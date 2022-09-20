ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Google finally crosses Tasks off its to-do list with this huge Assistant upgrade

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

What you need to know

  • Google has announced that it will integrate Tasks into Assistant and Calendar.
  • Tasks will be used to set reminders, replacing Assistant and Calendar Reminders.
  • The transition will take place over the "coming months."

Google has announced that it's making a big change to one of our favorite apps. In an effort to seemingly consolidate more of its apps and services, Google Tasks will soon be the go-to app for all your to-do needs.

The change comes after leaks that Google was planning to get rid of Assistant Reminders in favor of Tasks. On Tuesday, the company revealed that it would merge Assistant and Calendar reminders into Google Tasks in an effort to simplify its task management solutions.

As a result of this change, new reminders will be added to Tasks when creating them through Google Assistant, that way, you can easily access them from just about anywhere, allowing reminders and tasks to all be kept in a single place across services. Google also highlights the "Add to tasks" button in Gmail and Chat as an example of how Tasks can be created and viewed from various places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m1z7Y_0i3I5qgR00

(Image credit: Google)

Google says the transition will take place "in the coming months," when users will receive a prompt to try out the new experience. As part of the transition, Goals and Reminders are set to be removed from Google Calendar.

Google Tasks is one of our favorite apps , mainly because it's easy to use and already integrates well with other apps across Workspace. It pretty much does what it needs to do in the most straightforward way (we finally go starred tasks !), and it's already well-integrated within Google's apps. Being further integrated with other services like Google Assistant will only make a great app even better, and we can't wait for the new experience to roll out.

In the meantime, this isn't the only recent example of Google consolidating its apps. The company recently began merging Google Meet and Google Duo for a single video chat experience that spans both personal and work. The company is also set to kill Hangouts in the coming months as it focuses its Workspace messaging efforts on Chat.

With this new Google Tasks/Assistant Reminders union, all we need now is for Google to finish the job by figuring out what to do with Keep, another app we love that essentially does the same thing.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Hangouts#Google Apps#Google Tasks#Google Meet#Google Calendar
Android Central

New Update Beta (ZVI9)

Nothing on my U.S. unlocked on Verizon yet. It would be helpful if the subject line mentioned which new update you're speaking of (ZVI9) so we'd know it's a beta version. Here's the thread for the beta. https://forums.androidcentral.com/sa...8040-beta.html. let me encourage you to be involved in the beta, over in...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
Android Central

My phone screen is black after overheating

My phone overheated after walking with my friends, my screen is black well not black at first, you can see on my phone that you can see something but very very dim but now it's currently black, i can receive phone calls and notifs, and i know my phone is charging due to the vibration or sound it makes after charging it successfully before, and now. and i wonder if there was a reason for or if it can fix itself on its own.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

No apps on my Nexus tablet

Ok, I merged another of your threads into this one and made you the owner of the original guest post. You still need to tell us what you mean by an "on Deb" tablet. Or is that a bad voice transcription of "Android"?. If you tap the App Drawer button...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Android Central

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy