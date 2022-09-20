ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VCU To Pay Nearly $1M To Family Of Student Who Died In Hazing Incident

By AJ Goldbloom
 4 days ago
Adam Oakes' Parents, Eric and Linda Photo Credit: Love Like Adam Instagram Page

The family of Adam Oakes, the Virginia Commonwealth University Student who died in a 2021 hazing incident, is set to receive nearly one million dollars from the school as part of a settlement.

On Feb. 27, 2021, Oakes drank a large bottle of whiskey at a Delta Chi pledging event, an act of hazing that would cost the student his life.

The Oakes family has worked tirelessly ever since, to keep Adam's legacy alive and advocate for safer practices within sororities and fraternities.

In addition to the financial settlement from VCU, the school and the Oakes family have also worked together to create terms for its "greek life" organizations.

Here are some of the terms that will be implemented at VCU, as listed on the school's website:

  • The length of new member education for sororities and fraternities will now be 28 days and alcohol at any activity of any fraternity or sorority event where new members are in attendance is prohibited;
  • Feb. 27 will be an annual hazing prevention day and a day of remembrance of Adam Oakes;
  • Any alcohol served or consumed at an event sponsored by a student organization must be provided by a licensed third-party vendor and only after VCU is notified;
  • VCU’s Fraternity and Sorority Life page will include a link to the Love Like Adam Foundation website and a link to a webpage, linked through that celebrates the life of Adam Oakes and includes the circumstances of his death;
  • Hazing prevention training will include bystander intervention instruction, that focuses on helping students who are being hazed, forced to drink alcohol, forced into situations of sexual violence, etc;
  • If a student organization is responsible for hazing or any other prohibited behavior, a summary of the incident will be posted on the university's webpage with ample information;
  • Following university process to create a physical memorial to Adam on campus.

"This is a blueprint to foster a safer and healthier community for students who are part of fraternities and sororities and to create a climate of respect and inclusion that is needed for academic success."

The Oakes family and VCU officials released a joint statement to emphasize their wish to become a national model for other schools with sororities and fraternities.

