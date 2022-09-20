ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

BRPD investigating deadly shooting on Avenue H

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25. Police say a male victim was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near Woodcock Street. The victim was rushed to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Fight breaks out during BR high school football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

BRPD says ‘misinformation’ hurting Allie Rice murder probe, reward now at $37,500

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul says misinformation about the murder of Allison “Allie” Rice is hurting the case and hurting her family. Rice was shot and killed last week while waiting in her vehicle for a train to pass on Government Street near the edge of downtown Baton Rouge. The killing happened just after two in the morning as the 21-year-old was driving home after a night out with friends.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

EBRSO: Woman arrested in connection with shooting

EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Dasha Crump, 25, faces a charge of attempted 2nd-degree murder. Authorities said the shooting happened on Spike Ridge Avenue near Buck...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

One person grazed in shooting near Old Hammond Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was treated for minor injuries following a shooting overnight. A spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed it happened just after 1 a.m. in the 10000 block of Azalea Park Avenue, near Old Hammond Highway. Deputies confirmed one person...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Ascension Parish

DARROW, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Neptune Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the area around midnight on Friday and found a man that had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Brenden Washington.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO responds to shooting on Azalea Park Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of shots fired at 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, September 22. The shooting took place in the 10000 block Azalea Park Ave. Upon arrival, deputies found one person who they “believe received a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Multiple shootings reported overnight in Baton Rouge

Multiple shootings reported overnight in Baton Rouge
WAFB

One person injured in shooting on Convention Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured after a shooting in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Sept. 21. A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the shooting happened in the 4300 block of Convention Street, near North Blvd., around 3 p.m. According to BRPD, the victim’s injuries...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Arrest made in deadly shooting on W. McKinley Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 600 block of W. McKinley St. The shooting took place at the Alight Baton Rouge apartment complex. According to BRPD, officers responded to a shooting that happened around 11:30 p.m. and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana.

 https://www.wafb.com/

