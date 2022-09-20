Read full article on original website
The Force is strong with this trivia night
Rebels, scoundrels, droids and nerfherders are invited to test their knowledge of a galaxy far, far away…. Think you know Star Wars? Enjoy a lightspeed-paced trivia game for all ages with prizes and fun! In five rounds of five questions, will you be victorious and bring honor to the Empire?
Muscatine’s Grandview Ave. to close for two weeks
A full closure of Grandview Avenue in Muscatine, from Day Street to White Street, will begin at 7 a.m. Monday (Sept. 26) as reconstruction of Grandview Avenue on both sides of the Canadian Pacific Railroad (CP) crossing begins. The closure will last approximately two weeks, according to a city release...
City acquires former church campus for $3.1 million
The City of Moline has announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church property known as its Bridgepointe 485 campus. The landmark property at 1 Montgomery Drive is the center point of the future riverfront redevelopment area made possible by the demolition of the former Interstate 74 Bridge, a news release says. Heritage purchased the 119,114 square-foot building that sits on seven acres of prime riverfront property in 2017 to serve its congregation’s needs and to offer services to the Moline community.
Illinois 72nd House race: Johnson & Martens on inflation and SAFE-T Act
Candidates vying to replace Mike Halpin in Illinois House of Representatives. Countdown to the election: It’s 44 days away. Today we focus on the race to replace Mike Halpin, who is now running for state senate. The Illinois 72nd District seat that largely represents Rock Island County pits Democrat...
Highlights: Bettendorf 48, Davenport Central 0
See the highlights from Davenport Central vs. Bettendorf in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
New Courtyard by Marriott in Bettendorf to be built
Another new hotel is coming to Bettendorf, as Courtyard by Marriott Bettendorf Quad Cities will break ground for their new facility at 907 Utica Ridge Place on Tuesday, Oct. 18th at 10 a.m. The new building will be located next to the Home2 Suites by Hilton, close to the I-74...
Block party kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month
The Floreciente neighborhood in Moline kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month as Project NOW held its second annual block party. Families enjoyed free bilingual books, snow cones and tacos as over 25 non-profits and organizations lined the street with booths with information and resources to people who need it. For more...
QC church kicks off Operation Christmas Child project
Operation Christmas Child is beginning its global project of distributing gift-filled shoeboxes. Edgewood Baptist Church in Rock Island held an informational session for those who want to help kids overseas through the program. The church has sent thousands of shoeboxes full of gifts and hygiene products since 2012. For more...
Troy Rangel & Friends play Music on the Mississippi
Enjoy live music and dancing with Troy Rangel & Friends Monday, September 26 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Ben Butterworth East Shelter, located at Old River Dr. and 55th St. in Moline. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets to this all-ages event by Moline Parks and Recreation. Please note...
Illinois 72nd House race: Martens & Johnson on taxes and the economy
Candidates vying to replace Mike Halpin in Illinois House of Representatives. We are back with Illinois state representative candidates Tom Martens and Gregg Johnson. Gov. Pritzker failed to pass a constitutional amendment that would have changed the state to a graduated income-tax system. Illinois also has some of the highest...
Trooper: Suspect led high-speed chase, crashed into tree
A 31-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after a state trooper says he drove more than 80 mph then crashed into a tree. Kendale Turner faces felony charges of second-degree criminal mischief and eluding, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, court records say.
Prevent identity theft at library’s shred day
Experts say shredding documents with personal information is a smart way to protect your identity, and the Moline Public Library wants to help!. The community is invited to take part in the Moline Public Library’s Shred Day October 1. Attendees can bring personal documents in for secure destruction by Shred-it, using an onsite document destruction truck. Participants are asked to limit documents to two normal-size file/paper boxes of documents per vehicle. Ideal documents can include anything with personal information like name, address, phone number, social security number, bank account information, ATM receipts, credit card receipts, bills and even used airline tickets.
Highlights: Pleasant Valley 49, Davenport North 12
See the highlights from Pleasant Valley vs. Davenport North in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
2 Burlington men face felony charges in QC ATM theft incidents
Two Burlington men face felony charges in two similar incidents involving damaged ATMs and thefts from Quad-City area banks. Police arrested 32-year-old Kendall Campbell on felony charges of first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree theft, and 33-year-old Cortez Jefferson the same charges. Early on May 9, Davenport Police responded to an...
Compassion retreat Oct. 1 explores kinder way to live
The elements of compassion will be explored when the Spiritual Growth Mission at Grace Lutheran Church, Davenport, presents “Living Compassion for the Sake of the World,” a free retreat featuring the Rev. Elaine K. Olson, MDiv, LCPC, and a certified spiritual director, on Saturday, Oct. 1. The retreat will take place from 8:30 a.m. until noon in the Pat Bell Hall at the church, 1140 E. High St., Davenport, a news release says.
Bicyclist dies of injuries from traffic crash
A Clinton man died as a result of injuries sustained from a traffic crash involving a sedan. On September 21 at 3:15 p.m., Whiteside County Deputies responded to Waller Road (Illinois 84), north of Spring Valley Road, in rural Fulton for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a bicyclist. Deputies arrived on scene and determined that John W. Forrest, 67, was riding his bicycle southbound on Waller Road when a southbound vehicle struck him.
Community Connections series begins at library
The Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections will kick off a new season of events that focus on local history, interests, and people. The first program in this year’s series will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, and will provide a timely look at Oktoberfest with the German American Heritage Center and Museum’s Kelly Lao. Community Connections is held at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf.
Arizona woman sentenced to prison for damaging pipeline in Iowa
A 32-year-old Arizona woman was sentenced Thursday in federal court to six years in prison for conspiracy to damage an energy facility in Iowa. Ruby Katherine Montoya, 32, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow her prison term and pay $3,198,512.70 in restitution, a news release says.
Get a bassoon perspective at Rock Island scholarship benefit
The latest scholarship fundraiser hosted by Rock Island’s Sound Conservatory will be Saturday at 6 p.m., at the music school and store, 1600 2nd Ave., Rock Island. The school’s fifth Rock Island Scholarship Fundraiser will feature bassoonist Kian Hyatt (with pianist and Sound Conservatory owner Andrzej Kozlowski), as she explores the capabilities of the instrument through work originally written for the bassoon, as well as transpositions of cello and vocal works.
Iowa native guilty of all counts for storming US Capitol
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Des Moines-native Doug Jensen, one of the most recognizable faces at the front of the crowd that stormed the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021 has been found guilty of all seven charges against him at a trial in Washington, DC. The verdict was returned around 4:45 pm Central on Friday after hours of deliberation, Nexstar’s Raquel Martin reported.
