Royal continues its winning ways. So does Prosser and Liberty Christian

Some things you can always depend on.

Like Royal football just winning.

The Knights stayed unbeaten with a 42-0 shutout of the Zillah Leopards in a 1A South Central Athletic Conference crossover game Friday.

Royal scored 35 points in the first quarter.

Kaleb Hernandez rushed 12 times for 64 yards, scoring two touchdowns. Defensively, he had an interception, two tackles for losses and a quarterback sack.

Dylan Allred was 11-for-17 passing for 100 yards and two TDs. He also led the defense with 9 tackles (2 for loss).

Edgar Delarosa caught 2 passes for 49 yards and a touchdown, and he had a 25-yard touchdown return off of an interception.

PROSSER 54, GRANDVIEW 0

The visiting Mustangs got four touchdown passes from Kory McClure, and Neo Medrano rushed for two more scores, en route to defeating Grandview in the CWAC opener for both schools on Thursday night.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 54, YAKAMA NATION TRIBAL 0

Senior Keegan Bishop passed for 154 yards and three TD’s, ran for another score, and had a pick-6, to lead the Patriots to the Southeast 1B victory Saturday night at Hanford High School.

2A CWAC football

Prosser 1-0 CWAC, 3-0 overall

Othello 1-0, 2-1

Selah 1-0, 2-1

East Valley 0-0, 3-0

Ellensburg 0-1, 1-2

Ephrata 0-1, 1-2

Grandview 0-1, 1-2

Thursday, Sept. 15

Prosser 54, Grandview 0

Friday, Sept. 16

East Valley 48, Heritage 7

Othello 14, Ephrata 13

Saturday, Sept. 17

Selah 45, Ellensburg 7

Friday, Sept. 23

Ephrata at East Valley, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Ellensburg, 7 p.m.

Selah at Othello, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Aberdeen at Prosser, 2 p.m.

1A SCAC East standings

Royal 0-0 SCAC, 3-0 overall

Wahluke 0-0, 2-1

College Place 0-0, 1-2

Kiona-Benton 0-0, 1-2

Connell 0-0, 0-3

Friday, Sept. 16

Bonners Ferry 14, Connell 6

Cashmere 47, College Place 6

Kiona-Benton 29, Warden 8

Naches Valley 28, Wahluke 0

Royal 42, Zillah 0

Friday, Sept. 23

Kiona-Benton at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Naches Valley at College Place, 6 p.m.

Wahluke at Zillah, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Connell at La Center, 1 p.m.

Lynden Christian at Royal, 2 p.m.

EWAC East 2B football

Dayton-Waitsburg 0-0 EWAC, 3-0 overall

River View 0-0, 3-0

Columbia-Burbank 0-0, 2-1

Tri-Cities Prep 0-0, 1-2

Warden 0-0, 1-2

Mabton 0-0, 0-2

Thursday, Sept. 15

Lake Roosevelt 44, Mabton 0

River View 7, Northwest Christian-Colbert 6

Friday, Sept. 16

Columbia-Burbank 35, Kittitas 13

Dayton-Waitsburg 28, Highland 20

Kiona-Benton 29, Warden 8

Lind-Ritzville 48, Tri-Cities Prep 7

Thursday, Sept. 22

Kittitas at River View, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

Goldendale at Columbia-Burbank, 7 p.m.

Granger at Warden, 7 p.m.

Tri-Cities Prep at Cle Elum-Roslyn, 7 p.m.

White Swan at Dayton-Waitsburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Wapato at Mabton, 1 p.m.

Souteast 1B standings

DeSales 2-0 SE1B, 3-0 overall

Liberty Christian 2-0, 3-0

St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse 1-0, 2-0

Sunnyside Christian 1-1, 2-1

Touchet 1-1, 1-1

Tekoa-Rosalia 1-1, 1-2

Pomeroy 0-1, 2-1

Garfield-Palouse 0-2, 0-3

Yakima Tribal Nation 0-2, 0-3

Thursday, Sept. 15

Pomeroy 60, Entiat 8

Friday, Sept. 16

DeSales 44, Sunnyside Christian 20

SJE/L 44, Tekoa-Rosalia 14

Touchet 28, Garfield-Palouse 20

Saturday, Sept. 17

Liberty Christian 54, YTN 0

Friday, Sept. 23

Liberty Christian at Tesla-Rosalia, 7 p.m.

St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse at Garfield-Palouse, 7 p.m.

Sunnyside Christian at Touchet, 3 p.m.

Yakama Tribal Nation at Pomeroy, 7 p.m.

DeSales bye

Jeff Morrow is former sports editor for the Tri-City Herald.