Quinta Brunson, who stars as incessantly optimistic second-grade teacher Janine Teagues, the record-smashing mockumentary series follows the lives of educators working at a fictional Philadelphia public school. Its laugh-out-loud-funny moments are played out by an all-star ensemble cast that includes Tyler James Williams (Gregory Eddie, and also Chris from "Everybody Hates Chris"), Janelle James (Ava Coleman), Lisa Ann Walter (Melissa Schemmenti, and also Chessy from "The Parent Trap"), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Barbara Howard), Chris Perfetti (Jacob Hill), and William Stanford Davis (Mr. Johnson).
"She Hulk"'s Patty Guggenheim — aka Madisynn — Improvised With Her Cat During Her Audition
Patty Guggenheim auditioned for her breakout part in "She-Hulk" as Madisynn via Zoom in her apartment thanks to the pandemic. And then, she tells POPSUGAR, during the video call in question, her cat jumped into her lap. "So I got to improvise with my cat a little bit, and it was really fun," she recounts. Luckily, Guggenheim was already an improv pro, since she spent years training and performing with the Groundlings in LA. So really, it's no wonder her comedic character has made such a splash.
"RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race" Stars Prepare to Lip-Sync to Lady Gaga in Exclusive Clip
"RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race" season two is getting down to the wire, and in a new exclusive clip from Friday's episode, the finalists discover what artist they'll be lip-syncing to next. The identities of the show's contestants were unveiled in the show's previous episode, meaning that Backstreet Boys member...
