Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The World's Largest Go-Kart Track is Opening Soon in New JerseyTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
The First Black Woman to Be Nominated for President of the United StatesHdogarBrooklyn, NY
Many New Yorkers having problems with self checkoutsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Opinion: Roy White Doesn't Get the Credit He DeservesIBWAABronx, NY
Related
CBS Sports
Brewers' Luis Perdomo: Done for season
Perdomo was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right calf strain. This will end Perdomo's 2022 campaign. The 29-year-old righty compiled a 3.80 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 23.2 innings over 14 MLB appearances.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Hits 15th homer
Mullins went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 11-10 loss to the Astros. Mullins went yard to cap off a five-run fourth inning for the Orioles, but it was his only hit of the game. He's hitting just .244 in September, but he's added four homers, 10 RBI, 16 runs scored and two steals through 22 games this month. On the year, the speedy outfielder has 31 steals, 15 homers, 59 RBI, 84 runs and a .261/.322/.405 slash line through 147 contests.
CBS Sports
Twins' Jorge Polanco: May not return this year
Polanco is still feeling issues with his left knee and may not return this season, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Polanco hasn't played in nearly a month due to left knee inflammation. Given that the Twins have endured a late-season collapse and are out of the playoff picture, there's now little reason to rush Polanco back if he's anything short of 100 percent.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Mark Payton: Recalled, starting Saturday
Payton was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and is starting Saturday against the Tigers. Payton had a brief stint with the major-league club in early September and drew a walk and scored a run during his lone game. He'll rejoin the White Sox since Luis Robert (wrist) is out for the season. Payton is starting in left field and batting eighth Saturday against Detroit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Loses closer job
Kimbrel was removed from the Dodgers' closer role Friday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports. The decision comes after Kimbrel allowed at least one run in three of his last four games. That followed a stretch in which he allowed just one hit across nine scoreless appearances, but his 6:3 K:BB in those outings was far from convincing. The veteran now owns a 4.14 ERA on the season and has struck out a modest 27.2 percent of opposing batters, well below his career mark of 40.0 percent. A committee approach to the ninth inning appears to be the plan for now in Los Angeles, with Chris Martin, Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol among the leading candidates.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Goes yard twice
Merrifield went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's loss against the Rays. After Teoscar Hernandez led off the second inning with a homer, Merrifield came up two batters later and crushed a solo shot of his own to tie the game at 3-3. The second baseman then crushed a two-run homer in the ninth, though the game had already gotten away from the Blue Jays by that point. Merrifield hasn't gotten a whole lot of playing time recently, though he is 5-for-14 (.357) in his last 16 plate appearances with two homers, five RBI, and four runs scored while also drawing two walks in that span.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Reds' Nick Senzel: Shifts to 60-day IL
Senzel (toe) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday. The 27-year-old was ruled out for the season with a broken toe earlier this week, so it's not a surprise to see him moved to the 60-day IL in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Senzel had a .231/.296/.306 slash line with five home runs, 25 RBI, 45 runs and eight stolen bases in 110 games this season, and he isn't guaranteed to open 2023 in a starting role.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Remains infielder for now
Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Rojas will remain an infielder through the end of the season, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reprots. Rojas has had recent defensive issues and was held out Friday's starting lineup for the third straight game -- two against a lefty and one against a righty. The recent lineup decisions appear to be more about the defensive issues than a lefty-on-lefty matter, but Rojas has not started the last four against lefties. Lovullo said he'll continue to use him as an infielder, but there will be discussions in the offseason about what may be the best fit for Rojas, who has experience in the outfield and at multiple infield positions. Next season's outfield appears well stocked, so he would be unlikely to get 500 plate appearances if limited to outfield. Pending any offseason acquisitions, Rojas could move back to being a super utility player, but that would also cap his opportunities.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Pirates' Eric Stout: Sidelined with back injury
Stout was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back discomfort Thursday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Stout was hit hard during Wednesday's relief appearance against the Yankees, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one in one inning. It's possible that the southpaw's back injury contributed to his struggles, and he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the year after landing on the IL. Over 20 relief appearances between the Cubs and Pirates this year, Stout posted a 5.64 ERA and 1.84 WHIP in 22.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Grabs three hits, swipes bag
Arozarena went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, two runs scored, one walk and one steal in Thursday's 10-5 victory over Toronto. Arozarena drove home Manuel Margot with a double to deep right in the first inning before stealing third and coming around to score himself on a wild pitch from Jose Berrios. The left fielder knocked in Margot again with a single in the second inning and went on to reach base four times in the game. Arozarena has recorded three multi-hit games in his last five contests, with three RBI and three runs scored over that span.
CBS Sports
Yankees-Red Sox not on TV? Why Aaron Judge's pursuit of history won't have traditional broadcast on Friday
The Yankees head into the weekend with a comfortable lead in the AL East. Their magic number for the division is in single digits, and they just clinched a playoff spot on Thursday night. More significantly, right now for general fan interest, would be superstar outfielder Aaron Judge sitting on the verge of home-run history. Friday, the Yankees continue a series against their biggest rival, the Boston Red Sox. But fans won't be able to find it on a traditional television broadcast.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Still on bench Thursday
Chavis isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Chavis has gone 0-for-12 with four strikeouts over the last four games, and he'll head to the bench for the third time in the last four matchups. Zack Collins is starting at first base and batting eighth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Remains out of lineup
Diaz (shoulder) isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Diaz recently received a cortisone shot to help in his recovery from left shoulder soreness, and he'll be held out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game. Jonathan Aranda will start at the hot corner and lead off.
Rays CF Kiermaier faces uncertain future after hip surgery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Injured Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier had an eventful week during the Rays’ final regular-season homestand. He was the third person in the television ooth for Wednesday night’s game against Houston, and got a video tribute during Saturday night’s game with Toronto. The 32-year-old Kiermaier, in the final season of a $53.5 million, six-year contract, faces an uncertain offseason following season-ending left hip surgery nearly two months ago. The Rays have a $13 million option for 2023, which they will likely decline in favor of a $2.5 million buyout. Kiermaier said no when asked if he thought the video tribute felt like a goodbye.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Jake Cousins: Sent down Friday
Cousins was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday. Cousins was called up by the Brewers on Monday and struck out five in 3.1 scoreless innings over three appearances following his promotion. However, he'll head back to the minors after Eric Lauer (elbow) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list prior to Friday's start against Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Philadelphia man says Phillies dollar dog night helped him uncover cancer diagnosis
A Delaware County man is crediting the Philadelphia Phillies' dollar dog night promotion with leading him to a cancer diagnosis that ultimately saved his life, according to a report by Fox29 Philadelphia. The popular promotion helped Phillies fan Bill Finn discover that he had stage-4 Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, a non-Hodgkin's lymphoma that begins in white blood cells.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Rays' Jeffrey Springs: No decision against Jays
Springs allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out six across five innings Friday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision. Springs held Toronto scoreless through four innings, but he allowed a pair of doubles and singles in the fifth inning to account for all of the runs against him. He managed 11 swinging strikes on only 83 total pitches and now has at least six strikeouts in five of his last seven starts. Springs has an impressive 2.56 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 136:30 K:BB across 126.1 frames on the campaign.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Crushes 12th homer
Yepez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run during Friday's 11-0 win against the Dodgers. Yepez doubled in the third inning, scored after reaching on an error in the fifth and took Los Angeles reliever Caleb Ferguson deep in the seventh. The 24-year-old rookie has made three straight starts since being recalled from Triple-A earlier this week and he's slashing .255/.297/.468 with 12 home runs, 26 runs and 28 RBI in 66 games.
CBS Sports
Reds' Jose Barrero: Retreats to bench
Barrero isn't in the lineup Saturday against Milwaukee. Barrero went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Friday and will be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Kyle Farmer is starting at shortstop and batting third.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Mike Baumann: Set to start Saturday
Baumann will start Saturday's game against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The 27-year-old rejoined the Orioles on Sept. 11 and has made two appearances out of the bullpen, but he'll start Saturday with Tyler Wells (shoulder) on the injured list. Baumann covered two frames in each of those outings and is unlikely to have a full starting workload.
Comments / 0