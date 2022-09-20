This week, the world of tech moved forward across verticals. In product, Nothing introduced an entirely new listening device on London designer Chet Lo‘s runway. In space, NASA moved closer to its Artemis I launch with a successful fuel test, and the James Webb Telescope captured one of the clearest images of Neptune’s rings to date. And in software, Android developers adopted their own version of Apple‘s newly-introduced and highly-acclaimed Dynamic Island.

