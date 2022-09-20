Read full article on original website
Olivia Wilde Makes a Sexy Appearance at Harry Styles' Concert in Dress with a Daring Neckline
Olivia Wilde is celebrating boyfriend Harry Styles — in style!. The Don't Worry Darling star, 38, toasted the "As It Was" singer's final concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, wearing a plunging Stella McCartney cut-out dress. The floor-sweeping gown matched the boho vibe of Harry's House,...
Amal Clooney Shines in Black Ruffle and Sequin Dress During Date Night with Husband George
Amal Clooney dazzled in sequins and ruffles during a date night with husband George Clooney on Thursday. In the pictures, the couple — who have been married since 2014 — hold hands as they walk into the Italian eatery Locanda Verde in New York City, Daily Mail reported.
Pierce Brosnan's Sons Share Greatest Lessons from Their Dad as They Talk Growing Up in Hawaii
Dylan and Paris Brosnan open up about what it was like growing up with the James Bond actor as a dad Pierce Brosnan's sons have learned a lot from their dad. The three men appear in a feature for GQ, where the young Brosnans talk about growing up with the 007 star as their dad. Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, grew up at the height of their father's fame and recall that through it all, he taught them a lot about "preparation, passion, confidence, showing up on time."...
Jennifer Lopez Plays Deadly Assassin Saving Her Estranged Daughter in 'The Mother' Trailer
Netflix has released the first look at Jennifer Lopez playing a deadly assassin in the upcoming action-thriller The Mother. In the movie, the Hustlers star, 53, plays an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter, whom she gave up years before. In the teaser, Lopez's character lives...
Busy Philipps Celebrates Child Birdie Calling Mom Their 'Best Friend' at Harry Styles Concert
Busy Philipps got to hear something that few moms of teens ever do. The Dawson's Creek alum, 43, attended the last night of the Harry's House concert series at Madison Square Garden in New York City with her older child, Birdie, 14, on Wednesday. She shared a photo of them together at the show on Instagram and told a sweet story of what she heard her daughter say during the night out.
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Spotted Kissing Ahead of 'Don't Worry Darling' Theater Debut
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are feeling loved up!. A day prior to the theater premiere for Don't Worry Darling on Thursday, the director and singer were seen sharing a kiss during an evening outing in New York City. In the sighting the two were kissing, and at one point...
'Selling Sunset' Alum Maya Vander Teases 'Drama Behind the Scenes' on Season 6: 'I Know Everything'
The 1060 real estate app user tells PEOPLE she knows what's going on behind the scenes of the show as cameras roll on without her Despite departing from Netflix's Selling Sunset at the end of season 5, Maya Vander is still in the know about what's going on when the camera's are rolling for the upcoming seasons. "I already know there is some drama behind the scenes," Vander tells PEOPLE while discussing her partnership with the new 1060 real estate app. "Somehow I know everything, even though I'm in Miami." The 40-year-old was...
Charlize Theron Says Rewards and Challenges of Motherhood Drive Her More Than Those of Acting
Charlize Theron's career isn't the driving force in her life these days. Speaking with Harper's Bazaar for the October 2022 Process Issue — for which she appears on the cover — the actress shared that she is neither fulfilled nor challenged by acting the same way she is by being a mom to daughters August, 7, and Jackson, 10.
Lady Whistledown Steps 'Out of the Shadows' as Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Teases Season 3
Coughlan channeled Lady Whistledown to read the first few lines from the premiere of the Netflix romance's third season Nicola Coughlan is giving fans a taste of Bridgerton season 3. Coughlan revealed in a teaser video at Saturday's Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event that the first episode of Bridgerton's third season will be titled "Out of the Shadows." Even better, Coughlan offered a snippet of her character Penelope Featherington's next column as ink pot-stirring Ton gossip Lady Whistledown. "Dearest Gentle reader, we've been apart for far too long," greets Whistledown (who is usually...
Never Have I Ever Season 4: Paxton and Ben Are Still in the Picture as Devi Meets Another 'New Heartthrob'
Actor Michael Cimino will be joining the Never Have I Ever cast for the Netflix hit's fourth and final season Never Have I Ever is gearing up for its fourth and final season — but not without a new heartthrob to walk the halls of Sherman Oaks High! At Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday, Netflix unveiled a new clip of the cast discussing what fans can expect from the comedy series' upcoming season, and it includes yet another crush for Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). In the video, Ramakrishnan, 20, receives...
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal Shed Tears During Tennis Great's Final Pro Match
The display of tears from one of sports' greatest rivalries came during the tennis great's final professional match Friday One of the greatest careers in tennis, and greatest rivalries, ended in tears and a display of admiration. Tennis icon Roger Federer capped off his career at 41 years old in a doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup in London Friday. Facing off against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock at the O2, Nadal and the new retiree fell short 4-6, 7-6 (2),...
Horses on Holiday: Household Cavalry Horses Were on Vacation When Queen Elizabeth Died
The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, along with the over a mile-long procession that followed from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, involved over 6,000 U.K. military members. Many were stationed across the country and world and had to be flown back to London for the occasion. The pallbearers, the eight soldiers who carried the Queen's coffin, for example, hailed from the Queen's Company, the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards. They were working in Iraq when the Queen died and had to fly to London immediately.
Gal Gadot Debuts 'Extremely Epic' First Footage of Upcoming Netflix Spy Movie Heart of Stone
Gal Gadot said her Heart of Stone character is "addicted to" adrenaline as she teased the movie during Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event Gal Gadot plays an adrenaline junkie in her upcoming actioner. As part of Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday, the actress and her costars Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt teased their movie Heart of Stone, showcasing the first footage from the spy thriller. It's directed by Tom Harper, who previously made 2019's The Aeronauts. Gadot, 37, who stars as Rachel Stone in the film, said in...
The Bachelor's Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Announce Split: 'Not an Easy Time for Either of Us'
"For anyone who has ever loved, knows this was a painful decision to make and not one taken lightly," the Bachelor Nation couple said in a joint statement Clayton Echard is single again after the former Bachelor star announced his split from Susie Evans. Sharing the breakup news in a joint Instagram statement on Friday, Echard and Evans began by saying: "With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways. For anyone who has ever loved, knows this was a...
Emily in Paris Teaser: Emily Insists 'Everything's Fine!' — but Her Crisis Bangs Suggest Otherwise
Netflix gave a glimpse of what's to come for Emily, Gabriel, Alfie and the rest of the crew in the City of Light when season 3 drops on Dec. 21 Emily in Paris is coming back with a bang! Netflix released a teaser for its hit comedy on Saturday and also revealed fans are getting a special holiday gift when the new season drops on Dec. 21. "This is the hardest decision I've ever had to make," says Emily (Lily Collins), who is still tangled up in a lusty triangle with steamy...
Shadow and Bone: The Sun Summoner Owns Her Power in Teaser for Season 2
Adapted from the best-selling fantasy book series, the Netflix show was renewed for a second season in June 2021 Season 2 of Shadow and Bone is finally seeing the light of day! On Saturday, fans were treated to an action-packed teaser for the show's sophomore season at Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event. The stakes are high as ever with Ben Barnes' General Aleksander Kirigan (The Darkling) asking, "Are you willing to sacrifice that which is most precious to you?" But Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) also seems more confident in her role within...
