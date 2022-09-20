ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

REMINDER: All Schools Closed In Palm Beach County Monday

PUBLIC, MAJOR PRIVATE SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED MONDAY IN PALM BEACH COUNTY. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All Palm Beach County public schools, and major private schools, are closed Monday for Rosh Hashana — the Jewish New Year. Palm Beach County School District offices are […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER AT LEVEL THREE IN PALM BEACH COUNTY

BY: STORM TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center is at "Level Three" as tropical Storm Ian continues to grow and approach South Florida as a possible strong or major hurricane. The following is the official description of what each level […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Crash that killed motorcyclist brings DUI manslaughter charge for Boca Raton man

BOCA RATON — A 59-year-old Boca Raton man is facing a DUI manslaughter charge after a crash along Yamato Road that killed a motorcyclist last November. Separate blood draws on the night Eric Brown died showed Miguel Oduardo had blood-alcohol levels of 0.206 and 0.140, both above Florida's legal threshold of 0.08 for intoxication, according to a city police report.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

LOTUS BOCA RATON PLAGUED WITH CAR THEFTS

Theft Of BMW X7 Leads To Bizarre, Emotional Plea On Social Media… Neighbors Mock… Several Car Thefts In Weeks… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A slightly bizarre and somewhat emotional appeal for information on Facebook is drawing attention to the car theft problem that […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

11 year old missing from school in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Read the updated story here. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for an 11 year old. Jeremiah Ismael was reported missing around 12:30 p.m. on Friday from Rhema Word Christian Academy. Ismael is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 110-120 pounds....
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Missing man from Pahokee, mother concerned and asking for help

PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man from Pahokee. Johnny Worthens, 24, was last seen on Sept. 20 and was reported missing by his mother, Shatoria McKay, on Sept. 22. McKay told CBS12 she is worried, "because my son has...
PAHOKEE, FL
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Car catches fire in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Broward County on Friday morning. The fire occurred around 12:00 p.m. and the vehicle was in the Northbound lanes of I75 at Mile Marker 44. When firefighters arrived on the scene,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

In Seven Bridges, Rolls Royce Owner Sees Man In Garage, Call Security Instead Of 911

Bizarre Situation As Homeowner Sees Potential Burglar But Delays Calling Police By Half An Hour… PBSO Still Not "Invited" To Patrol Seven Bridges More Than Five Years After HOA Takes Over… BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A bizarre situation concerning a potential burglary […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Crashes Car In Mizner Park Garage, Is Charged With DUI

Allegedly Tells Police, Security That She Has No Idea How She Got There… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after she crashed her white BMW into another car on the top floor of the Mizner Park […]
BOCA RATON, FL
wqcs.org

Martin County Sheriff Seeks Helping Identifying Armed Robbers

Martin County - Friday September 23, 2022: The Martin County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying the two male suspects seen in this image. At 3:15 am Friday morning, September 23, these two men walked into the Sunoco gas station at the corner of Indian Street and Dixie Highway and demanded money from the clerk. The man wearing the 'NEVER' hoodie was armed with a handgun.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

