Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
'PUBG Mobile' Announces Partnership With 'Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon
After dropping BLACKPINK into the action, PUBG Mobile, the mobile game adaptation of PUBG: Battlegrounds, has now announced a new partnership with Jung Ho Yeon. The model and Squid Game star will be serving as the Nusa Commissioner in the Version 2.2 Update. Earlier this month, PUBG Mobile introduced Nusa,...
hypebeast.com
Nothing Unveiled New Earbuds and NASA Pulled Off an Artemis I Fuel Test in This Week's Tech Roundup
This week, the world of tech moved forward across verticals. In product, Nothing introduced an entirely new listening device on London designer Chet Lo‘s runway. In space, NASA moved closer to its Artemis I launch with a successful fuel test, and the James Webb Telescope captured one of the clearest images of Neptune’s rings to date. And in software, Android developers adopted their own version of Apple‘s newly-introduced and highly-acclaimed Dynamic Island.
Comments / 0