Box Office: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Sizzles With $19 Million Debut

In the end, there was no need to worry, darling. Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” a psychological thriller with off-screen drama that rivaled any antics in the actual movie, scored at the box office in its opening weekend, collecting a leading $19.2 million from 4,113 North American theaters.
Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pharoah Sanders, the influential tenor saxophonist revered in the jazz world for the spirituality of his work, has died, his record label announced. He was 81. Sanders, who launched his career playing alongside John Coltrane in the 1960s, died in Los Angeles early Saturday, said...
‘What’s the Bodega Look Like on Coruscant?’: Tony Gilroy on Making ‘Andor’ – and Fighting Off a ‘Michael Clayton’ TV Series

With its lived-in feel and measured pace, Andor is a very different kind of Star Wars show, and its showrunner, Tony Gilroy, is a very different kind of Star Wars creator. Not only did he have minimal interest in the franchise until he came on as a script doctor for 2016’s Rogue One, his extensive resumé as a writer and director favored the realistic and earthbound – writing the Bourne movies was about as fantastical as he’d gotten. (On the other hand, Gilroy did co-write 1997’s The Devil’s Advocate, in which Keanu Reeves becomes Satan’s lawyer, and was one of six credited writers on Michael Bay’s Armageddon.) Gilroy recently spoke with Rolling Stone about making Andor feel real, and why he’s not interested in following up on his directorial debut, 2007’s classic legal thriller Michael Clayton.
Gorillaz Brought Out All the Guests at Star-Studded Inglewood Concert

Every Gorillaz concert is an all-star affair, but Friday’s show at the Forum was especially star-studded show as Beck, Tame Impala, Schoolboy Q, Thundercat, Del the Funky Homosapien and De La Soul all came out to perform with Damon Albarn’s cartoon band. Fresh off their standout Life Is...
