Royal continues its winning ways. So does Prosser and Liberty Christian
Some things you can always depend on.
Like Royal football just winning.
The Knights stayed unbeaten with a 42-0 shutout of the Zillah Leopards in a 1A South Central Athletic Conference crossover game Friday.
Royal scored 35 points in the first quarter.
Kaleb Hernandez rushed 12 times for 64 yards, scoring two touchdowns. Defensively, he had an interception, two tackles for losses and a quarterback sack.
Dylan Allred was 11-for-17 passing for 100 yards and two TDs. He also led the defense with 9 tackles (2 for loss).
Edgar Delarosa caught 2 passes for 49 yards and a touchdown, and he had a 25-yard touchdown return off of an interception.
PROSSER 54, GRANDVIEW 0
The visiting Mustangs got four touchdown passes from Kory McClure, and Neo Medrano rushed for two more scores, en route to defeating Grandview in the CWAC opener for both schools on Thursday night.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 54, YAKAMA NATION TRIBAL 0
Senior Keegan Bishop passed for 154 yards and three TD’s, ran for another score, and had a pick-6, to lead the Patriots to the Southeast 1B victory Saturday night at Hanford High School.
2A CWAC football
Prosser 1-0 CWAC, 3-0 overall
Othello 1-0, 2-1
Selah 1-0, 2-1
East Valley 0-0, 3-0
Ellensburg 0-1, 1-2
Ephrata 0-1, 1-2
Grandview 0-1, 1-2
Thursday, Sept. 15
Prosser 54, Grandview 0
Friday, Sept. 16
East Valley 48, Heritage 7
Othello 14, Ephrata 13
Saturday, Sept. 17
Selah 45, Ellensburg 7
Friday, Sept. 23
Ephrata at East Valley, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Ellensburg, 7 p.m.
Selah at Othello, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Aberdeen at Prosser, 2 p.m.
1A SCAC East standings
Royal 0-0 SCAC, 3-0 overall
Wahluke 0-0, 2-1
College Place 0-0, 1-2
Kiona-Benton 0-0, 1-2
Connell 0-0, 0-3
Friday, Sept. 16
Bonners Ferry 14, Connell 6
Cashmere 47, College Place 6
Kiona-Benton 29, Warden 8
Naches Valley 28, Wahluke 0
Royal 42, Zillah 0
Friday, Sept. 23
Kiona-Benton at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Naches Valley at College Place, 6 p.m.
Wahluke at Zillah, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Connell at La Center, 1 p.m.
Lynden Christian at Royal, 2 p.m.
EWAC East 2B football
Dayton-Waitsburg 0-0 EWAC, 3-0 overall
River View 0-0, 3-0
Columbia-Burbank 0-0, 2-1
Tri-Cities Prep 0-0, 1-2
Warden 0-0, 1-2
Mabton 0-0, 0-2
Thursday, Sept. 15
Lake Roosevelt 44, Mabton 0
River View 7, Northwest Christian-Colbert 6
Friday, Sept. 16
Columbia-Burbank 35, Kittitas 13
Dayton-Waitsburg 28, Highland 20
Kiona-Benton 29, Warden 8
Lind-Ritzville 48, Tri-Cities Prep 7
Thursday, Sept. 22
Kittitas at River View, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
Goldendale at Columbia-Burbank, 7 p.m.
Granger at Warden, 7 p.m.
Tri-Cities Prep at Cle Elum-Roslyn, 7 p.m.
White Swan at Dayton-Waitsburg, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Wapato at Mabton, 1 p.m.
Souteast 1B standings
DeSales 2-0 SE1B, 3-0 overall
Liberty Christian 2-0, 3-0
St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse 1-0, 2-0
Sunnyside Christian 1-1, 2-1
Touchet 1-1, 1-1
Tekoa-Rosalia 1-1, 1-2
Pomeroy 0-1, 2-1
Garfield-Palouse 0-2, 0-3
Yakima Tribal Nation 0-2, 0-3
Thursday, Sept. 15
Pomeroy 60, Entiat 8
Friday, Sept. 16
DeSales 44, Sunnyside Christian 20
SJE/L 44, Tekoa-Rosalia 14
Touchet 28, Garfield-Palouse 20
Saturday, Sept. 17
Liberty Christian 54, YTN 0
Friday, Sept. 23
Liberty Christian at Tesla-Rosalia, 7 p.m.
St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse at Garfield-Palouse, 7 p.m.
Sunnyside Christian at Touchet, 3 p.m.
Yakama Tribal Nation at Pomeroy, 7 p.m.
DeSales bye
Comments / 0