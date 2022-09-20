Hong Kong Harmonica Player Arrested at Queen Elizabeth Vigil for ‘Seditious Acts’

Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, a self-described Nazi sympathizer who served in the U.S. Army reserves and held security clearance, was sentenced on Thursday to four years in prison for his part in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A former security guard at a New Jersey naval station, where he had “access to a variety of munitions,” according to court documents, Hale-Cusanelli was arrested less than two weeks after the insurrection. He was found guilty of five criminal charges at his May trial, including a felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding. During his trial, he tried to convince a jury that he’d had no idea that Congress met at the Capitol. “I know this sounds idiotic, but I’m from New Jersey,” Hale-Cusanelli said. “I feel like an idiot, it sounds idiotic, and it is.” On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden called this a “risible lie” and an “obvious attempt” to duck responsibility. Prosecutors had sought six and a half years in prison for Hale-Cusanelli, while his legal team asked that he be sentenced to 20 months with time served.Read it at NBC News

