radionwtn.com
Charles “Bernard” Downey
Mr. Charles “Bernard” Downey, 99, of Paris, Tennessee, died Friday, September 23, 2022 at Henry County Medical Center. Mr. Downey was born Saturday, September 30, 1922 in Lewis County, Tennessee, to Charles Raymond Downey and Francis Morton Downey, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brothers: Ward Downey and Joe Downey and his grandchild: Emily Downey.
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 6
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever matchups score. Friday marked the full slate of games in the Mid-South and we have full coverage of the week’s biggest games. We will have it at 10 p.m. every Friday night. Here are the scores from Sept. 23. Center Hill 9...
radionwtn.com
Business As Usual: UC Tornadoes Sitting At 6-0
Union City, Tenn.–It was business as usual for Union City. The third-ranked Golden Tornadoes won by mercy rule for the fifth time in six games Friday night, a familiar storyline producing an impressive 41-3 victory over visiting Class 3A Ripley. Quarterback Keaten Brown and fullback Jacob Arnold both rushed...
radionwtn.com
Janet Sue Crouch
Janet Sue Crouch, 56 of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at TriStar Centennial Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Janet attended the Open Doors Community Church before her health declined. She was an avid Tennessee Titans fan and enjoyed just being around people. Spending time with her family, especially her pets and grandchildren were priorities in her life.
radionwtn.com
Arthur Wayne Ramirez
Arthur Wayne Ramirez, 56, of Springville, Tennessee, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at his residence. Arthur was born Thursday, March 31, 1966, in Osceola, Arkansas, to Arthur Ramirez and Lucy Faye Macon Shepperson, who both survive, of Springville, Tennessee. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the War in...
WBBJ
A West TN town celebrates Fall with festival fun
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. –A West Tennessee town host its Fall Festival. The City of Humboldt celebrated their 13th annual Downtown Fall Festival today. This fun-filled festival had plenty of games for the children, food vendors, merchandise for sale, crafts booths, and many more activities for the community. The festival took...
radionwtn.com
Sheriff Frey Appointed To State Victim Notification Committee
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has recently received an appointment by the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association to the SAVIN Committee. This committee helps to oversee the Tennessee Statewide Automated Victim Information and Notification System. SAVIN is a service that lets victims of crimes and other concerned citizens access...
WBBJ
State rep, performer discuss controversy of Jackson Pride drag show
JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members are preparing to celebrate Jackson’s 3rd Annual Pride Festival on Saturday, October 8. But a few events in the festival are causing concern, specifically with the drag show and how it will affect the community. “The City of Jackson has its own ordinances...
WBBJ
Titan Tire celebrates ribbon cutting at Union City facility
UNION CITY, Tenn. — Titan Tire has joined the Obion County Chamber of Commerce. Their quality service and customized products have made Titan International Inc. one of the largest manufacturers. It’s also a global leader of off-the-road tires and wheels. Titan has four facilities, and the Union City...
thecamdenchronicle.com
Benton County joins PEP program
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced last week that Benton County will be one of six new counties selected to participate in the latest round of the Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program (PEP). Benton County/Camden Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lorie Matlock and Benton County Economic...
Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 'Top 100 Taco Spots' In America
Yelp compiled a list of the best taco shops in the country, and one in Tennessee made the cut.
Tim Simpson: Storms are moving in tonight
Storms are making their way across the Mississippi River and into the Memphis area tonight. Several counties in the Mid-South have already seen Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm warnings. WREG Weather Expert Tim Simpson gets you ready for what’s coming.
Ford breaks ground on Blue Oval City in TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a year after Ford announced its expansion to west Tennessee, the motor company has broken ground on the new Blue Oval City. The new plant in Haywood County less than an hour northeast of Memphis will be the most advanced auto production complex in ford’s nearly 120-year history. A new […]
radionwtn.com
Getting Ready For Saturday’s Arts ‘Round The Square
Paris, Tenn.–Paris-Henry County Arts Council Director Chloe Roth and Board member Karen Sinn look over a chart showing where booths will be set up for Saturday’s Arts ‘Round The Square in downtown Paris. Over 60 vendors will be on hand–including artisans from the region showcasing all of the art forms–along with local musicians performing live and food trucks. There also will be a car show, hands-on arts and crafts for kids and the Henry County High School Madrigals, Ray Lewis Band and Flashback band will perform. The event starts at 9 a.m. and runs all day through 7 p.m. (Travis McLeese photo).
WBBJ
Cachengo Closet reopening in McKenzie, providing clothing to those in need
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — One software company looks to help a local community in West Tennessee. Cachengo is an artificial intelligence company based in Huntingdon, Tennessee. It expanded to the City of McKenzie by opening a closet that allows anyone to shop for clothing. All items in the closet are completely free.
radionwtn.com
Russwood Church-Wide Yard Sale
Springville. Tenn.–The Russwood Baptist Church will be holding a church-wide yard sale Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit the youth programs of the church. The church is located at 4480 E. Antioch Rd., Springville.
radionwtn.com
It’s Fall Y’All In Downtown Paris
Paris, Tenn.–Volunteers with the Downtown Paris Association were busy Thursday evening decorating the four corners of the Henry County court square in downtown Paris for fall. The straw bales, corn stalks, mums and gourds make perfect photo opportunities during the fall season and are just in time for this weekend’s Arts ‘Round the Square and the upcoming Scarecrows on the Square. In photo from left are: Susan Jones, Pam and Rick Conger and Ken and Marsha Banasiewicz, along with Ruff Jones and Molly McFarlin. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
GPAC announces latest musical talent coming to The Grove
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The latest line-up of musical talent coming to the Grove at the Germantown Performing Arts Center has been released. Several genres of music will be on display over the coming months thanks to GPAC. Musicians performing in Concerts In The Grove will cover everything from jazz to rock-n-roll, all in a relaxed outdoor experience.
actionnews5.com
Memphis Museum’s Drag Show & Dance Party canceled last-minute, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Museum of Science and History’s (MoSH’s) Memphis Proud Drag Show & Dance Party was canceled Friday night, right after it was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., police say. No reason was given for the last-minute cancelation of the family-friendly show, but...
localmemphis.com
Opinion | It's another "L" for MLGW | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW keeps proving when customers need it most, that's when you can count on them the least. They proved it in February when their poor response to an ice storm paralyzed this city, they're doing it to that 79-year-old woman in Rebecca's story and who knows how many others.
