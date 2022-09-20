Experts say shredding documents with personal information is a smart way to protect your identity, and the Moline Public Library wants to help!. The community is invited to take part in the Moline Public Library’s Shred Day October 1. Attendees can bring personal documents in for secure destruction by Shred-it, using an onsite document destruction truck. Participants are asked to limit documents to two normal-size file/paper boxes of documents per vehicle. Ideal documents can include anything with personal information like name, address, phone number, social security number, bank account information, ATM receipts, credit card receipts, bills and even used airline tickets.

MOLINE, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO