KTLA's Mark Mester Fired After On-Air Reaction to Co-Anchor Lynette Romero's Departure
The local news anchors are now making national news. E! News can confirm Mark Mester is no longer employed by KTLA. The news comes less than a week after he criticized on-air how the Southern California station went about his co-anchor and close friend Lynette Romero's sudden departure. "I want...
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Shauna Returns With Devastating News About Quinn
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Shauna Fulton is returning; however, her comeback may not be a happy one.
Paris Hilton is offering $10,000 to anyone who can find or has information about her missing Chihuahua, Diamond Baby
Paris Hilton said that family and friends have searched "high and low" for Diamond Baby to no avail.
Some Stevie Nicks Fans Are Disappointed By the Singer’s Tribute to Queen Elizabeth After Her Death
Here's why some Stevie Nicks fans are unhappy about the Fleetwood Mac singer posting a tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her death.
6 Amazing Moments And 6 Awkward Moments From The Global Citizen Festival
Multiple people were booed.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Debuts at #1 as Drama Train Pulls Into Station
“Don’t Worry Darling” (Warner Bros. Discovery) performed slightly better than studio and tracking projections to take #1 this weekend with about the same gross as “The Woman King” (Sony) last weekend. The performance of Gina Prince-Bythewood’s African female warrior film, which cost $15 million more than Olivia Wilde’s much-discussed 1950s “Stepford Wives”-adjacent drama with Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, and Chris Pine, was regarded as strong, in part because of lower expectations. After the barrage of publicity surrounding its Venice showing, “Darling” became a box-office cause celebre with consensus of an opening weekend of $20 million or higher. However, it faced an above-average...
Labrador's Reaction to 'Demon Dog' Fancy Dress Costume Goes Viral
Footage of the moment a dog was scared by its owner dressed as a "demon dog" has gone viral. In the TikTok video, elderly Labrador Ron is met at the door by a human on all fours in a black bear costume. Over 3 million people have watched the video,...
Chihuahua Adopts Rescued Baby Squirrel As Her Own and It's Nothing Short of Precious
Losing your mom is always a difficult experience, but it can be made a bit easier by getting love and support from those around you. Sometimes, that love and support can come from the places you least expect it, such as from a different species. One dog is helping a rescue baby squirrel through such an ordeal in this viral video.
Irina Shayk Defended Emily Ratajkowski After She Faced Backlash For An Instagram Pic Of Herself In A Bath With Her Son
The model posted a picture of her son this week and sparked a debate.
