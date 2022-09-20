Read full article on original website
'Dangerously wanted' kidnapping suspect from Broward captured on Treasure Coast
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A "dangerously wanted" man was taken off the streets this week, according to deputies. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office brought in Michael Hernandez on Sept. 21. Hernandez was wanted in Broward county for various felony charges that include false imprisonment and kidnapping.
REMINDER: All Schools Closed In Palm Beach County Monday
PUBLIC, MAJOR PRIVATE SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED MONDAY IN PALM BEACH COUNTY. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All Palm Beach County public schools, and major private schools, are closed Monday for Rosh Hashana — the Jewish New Year. Palm Beach County School District offices are […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER AT LEVEL THREE IN PALM BEACH COUNTY
BY: STORM TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center is at “Level Three” as tropical Storm Ian continues to grow and approach South Florida as a possible strong or major hurricane. The following is the official description of what each level […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WPBF News 25
EXCLUSIVE: 911 calls released of 80-year-old Palm Beacher threatening to shoot beachgoers
PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Aug. 24, Palm Beach police received another call among hundreds from Robert Meister about people walking near his private slice of beach in front of his estimated $48 million dollar mansion. But this call sounded serious. "They are really carrying on and messing up...
Crash that killed motorcyclist brings DUI manslaughter charge for Boca Raton man
BOCA RATON — A 59-year-old Boca Raton man is facing a DUI manslaughter charge after a crash along Yamato Road that killed a motorcyclist last November. Separate blood draws on the night Eric Brown died showed Miguel Oduardo had blood-alcohol levels of 0.206 and 0.140, both above Florida's legal threshold of 0.08 for intoxication, according to a city police report.
LOTUS BOCA RATON PLAGUED WITH CAR THEFTS
Theft Of BMW X7 Leads To Bizarre, Emotional Plea On Social Media… Neighbors Mock… Several Car Thefts In Weeks… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A slightly bizarre and somewhat emotional appeal for information on Facebook is drawing attention to the car theft problem that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
11 year old missing from school in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Read the updated story here. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for an 11 year old. Jeremiah Ismael was reported missing around 12:30 p.m. on Friday from Rhema Word Christian Academy. Ismael is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 110-120 pounds....
cbs12.com
Missing man from Pahokee, mother concerned and asking for help
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man from Pahokee. Johnny Worthens, 24, was last seen on Sept. 20 and was reported missing by his mother, Shatoria McKay, on Sept. 22. McKay told CBS12 she is worried, "because my son has...
NBC Miami
‘Please Don't Kill Me': Taxi Driver Begs at Gunpoint, Sunrise Man Arrested
A taxi driver repeatedly begged for his life when an armed customer refused to pay the fare before he was driven to his destination, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “Are you pulling a gun on me, man?” the cabbie said in a surveillance video taken inside the taxi....
VIDEO: Man tries robbing 13-year-old at Florida restaurant, deputies say
Authorities in South Florida said they were looking for a man who tried to rob a 13-year-old boy at a fast food restaurant back in August.
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Car catches fire in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Broward County on Friday morning. The fire occurred around 12:00 p.m. and the vehicle was in the Northbound lanes of I75 at Mile Marker 44. When firefighters arrived on the scene,...
In Seven Bridges, Rolls Royce Owner Sees Man In Garage, Call Security Instead Of 911
Bizarre Situation As Homeowner Sees Potential Burglar But Delays Calling Police By Half An Hour… PBSO Still Not “Invited” To Patrol Seven Bridges More Than Five Years After HOA Takes Over… BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A bizarre situation concerning a potential burglary […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
30 cats, dogs flown from Puerto Rico shelter damaged by Fiona, taken in by Broward Humane Society
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than two dozen pets rescued from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico will soon be available for adoption in South Florida. Thirty dogs and cats were flown into Miami Executive Airport, Saturday afternoon. Their arrival comes days after 20 dogs and 10 cats arrived at...
WSVN-TV
Man steps out of car with gun on expressway in Hialeah during road rage confrontation
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Call it another case of road rage on the streets of South Florida, as a driver was left stunned when a gun-toting guy got out of his car on a highway. An angry man with a gun confronted a driver in the middle of the Hialeah Expressway on Wednesday afternoon.
Woman Crashes Car In Mizner Park Garage, Is Charged With DUI
Allegedly Tells Police, Security That She Has No Idea How She Got There… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after she crashed her white BMW into another car on the top floor of the Mizner Park […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boat owners relieved Ian's track continues to head west
Boat owners in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast say they are relieved the chances of a hurricane hitting our area are becoming less likely.
NBC Miami
Argument Over Air Conditioning Gets Heated in Wilton Manors, Ends With Arrest: Police
One man asked to lower the air conditioner setting because he was feeling hot, but the other man got hotter, ripped the thermostat off the wall, threatened and beat him with a gun, screwdriver, and knife, then held him captive, police said. Callen River Glover, 26, has been in the...
wqcs.org
Martin County Sheriff Seeks Helping Identifying Armed Robbers
Martin County - Friday September 23, 2022: The Martin County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying the two male suspects seen in this image. At 3:15 am Friday morning, September 23, these two men walked into the Sunoco gas station at the corner of Indian Street and Dixie Highway and demanded money from the clerk. The man wearing the 'NEVER' hoodie was armed with a handgun.
2 dogs safely recovered after SUV stolen in Delray Beach
Delray Beach police say that a stolen SUV, which had two dogs inside, was recovered with the animals safely inside.
OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
