Ellen Noël hosts opening reception for latest exhibition

The Ellen Noël Art Museum (ENAM) will host an opening reception for its latest exhibition, “Spitting Image: Portraits from the Ellen Noël Art Museum’s Permanent Collection” from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at their new location on the UT Permian Basin campus in the Presidential Archives, 4919 E. University Blvd.

All are welcome to tour the exhibit while enjoying food and drinks. As always, admission is free.

“This exhibition will focus on the many different types of portraits from our collection. This includes: the traditional portrait of an individual, group portraits, or a self-portrait. There are methods that are included in the exhibition including, photography, pencil, sculpture, paintings and more,” Museum Curator Daniel Zies said in a news release.

Spitting Image will feature portraits that have been stored in the museum’s vault and recent acquisitions. The most recent, an acquisition by artist Henriette Wyeth Hurd (American 1907-1997), the painting entitled Tommye Leigh Moss from the late 1970s donated by the estate of Betty Lee Moss on behalf of her children.