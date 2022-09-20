ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosser, WA

Royal continues its winning ways. So does Prosser and Liberty Christian

By Jeff Morrow
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NTLBx_0i3I7Zwc00

Some things you can always depend on.

Like Royal football just winning.

The Knights stayed unbeaten with a 42-0 shutout of the Zillah Leopards in a 1A South Central Athletic Conference crossover game Friday.

Royal scored 35 points in the first quarter.

Kaleb Hernandez rushed 12 times for 64 yards, scoring two touchdowns. Defensively, he had an interception, two tackles for losses and a quarterback sack.

Dylan Allred was 11-for-17 passing for 100 yards and two TDs. He also led the defense with 9 tackles (2 for loss).

Edgar Delarosa caught 2 passes for 49 yards and a touchdown, and he had a 25-yard touchdown return off of an interception.

PROSSER 54, GRANDVIEW 0

The visiting Mustangs got four touchdown passes from Kory McClure, and Neo Medrano rushed for two more scores, en route to defeating Grandview in the CWAC opener for both schools on Thursday night.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 54, YAKAMA NATION TRIBAL 0

Senior Keegan Bishop passed for 154 yards and three TD’s, ran for another score, and had a pick-6, to lead the Patriots to the Southeast 1B victory Saturday night at Hanford High School.

2A CWAC football

Prosser 1-0 CWAC, 3-0 overall

Othello 1-0, 2-1

Selah 1-0, 2-1

East Valley 0-0, 3-0

Ellensburg 0-1, 1-2

Ephrata 0-1, 1-2

Grandview 0-1, 1-2

Thursday, Sept. 15

Prosser 54, Grandview 0

Friday, Sept. 16

East Valley 48, Heritage 7

Othello 14, Ephrata 13

Saturday, Sept. 17

Selah 45, Ellensburg 7

Friday, Sept. 23

Ephrata at East Valley, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Ellensburg, 7 p.m.

Selah at Othello, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Aberdeen at Prosser, 2 p.m.

1A SCAC East standings

Royal 0-0 SCAC, 3-0 overall

Wahluke 0-0, 2-1

College Place 0-0, 1-2

Kiona-Benton 0-0, 1-2

Connell 0-0, 0-3

Friday, Sept. 16

Bonners Ferry 14, Connell 6

Cashmere 47, College Place 6

Kiona-Benton 29, Warden 8

Naches Valley 28, Wahluke 0

Royal 42, Zillah 0

Friday, Sept. 23

Kiona-Benton at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Naches Valley at College Place, 6 p.m.

Wahluke at Zillah, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Connell at La Center, 1 p.m.

Lynden Christian at Royal, 2 p.m.

EWAC East 2B football

Dayton-Waitsburg 0-0 EWAC, 3-0 overall

River View 0-0, 3-0

Columbia-Burbank 0-0, 2-1

Tri-Cities Prep 0-0, 1-2

Warden 0-0, 1-2

Mabton 0-0, 0-2

Thursday, Sept. 15

Lake Roosevelt 44, Mabton 0

River View 7, Northwest Christian-Colbert 6

Friday, Sept. 16

Columbia-Burbank 35, Kittitas 13

Dayton-Waitsburg 28, Highland 20

Kiona-Benton 29, Warden 8

Lind-Ritzville 48, Tri-Cities Prep 7

Thursday, Sept. 22

Kittitas at River View, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

Goldendale at Columbia-Burbank, 7 p.m.

Granger at Warden, 7 p.m.

Tri-Cities Prep at Cle Elum-Roslyn, 7 p.m.

White Swan at Dayton-Waitsburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Wapato at Mabton, 1 p.m.

Souteast 1B standings

DeSales 2-0 SE1B, 3-0 overall

Liberty Christian 2-0, 3-0

St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse 1-0, 2-0

Sunnyside Christian 1-1, 2-1

Touchet 1-1, 1-1

Tekoa-Rosalia 1-1, 1-2

Pomeroy 0-1, 2-1

Garfield-Palouse 0-2, 0-3

Yakima Tribal Nation 0-2, 0-3

Thursday, Sept. 15

Pomeroy 60, Entiat 8

Friday, Sept. 16

DeSales 44, Sunnyside Christian 20

SJE/L 44, Tekoa-Rosalia 14

Touchet 28, Garfield-Palouse 20

Saturday, Sept. 17

Liberty Christian 54, YTN 0

Friday, Sept. 23

Liberty Christian at Tesla-Rosalia, 7 p.m.

St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse at Garfield-Palouse, 7 p.m.

Sunnyside Christian at Touchet, 3 p.m.

Yakama Tribal Nation at Pomeroy, 7 p.m.

DeSales bye

Jeff Morrow is former sports editor for the Tri-City Herald.

Comments / 0

Related
northeastoregonnow.com

Suns Shut Out Bulldogs, 38-0

The Hermiston Bulldogs were shut out Thursday night, 38-0, in a conference matchup with the Southridge Suns in Kennewick. The game was dominated by the Suns’ ground game as they racked up more than 400 yards rushing and held Hermiston to just 158 total yards. The Hermiston loss comes...
HERMISTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wapato, WA
City
Othello, WA
City
Selah, WA
Local
Washington Football
City
Connell, WA
City
Grandview, WA
City
Ephrata, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Prosser, WA
Sports
City
Pomeroy, WA
City
Prosser, WA
City
Ellensburg, WA
City
Kittitas, WA
City
Granger, WA
610KONA

Fire Burns Along I-82 Near Prosser

(Prosser, WA) -- A 500-600 acre brush fire burned along I-82 about 5 miles east of Prosser Saturday afternoon. The fire, the origins of which are unclear, began to burn in standing wheat in a large field above the freeway. The flames were close the actual shoulder of the road, but Benton County Fire District Two's Mike McKenna told Newsradio they did not believe it would be necessary to close the road at this time. There were no evacuations and no damage to property. Part of the fire was burning on BLM-managed land and authorities were preparing to call in a fixed wing aircraft to help battle the blaze. Authorities say they expect to be on scene until at least midnight trying to contain the fire.
PROSSER, WA
nwpb.org

Bateman Island Causeway: Update

In Richland, a Causeway that extends out to Bateman Island blocks the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima. For the Yakama Nation, this Causeway has long been an area of concern. Officials want to hear from the public about the future of access to the island. The place where these...
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Knights#Prosser 54#Td#Patriots#Hanford High School#Heritage 7 Othello
nbcrightnow.com

Runner killed in early-morning Othello collision

OTHELLO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has reported a deadly car versus pedestrian collision on State Route 26 from just before 6 a.m. on September 23. A 43-year-old man from Othello was driving east on SR 26 around Milepost 21 in his Honda Fit. Nearby, 26-year-old Sean Whisenhunt was running west in the eastern lanes. He was then reportedly hit by the Honda and found dead at the scene, according to WSP.
OTHELLO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Roads reopened after fire on I-82 spreads to structure on Southridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/23/22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), I-82 at 395 and Southridge Boulevard reopened around 9:30 last night. Traffic is now moving in both directions. UPDATE: 7 p.m. All evacuations regarding this fire have been lifted, according to the Kennewick Police Department. People...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Sarg Hubbard Park completely closed Sept. 24

YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park will be completely closed from dawn to dusk on Saturday, September 24, according to a Facebook post from the Yakima Greenway. This closure impacts all uses, which includes foot traffic, recreation and cycling. Anyone who tries to come to the park will be turned away.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

What Yakima Can’t Bring to the Central Washington State Fair

If you’re attending the fair this year for the food or any other reason don't forget about the increase in security. Kathy Kramer, President and CEO of State Fair Park urges everyone to check the items that are banned from entering the gates. Kramer says "for those folks that carry and have conceal permits - we are NOT allowing concealed weapons into the Fair. We are conducting wanding at all gates and increased bag checks. We will have lots of signage at the gates for prohibited items."
YAKIMA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
4K+
Followers
107
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy